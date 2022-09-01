Leo DiCaprio Dumping His Girlfriends At The Ancient Age Of 25, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Taylor Swift’s new album announcement, Danny DeVito as the new “Sorry to this man,” J.K. Rowling publishing autofiction about being bullied for her anti-trans views and Leonardo DiCaprio dumping his ancient 25-year-old girlfriend.

4. Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

The meme

Last weekend’s VMAs came with some fun moments and one especially notable surprise: Taylor Swift announced a new album, “Midnights,” due to release this fall, on October 21 at midnight. And then she posted about it on social media that same night, at midnight.

taylor swift arriving on october 21 to break the internet with her new album pic.twitter.com/21WALqrvNl — rafa (@tsaugust13) August 29, 2022

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

And, as happens when any news about Taylor Swift is in the air, the Swifties were letting loose on the timeline — and so were all the people who have been peripherally following the pop cultural moments that Swift has prompted. From the loving tweets to the light ribbing, here were some of the great memes we came across about “Midnights.”

Examples

Joe Biden continues to deliver https://t.co/AutSHvLAYh — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 29, 2022

i apologize for the person i’ll become on October 21 when midnights by taylor swift is released — Midnights commentary (@tsmidnightsts10) August 31, 2022

why does this look like a Lexapro ad pic.twitter.com/05dTKSktDb — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) August 29, 2022

ATTENTION SWIFTIES!

i have been invited to the Midnights by Taylor Swift secret sessions on the same day I’m supposed to get married. if anyone wants to go take my place for FREE it’s going to be at the st jude’s church his name is morgan he’s 6’5 super nice guy — Midnights commentary (@tsmidnightsts10) August 31, 2022

me trying to meet taylor swift at midnight while also trying to meet her in the afterglow while also trying to meet her behind the mall while also trying to meet her in the pouring rain while also trying to meet her in the church at the backdoor pic.twitter.com/47dYuXINhE — boob ross (@rootlore) August 29, 2022

taylor swift fans leaving paramore fans in the album waiting room pic.twitter.com/aTq7ivptDb — larissa (@laristg) August 29, 2022

Molly Bradley

3. Danny DeVito Not Recognizing BTS

The meme

Danny DeVito recently made an appearance on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview, and was asked if he recognized a series of boy bands in photographs.

In one particularly memorable moment from the interview, DeVito hums a little song and suddenly exclaims “Who the hell is that?!” after being presented with a photo of Korean pop group BTS.

Netizens began sharing the clip with various funny captions.

we got a new “sorry to this man” pic.twitter.com/iLuQ2Pi9xg — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) August 26, 2022

BuzzFeed’s Matt Stopera declared DeVito’s quip to be the “sorry to this man” of 2022.

Examples

A buddy comedy starring Danny DeVito and Keke Palmer where they don’t know who anyone is https://t.co/hsZ2xJw6SB — Zola Ray (@zolamray) August 28, 2022

.@KekePalmer he will never take your place, but do you mind sharing the throne? https://t.co/CbPmzedEwf — John Daniel (in the abandoned castle) (@fromdusktiljuan) August 27, 2022

cast keke palmer and him in a film together! https://t.co/X15QXs5ZPq — annie (@incepthion) August 27, 2022

Me when I see a picture of me in high school: https://t.co/hFAafgI2Tx — PINK VENOM SOTY (@exoscmdump) August 27, 2022

me when i look in the mirror https://t.co/S4RXujT5ga — michael holden😚 (@papaspisseria) August 27, 2022

But BTS fans weren’t offended by DeVito not recognizing the septet — sharing a longer version of the video where the actor gave props to the pleats in their suits.

mind you armys are very much aware of this clip and we remembered him complimenting BTS, so yall instigating something weird is not going to work 💀 https://t.co/CM8zO3Olev — 🧸🍓Carterrr⁷🍊 JK BDAY!! (@ughmane) August 28, 2022

And what's the reason you didnt include the best part? pic.twitter.com/g1BZw4VI6p https://t.co/tj3ufCf7Df — ℒ'⁷🃏 baby star candy day //slightly ia (@Leeennnnnn_) August 28, 2022

don't cut the best part buddy pic.twitter.com/3qIKAioFSF https://t.co/x3Msgih04I — َmain pop boy jungkook (@iconthv) August 28, 2022

i love watching random videos and running into my boys pic.twitter.com/ozbBcRO0SY — vana. jungkook day 🫂 (@animalofregrets) August 25, 2022

James Crugnale

2. J.K. Rowling’s New Book

The meme

Okay, objective truth time:

J.K. Rowling is the author of the “Harry Potter” book series that launched a franchise. She is releasing a new book called “The Ink Black Heart” under her pen name Robert Galbraith. The novel is 1,014 pages long. It is about someone being attacked by online fans. This is the second time she is using a pseudonym for a published work. And she is an advocate against trans rights. There is irony in her using a man’s name for the book, but these are the facts and no one can argue this paragraph. It is also ironic that the plot is so similarly mirroring real life, but again, everything written above is as objective as can be.

Now for the more subjective portion:

Boy, this sure seems more like “One Main Character” status, but the memes alone about her new book are staggering and stupendous. The heat this awful woman generates is intense. But the internet is right to continue to dunk on her, because she is terrible and has bad opinions that hurt actual people. The only direction we should be punching is up, at one of the wealthiest people in the world who abuses her power for ill.

Examples

JK Rowling released a new book today about a YouTube animator that gets stabbed to death for making racist and transphobic animations and it is 600 pages longer than Dune — kenzie (@pk_kenzie) August 30, 2022

JK Rowling just makes no sense. Like, pick a hobby.



Start a non-profit to undercut public schools and funnel that money into charter schools like every other billionaire — "John" Field (@AmericasComic) August 31, 2022

New JK Rowling Novel Written Entirely in 4chan Greentext

https://t.co/dg8oEueI88 — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) August 30, 2022

That new JK Rowling novel about people getting mad at her online is 200 pages longer than Infinite Jest — James (@exhaustdata) August 29, 2022

JK Rowling is like the bizarro stephen king, in that King wrote under a pseudonym to prove that his writing was good enough that the books would still sell without the King brand. Rowling tried the same and flopped so badly they had to immediately leak her real name — Lesbian Death Bed: The Bed that Eats Pussy (@bitterkarella) August 29, 2022

i can’t wait until jk rowling gets old enough for her family to start stealing money from her — law dog, esq. (@ggooooddddoogg) August 31, 2022

JK Rowling is against erasing women which is why she continues to release crime novels under a male pseudonym — Audrey Armstrong (@lesbiaudrey) August 30, 2022

lmao this is like the second time she's written a book as a revenge fantasy about how she gets owned online what a joke pic.twitter.com/iAqr4nxHDm — Hag🔞 (FFXIV6.2, cardgames, gacha aaaaaaaa) (@PowerfulHag) August 27, 2022

JK Rowling’s next novel will be about a super very attractive and very smart and very funny 57 year old who is struggling under the crippling burden of having too many mansions — Deadweight (@corobonii) August 29, 2022

Jared Russo

1. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Age Limit

The meme

Leo DiCaprio is a hugely successful Hollywood actor, but the thing he’s probably second-best known for are his dating habits — specifically, that he never dates any woman aged over 25. See below for a handy graph illustrating Leo’s Law.

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022

On Tuesday, news broke that the 47-year-old actor had split up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone — who had only recently turned 25. Twitter wasted no time in mocking DiCaprio via meme, and rightly so.

Examples

Leonardo DiCaprio attending his gf's 25th birthday party pic.twitter.com/BS6OgO8asH — BRUNCH (@ListenToBrunch) August 25, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when the woman he's dating turns 25 pic.twitter.com/gNuXyb3PH6 — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) August 30, 2022

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”



leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/hklOnMi2cr — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink's Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 pic.twitter.com/lVmkRGYNpj — ma¡le MAIA DAY (@milfadyen) August 30, 2022

when you ask dicaprio why he broke up with his gf pic.twitter.com/cudf0TnqMb — g (@romanroycunt) August 30, 2022

something fairy tale like about Leo’s absolute commitment to this age ceiling. some Cinderella at midnight type shit. no choice but to respect it at this point — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 31, 2022

leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted — flamin nora (@katierpacker) August 31, 2022

rehearsal episode where leonardo dicaprio lives in a house for a month while nathan switches out a series of 26-50 year old women https://t.co/8wTSOE6ZSY — mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) August 31, 2022

The only way to stop Leonardo DiCaprio is for women under 30 to unionize and collectively refuse to date him. No matter how much he begs you must maintain solidarity — Primary Takes Provider (@InternetHippo) August 31, 2022

We haven't seen Leo DiCaprio in 12 years 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ShYXLpvGNc — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 31, 2022

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/gKBSaBPoIi https://t.co/WohhoKZpMs — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) August 31, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

