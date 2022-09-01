Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TIME'S UP

Leo DiCaprio Dumping His Girlfriends At The Ancient Age Of 25, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 2.6k reads
Leo DiCaprio Dumping His Girlfriends At The Ancient Age Of 25, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got Taylor Swift's new album announcement, Danny DeVito not recognizing BTS and J.K. Rowling publishing autofiction about being bullied for her anti-trans views.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Taylor Swift’s new album announcement, Danny DeVito as the new “Sorry to this man,” J.K. Rowling publishing autofiction about being bullied for her anti-trans views and Leonardo DiCaprio dumping his ancient 25-year-old girlfriend.


4. Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

The meme

Last weekend’s VMAs came with some fun moments and one especially notable surprise: Taylor Swift announced a new album, “Midnights,” due to release this fall, on October 21 at midnight. And then she posted about it on social media that same night, at midnight.



And, as happens when any news about Taylor Swift is in the air, the Swifties were letting loose on the timeline — and so were all the people who have been peripherally following the pop cultural moments that Swift has prompted. From the loving tweets to the light ribbing, here were some of the great memes we came across about “Midnights.”


Examples


Molly Bradley


3. Danny DeVito Not Recognizing BTS

The meme

Danny DeVito recently made an appearance on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview, and was asked if he recognized a series of boy bands in photographs.

In one particularly memorable moment from the interview, DeVito hums a little song and suddenly exclaims “Who the hell is that?!” after being presented with a photo of Korean pop group BTS.

Netizens began sharing the clip with various funny captions.



BuzzFeed’s Matt Stopera declared DeVito’s quip to be the “sorry to this man” of 2022.


Examples

 

But BTS fans weren’t offended by DeVito not recognizing the septet — sharing a longer version of the video where the actor gave props to the pleats in their suits.


     

James Crugnale


2. J.K. Rowling’s New Book

The meme

Okay, objective truth time:

J.K. Rowling is the author of the “Harry Potter” book series that launched a franchise. She is releasing a new book called “The Ink Black Heart” under her pen name Robert Galbraith. The novel is 1,014 pages long. It is about someone being attacked by online fans. This is the second time she is using a pseudonym for a published work. And she is an advocate against trans rights. There is irony in her using a man’s name for the book, but these are the facts and no one can argue this paragraph. It is also ironic that the plot is so similarly mirroring real life, but again, everything written above is as objective as can be.

Now for the more subjective portion:

Boy, this sure seems more like “One Main Character” status, but the memes alone about her new book are staggering and stupendous. The heat this awful woman generates is intense. But the internet is right to continue to dunk on her, because she is terrible and has bad opinions that hurt actual people. The only direction we should be punching is up, at one of the wealthiest people in the world who abuses her power for ill.


Examples


Jared Russo


1. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Age Limit

The meme

Leo DiCaprio is a hugely successful Hollywood actor, but the thing he’s probably second-best known for are his dating habits — specifically, that he never dates any woman aged over 25. See below for a handy graph illustrating Leo’s Law.



On Tuesday, news broke that the 47-year-old actor had split up with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone — who had only recently turned 25. Twitter wasted no time in mocking DiCaprio via meme, and rightly so.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank “a secret third thing,” shirts that Jesse Pinkman would wear, movies and TV shows if they came out in 2007 and student loan forgiveness.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.