A Guy Asked Reddit If He Was The Asshole For Hosing Down The Kid Who Messed Up His Lawn

Usually the AITA subreddit and throws up some wild stories and also serves as an inspiration for the occasional joke. On Friday, May 5, 2023, Redditor u/tway23421 posted a WIBTA message, and asked the community if his actions would constitute asshole behavior.

WIBTA for spraying some kid with my garden hose daily after he walks all over our lawn https://t.co/glMJAkwjiH pic.twitter.com/HXrntxax5A — relationships.txt (@redditships) May 5, 2023

u/tway23421 (37, M) noticed that a particular kid would bike or walk through the lawn with cleats on after a soccer game. After an initial confrontation, OP wrote that the kid sent a message to him with an extra stomp. In retaliation, OP decided to hose the kid down, and after running away the first time, they've now become friends and the kid doesn't mind. However, OP's wife wants him to end it because it might make them "look like childish idiots."

The consensus was that OP was not the asshole and the top comments quickly were shaped by a joke form u/warpus, in which they said they said that OP should carry on "to see if their life turns any more into a Wes Anderson movie."

And, right on cue, there were also bewildered non-Americans who were more perturbed by the fence situation here.

Overall people seemed supportive.

And OP also answered questions:

Redditors shared their stories on inter-generational friendships:

