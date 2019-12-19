It is a truth universally acknowledged that every few months or so, J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" series, will get on Twitter and say something absolutely unhinged that makes a lot of people mad or, at the very least, confused.

what did jk rowling do this time?? is hermione lesbian and in a 10 year relationship with luna?? pic.twitter.com/3HJJiU59s4 — n (@psychorene) December 19, 2019

In the past, she's hopped online to let us know that Dumbledore is, in fact, gay (this is fine), Harry should have ended up with Hermione (seems like, as the author, she could have simply made this… happen?) and that prior to stealing the great muggle (i.e. human) invention called "the toilet," witches and wizards just did their business on the floor (???).

But she's also taken to Twitter to vocalize some non-"Harry Potter"-related unpopular opinions. Today, the inflammatory tweet in question is this one:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

This tweet refers to Maya Forstater, a researcher who lost her job over a number of tweets that denied the existence of transgender people on the basis that "men cannot change into women."

The Central London employment tribunal conducted a hearing over whether or not her tweets should have been protected under the 2010 Equality Act. But ultimately, the judge ruled against Forstater. Among his comments:

If a person has transitioned from male to female and has a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), that person is legally a woman. That is not something Ms Forstater is entitled to ignore. Ms Forstater's position is that even if a trans woman has a GRC, she cannot honestly describe herself as a woman. That belief is not worthy of respect in a democratic society.



Even paying due regard to the qualified right to freedom of expression, people cannot expect to be protected if their core belief involves violating others' dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating, or offensive environment for them.

[The Independent]

Needless to say, J.K. Rowling's tweet in support of Forstater has not been very well received among the wider community that supports transgender rights.

*me trying to peacefully enjoy Harry Potter*



JK Rowling: *on her way to give her poliical opinions* pic.twitter.com/NOpIMVETFG — dan 🍿 (@manieldad) December 19, 2019

Rowling's stance isn't unprecedented, even though it might be confusing: her comments on Dumbledore's sexuality would seem to suggest she is in favor of a more diverse and inclusive world, if only in her fiction. But she's also previously been criticized for liking a number of anti-trans tweets.

Who JK Rowling thinks she is

VS

who she actually is pic.twitter.com/2MFL9h4cwe — Nik Long (@sirniklong) December 19, 2019

With this tweet, people on Twitter have felt confident calling her out more explicitly, and specifically calling her a TERF — a term short for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist that's become the go-to label for women who are progressive in almost every way except in their lack of support for transgender rights. The term was born in the US, but the movement has particularly strong cultural footing in Britain.

thinking about all my friends' parents who cancelled JK Rowling years ago because she was "spreading evil" pic.twitter.com/fdikzZzSVN — villanelle ✨ (@ashesinyourhair) December 19, 2019

Rowling will almost certainly find support amid the noise, but the fact remains that the judge who ruled against Forstater did so on the grounds that trans people do, in fact, have a legal right to exist, and are entitled to the same kind of protections Forstater and Rowling both currently enjoy.



[Header image via Twitter]