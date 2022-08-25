Shirts Jesse Pinkman Would Wear, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got “a secret third thing,” shirts that Jesse Pinkman would wear, movies and TV shows if they came out in 2007 and student loan forgiveness.

4. A Secret Third Thing

The meme

Binaries are restrictive. Sometimes you’re not one thing or the other, but a third thing, a secret third thing, a much more complex third thing. You don’t even have to know what the third thing is — just that that’s where you’re at. These examples might illustrate it a little more clearly.

Examples

i am not tired or well rested but a third more disturbing thing — u/transgender_marx (@JUNlPER) August 24, 2022

i'm not happy or unhappy but a third more complex thing — paris (@solarishilton) August 23, 2022

not hungry or full but a secret third thing — dizzy (@rundizzy) August 16, 2022

i'm not a titty guy or an ass guy but a secret third thing — veronika_rising🍂 (@VeronikaRising) August 20, 2022

im neither gay nor straight but another secret third thing — nes 🎨 (@feydemon) August 17, 2022

(guy who took the square root of -1) this is not rational or irrational but a third more complex thing — shaurya (@shauseth) August 24, 2022

3. Jesse Pinkman Shirts

The meme

We love “Breaking Bad” and we love Jesse Pinkman. He’s one of the best characters in television history, going from a sidekick who was supposed to be killed off after Season 1 to a hero who starred in his own movie for Netflix.

But the one weird characteristic of his character in the early days of the show was being a drug addict, drug dealer, drug maker, and wearer of large ridiculous tee-shirts one would find in an outlet mall. The kind of stuff that makes you cringe and ask, “Who would wear that?”

Well… people who are high on meth and don’t care! Or just found the shirts and kept them for whatever reason. So Twitter just ran with the bit for some reason this week. Maybe it was inspired by his recent appearance in “Better Call Saul”, the OG Jesse with the big baggy clothes and the hat and the cigarette and the “yo”s.

Examples

jesse pinkman consistently stars in some of the most harrowing and dramatic scenes of breaking bad while wearing shirts like this pic.twitter.com/tNl751ogOI — nova (@naisu9k) August 23, 2022

This image looks like something you'll see on Jesse Pinkman's shirts pic.twitter.com/6DpmiRIoP2 — 1up Cartoons (@1upCartoons) August 23, 2022

jesse pinkman the type of guy to wear a eat sleep game repeat shirt — Vinnie (@VinnieChengYT) August 23, 2022

walt be killing some guy and jesse pinkman’s shirt be like pic.twitter.com/Q6KdmKmBjr — 💫𝙉𝙤𝙫𝙖 💫 (@InternetLeggy) August 24, 2022

tried to look up an example of a jesse pinkman shirt and this is what google shows me pic.twitter.com/wx8MV5n8Jq — ⛪️ (@do3eyedgirl) August 17, 2022

transmascs dont wanna have fun they just want the jesse pinkman jackolantern shirt pic.twitter.com/93KKFok2lb — 🩸 (@jiutea) August 21, 2022

2. But It Came Out In 2007

The meme

The Linkin Park song “What I Have Done” famously closes out the 2007 Michael Bay sci-fi blockbuster “Transformers.”

One cheeky netizen pondered what “Jurassic World” would look like if it came out in 2007.

Jurassic World but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/gjxylYNcMQ — Spens (Cretaceous Cast) (@CastCretaceous) August 17, 2022

Inspired by the concept, hundreds of others recreated the ultimate 2007 ending for all of their favorite movies and TV shows.

Examples

The Godfather but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ZQpBnPVwBQ — Jack Aling (@AlingMedia) August 23, 2022

The 400 Blows but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/RUHc2H290w — Ahnmin Lee 이안민 (@ahnmin) August 24, 2022

Knives Out but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/j3taZ8Djrm — Ezra Cubero 🔜 TIFF22 (@EzraCubero) August 23, 2022

American Psycho but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/T5eL5clyHM — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) August 24, 2022

Matt Reeves’ The Batman but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/DRZLxfoDHW — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) August 23, 2022

Halloween and it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ZxrcKHI2Hz — Halloweenies®: A Horror Franchise Podcast (@HalloweeniesPod) August 23, 2022

'Star Wars: A New Hope' but it came out in 2007 pic.twitter.com/85rjCkZ9Np — Ringer-Verse (@RingerVerse) August 23, 2022

Seinfeld Series Finale but it came out in 2007. pic.twitter.com/SRiNc1zkCR — Ricardo Perez-Selsky (@DirectorRic) August 24, 2022

1. Student Loan Forgiveness

The meme

President Biden announced today that he is moving ahead with student loan forgiveness — or some of it, anyway. From jokes about the announcement that was a long, long time coming, to digs at the president for the mere fraction of most people’s debt that this forgiveness will affect, Twitter was rife with commentary — and, of course, memes.

Examples

personally, if joe biden cancels even $10k of my student loans i will hang a little picture of him in my living room like an Italian grandma does with the pope — Sean Manning (@SeanManning_) August 23, 2022

Millennial culture is crashing Nelnet because you can't remember how much student loan debt above $10,000 you still have. — Eliza Bertrand (@Eliza_Kaylee) August 24, 2022

a person’s reaction to student loan forgiveness is the new psychopath test — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 24, 2022

It’s interesting how many conservative Christians are angry about student loan forgiveness when their savior literally died on a cross to cancel their debts. — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) August 24, 2022

10k in student loan forgiveness or crudité with Beyoncé’s husband? — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 24, 2022

hey did you hear about the student loan forgiveness? it just made me think about how i still wish you could forgive me. i will forever be in debt to you. all those scholarships but the real ship i needed was a relationship. anyway you don't have to respond, hope you're good. pic.twitter.com/q1uZB6uaS5 — claire trần (@clairevtran) August 24, 2022

Biden announcing he’s cancelling $5 of student loans for anyone who makes under $60K tomorrow pic.twitter.com/VWHJL3ueQD — Logan A. Heiman (@LoganAHeiman) August 23, 2022

