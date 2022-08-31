This Data Visualization Demonstrates Leonardo DiCaprio's Refusal To Date A Woman Over 25

The internet has caught on to the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio never dates a "gorgeous model-actress " under 25 and seemingly breaks up with them as soon as they turn that magic age.

Back in 2020, Redditor u/TrustLittleBrother created a data visualization that dubbed this phenomenon as "Leo’s Law," and demonstrated how the "science appears to check out."

After the actor's split with Camila Morrone, u/TrustLittleBrother created an updated data visualization that expands on their original creation, showing that "Leo's Law" has remained "unbroken."

(Credit: u/TrustLittleBrother)

Reposted with permission from u/TrustLittleBrother