Taylor Swift's Unnecessary Private Jet Flights, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got new Pokémon Fidough, “I’m assembling a team,” friends you should have by the time you’re 30 and Taylor Swift taking unnecessary flights on her private jet.

4. Fidough

The meme

The Pokemon Company showed off more gameplay footage and information about “Pokemon Scarlet and Violet” earlier today, and of course, as per usual, one very cute new type was unveiled. The internet freaked out over it, we’ve been through this before and will again and again until we all die. It’s a purebred dog made out of pure bread. Get it?

Meet Fidough, the Puppy Pokemon! 🐶🍞



This Pokémon has smooth, moist skin with elastic qualities. They intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/XEf1HZDiGY — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 3, 2022

Examples

Guess you can say it's... Pure Bread pic.twitter.com/U1n0Kca3Jm — Matt (@MegaMattrix) August 3, 2022

The Pokémon community now that fidough has been announced pic.twitter.com/EBapa90hXo — $harty (@SkylerOmg) August 3, 2022

Prepared to hear about Fidough nonstop for 48 hours pic.twitter.com/pICF2IP56I — AntDude (@antdude92) August 3, 2022

Jared Russo

3. I’m Assembling A Team

The meme

Over time, you start to notice similar types of characters populating the timeline. It only makes sense, then, for them to join forces as a team. It doesn’t really matter what the team is for — sometimes you just gotta assemble one. Here are some winning teams Twitter has assembled.

Examples

im assembling a team pic.twitter.com/E3wIQYSUvK — Men For Fielder (@MenForFieIder) July 29, 2022

i’m assembling a team pic.twitter.com/EDFuLOYkrQ — kabuki is trying (@justmekabuki) July 29, 2022

I’m assembling a team pic.twitter.com/raOVNBtmao — Sigmund Void (@adderallfan) July 29, 2022

I’m assembling a team: Italian edition pic.twitter.com/jPrhYIOYYH — Charles Harben (FMC IGL) (@fadedfeedback) August 2, 2022

I’m assembling a team pic.twitter.com/YAECnfT6rz — MI5 Sleeper Agent (Captain Black) (@sneedygonzalez) August 2, 2022

i'm assembling a team pic.twitter.com/gYG90RCcma — The Glow Of Streetlights Ⓥ (@glowstreetlight) July 30, 2022

Molly Bradley

2. Friends You Should Have By The Age Of 30

The meme

Earlier this week, a tweet telling everyone exactly who their friends should be by the time they reach the age of 30 sparked a meme that has snowballed completely out of control.

Self-made millionaire and financial influencer Steve Adcock AKA @SteveOnSpeed shared some unsolicited advice to millennials reaching their twilight years, by proclaiming, "By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture."

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture. — Steve · Millionaire Habits (@SteveOnSpeed) August 1, 2022

Netizens found Adcock’s life advice unintentionally hilarious and soon everyone began sharing their own suggestions of the type of friends people should have upon reaching their third decade of life.

Examples

By age 30 you should have five friends; a Fighter, a Mage, a Thief, a Ranger, and a Cleric, with strength and magic maxed out. — Eric Smith (@ericsmithrocks) August 2, 2022

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk video games, horror movies, and destroying capitalism. You’ve never met them in person and have never asked what their real names are, but you ride or die with dicklord89 and pikachu_buttslut https://t.co/lKabNCG2ni — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 2, 2022

by age 30 you should have several henchmen, a sworn enemy, and a narrative foil — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) August 3, 2022

By age 30, you should have a years old, one-sided grudge against someone in your local music scene over something totally inconsequential that takes like 20 minutes to explain — ʞɔnʇs (@stuckchi) August 3, 2022

By age 30 if you have friends itself it is a big thing — krtgrphr (@krtgrphr) August 2, 2022

By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk I Think You Should Leave, not business, money, fitness, politics, and pop culture. — I Think You Should Leave memes (@ITYSL_memes) August 3, 2022

by age 30 you should have a sick ass jacket people identify you by — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 3, 2022

by age 30 you should be unemployed and live with your parents — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 3, 2022

By age 30, you should have lower back pain, one failed relationship that almost broke you and a constant sense of dread about where society is headed. — rabhinder kannan (@rabhinderkannan) August 2, 2022

these "by age 30" memes are very funny but the truth is that by age 30 you should have an animal people associate with you so when they don't know what to get you for your birthday they can default to something with the animal — Dr. Anna Hughes (@AnnaGHughes) August 2, 2022

By age 30, you should have



- house in Budapest

- hidden treasure chest

- golden grand piano

- A deep and profound sadness that eats at you more every day

- beautiful Castillo — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 3, 2022

By the time you're 30 you should have



-absolutely no idea if you're supposed to shred documents with personal information

-a place to put your documents w/ personal info while you figure this out

-3 years worth of documents w/ personal info just sitting there — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) August 3, 2022

James Crugnale

1. Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Flights

The meme

With the climate in crisis and the world literally on fire, people are increasingly calling on the rich and famous to reduce their contributions to climate change. Kylie Jenner, for example, was recently criticized online for using her private jet to make a 17 minute journey, but it turns out she’s not even in the top 10 of celebrities that burn the most jet fuel ⁠— and no one could have predicted who the worst offender is.

Based on data from @CelebrityJets, which tracks the private jets of famous people, marketing firm Yard compiled a list of the celebrities that emit the most private jet CO2 emissions. Ranking first? Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, the singer has produced about 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions since the start of the year. Swift’s representatives said in a statement that her jet is often rented out to others, and that "to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect" — but that hasn’t stopped memes about her environmentally unfriendly behavior taking over the internet.

Examples

video of taylor swift going to get a glass of water pic.twitter.com/YctZlW1IlQ — jack || ifb (@state_of_slay_) July 30, 2022

taylor swift drying her hair because her hair dryer brokepic.twitter.com/vRWvPm3mqo — benjamin ᱬ (@mylifelessframe) July 30, 2022

taylor swift meant these lyrics when she wrote them and y’all just didn’t listen pic.twitter.com/8FhaTgCQsK — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) July 30, 2022

rosalia after inviting taylor swift over: pic.twitter.com/FJUcVqfPQn — emirhan 🏗 (@duamantics) July 30, 2022

taylor swift listening to all too well on her private jet pic.twitter.com/XnM1NFPlMi — benjamin ᱬ (@mylifelessframe) July 30, 2022

Taylor Swift’s cat when it smells cat nip pic.twitter.com/wvYrsZwj09 — miz irritating (@miz_irritating) July 31, 2022

taylor swift’s cameo in lady gaga’s hold my hand music video pic.twitter.com/d8H2PSwAiQ — lem (@ratikyle) July 30, 2022

going to grab a coffee with my friend taylor swift pic.twitter.com/8Mr1CbdlW2 — cam (@smackcam13) July 30, 2022

Taylor Swift on her way to the fridge for a midnight snack pic.twitter.com/KeqT7rqxl2 — Tyler 🌮 (@tytacobell) July 30, 2022

Taylor Swift, Kim K and Kylie seeing who can get to Starbucks first pic.twitter.com/MmOqe2pMIu — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) July 30, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

