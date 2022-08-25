Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

sick, yo

Shirts Jesse Pinkman Would Wear, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley · · 2.4k reads
Shirts Jesse Pinkman Would Wear, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week we've also got "a secret third thing," movies and TV shows if they came out in 2007 and student loan forgiveness.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got “a secret third thing,” shirts that Jesse Pinkman would wear, movies and TV shows if they came out in 2007 and student loan forgiveness.


4. A Secret Third Thing

The meme

Binaries are restrictive. Sometimes you’re not one thing or the other, but a third thing, a secret third thing, a much more complex third thing. You don’t even have to know what the third thing is — just that that’s where you’re at. These examples might illustrate it a little more clearly.


Examples


Molly Bradley


3. Jesse Pinkman Shirts

The meme

We love “Breaking Bad” and we love Jesse Pinkman. He’s one of the best characters in television history, going from a sidekick who was supposed to be killed off after Season 1 to a hero who starred in his own movie for Netflix.

But the one weird characteristic of his character in the early days of the show was being a drug addict, drug dealer, drug maker, and wearer of large ridiculous tee-shirts one would find in an outlet mall. The kind of stuff that makes you cringe and ask, “Who would wear that?”

Well… people who are high on meth and don’t care! Or just found the shirts and kept them for whatever reason. So Twitter just ran with the bit for some reason this week. Maybe it was inspired by his recent appearance in “Better Call Saul”, the OG Jesse with the big baggy clothes and the hat and the cigarette and the “yo”s.


Examples

         

Jared Russo


2. But It Came Out In 2007

The meme

The Linkin Park song “What I Have Done” famously closes out the 2007 Michael Bay sci-fi blockbuster “Transformers.”



One cheeky netizen pondered what “Jurassic World” would look like if it came out in 2007.



Inspired by the concept, hundreds of others recreated the ultimate 2007 ending for all of their favorite movies and TV shows.


Examples


James Crugnale


1. Student Loan Forgiveness

The meme

President Biden announced today that he is moving ahead with student loan forgiveness — or some of it, anyway. From jokes about the announcement that was a long, long time coming, to digs at the president for the mere fraction of most people’s debt that this forgiveness will affect, Twitter was rife with commentary — and, of course, memes.


Examples


Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank beautiful names for girls, the nuclear codes, the girl explaining meme and Mark Zuckerberg’s launch of Horizon Worlds.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.