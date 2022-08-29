Popular
GUESS WHO'S BACK

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley
Taylor Swift Announced A Surprise New Album At The VMAs. Here's What We Know So Far
It's called "Midnights," and the Swifties are losing their minds.

The Lede

When Taylor Swift took the stage at the VMAs Sunday night to accept the award for Video of the Year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," she also took the opportunity to announce that her new album would be released this October, almost two years after her last (surprise) release of new music with "Evermore" in December 2020. (The last two album releases have been her re-recordings of past albums whose masters she no longer owns.) Here's what we know about the new album as of now.

Key Details

  • The album, "Midnights," will be released at midnight on October 21 and tell "the story of 13 sleepless nights" throughout Swift's life.
  • No track names have been released, though it's possible Swift intends to keep what she shared on social media: songs entitled "Track One" through "Track Thirteen," split across a Side A and a Side B.
  • The significance of the October 21 release is unclear, though it happens to be Kim Kardashian's birthday and the release date of Harry Styles's new movie "My Policeman."

