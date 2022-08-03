Popular
FLY ME TO THE OTHER ROOM

Taylor Swift's Unnecessary Private Jet Flights, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley · · 2.5k reads
Taylor Swift's Unnecessary Private Jet Flights, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got new Pokemon Fidough, "I'm assembling a team" and the friends you should have by the time you're 30.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got new Pokémon Fidough, “I’m assembling a team,” friends you should have by the time you’re 30 and Taylor Swift taking unnecessary flights on her private jet.


4. Fidough

The meme

The Pokemon Company showed off more gameplay footage and information about “Pokemon Scarlet and Violet” earlier today, and of course, as per usual, one very cute new type was unveiled. The internet freaked out over it, we’ve been through this before and will again and again until we all die. It’s a purebred dog made out of pure bread. Get it?



Examples


     

Jared Russo



3. I’m Assembling A Team

The meme

Over time, you start to notice similar types of characters populating the timeline. It only makes sense, then, for them to join forces as a team. It doesn’t really matter what the team is for — sometimes you just gotta assemble one. Here are some winning teams Twitter has assembled.


Examples



Molly Bradley



2. Friends You Should Have By The Age Of 30

The meme

Earlier this week, a tweet telling everyone exactly who their friends should be by the time they reach the age of 30 sparked a meme that has snowballed completely out of control.

Self-made millionaire and financial influencer Steve Adcock AKA @SteveOnSpeed shared some unsolicited advice to millennials reaching their twilight years, by proclaiming, "By age 30, you should have a group of friends that talk business, money, and fitness, not politics and pop culture."

Netizens found Adcock’s life advice unintentionally hilarious and soon everyone began sharing their own suggestions of the type of friends people should have upon reaching their third decade of life.


Examples



James Crugnale



1. Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Flights

The meme

With the climate in crisis and the world literally on fire, people are increasingly calling on the rich and famous to reduce their contributions to climate change. Kylie Jenner, for example, was recently criticized online for using her private jet to make a 17 minute journey, but it turns out she’s not even in the top 10 of celebrities that burn the most jet fuel ⁠— and no one could have predicted who the worst offender is.

Based on data from @CelebrityJets, which tracks the private jets of famous people, marketing firm Yard compiled a list of the celebrities that emit the most private jet CO2 emissions. Ranking first? Taylor Swift.

According to Yard, the singer has produced about 8,293.54 tonnes of CO2 emissions since the start of the year. Swift’s representatives said in a statement that her jet is often rented out to others, and that "to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect" — but that hasn’t stopped memes about her environmentally unfriendly behavior taking over the internet.


Examples



Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank “Let me be clear,” "You are like Papa!" and Nathan Fielder appreciation tweets and jokes.

Comments

