Someone On Twitter Asked For People To Send 'Am I The Asshole'-Style Posts From The Perspective Of Their Cat. The Responses Were Incredible

Yesterday, Twitter user @ellle_em posted that they were having a bad day. To cheer them up, they wanted people to respond with pictures of their cats and accompanying descriptions in the style of Reddit's "Am I The Asshole" posts, where people crowdsource opinions on whether or not their behavior was justified in a given situation. But in this case, @ellle_em asked for people to write from their cats' POV.

Hi I am having a bad day please reply to this tweet with an AITA written from the perspective of your cat and also include a photo of said cat I would appreciate this very much — Elle Em (@ellle_em) March 17, 2022

The author of the tweet kicked things off with an example from one of their own cats:

Am Gengar (2f) am had babies but hated babies very much would smack babies instead of doing nursing am still hate all babies AITA pic.twitter.com/TIa7bXkTrQ — Elle Em (@ellle_em) March 17, 2022

Predictably, and delightfully, Twitter delivered. The responses flooded in, all featuring cats that are clearly blameless. Here are some of my favorite, totally innocent cats and their non-crimes.

This cat's only crime was his desire to drink the forbidden gravy (mud):

free my guy figgy he’s innocent — margaret (@magret_________) March 17, 2022

I do not see the problem with wanting to eat bugs:

AITA? I (5M) really want to eat a bird but the birds (?M/F) will not let me pic.twitter.com/jLP3PFEpnt — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) March 17, 2022

For context, this is a little cat:

AITA. I pull the net curten down and it scare me so much. But also. Every day since then. I try to do it again. For some reason. For context I am a litle cat and, pic.twitter.com/09cGrsXR7q — Socky 🧡🇺🇦 (@QueenSocky) March 17, 2022

Honestly, call CPS (Cat Protective Services):

I am Bubbe (m, ancient: 21 ) and all I want to do is sleep on my mum's lap, all day long. But sometimes she MOVES ME OFF HER LAP because (she claims) she has something else she 'needs' to do, leaving me alone for as long as HALF AN HOUR. pic.twitter.com/y5DrR5kOHH — Cat Shepherd (@petrichor348) March 17, 2022

Not to victim-blame, but leaving items on surfaces is kind of asking for it:

I knock things off the dresser, piano, or any flat surface at 4-5 AM. If the humans don't want this, why do they leave toys like a necklace or their glasses out for me? AITA? pic.twitter.com/opMl4CrlZR — Geegee 🇺🇦 (@GeorgieArmeowni) March 17, 2022

She asked politely:

Me trying to handle my responsibilities pic.twitter.com/QAWCr5rUf0 — Bobby (@BobbyScenicCity) March 17, 2022

Kind of seems like there are two babies in this situation and one is not getting enough attention:

AITA for getting my mom's attention: I (17F) imitate the sound of my baby sister's crying & knock things over to let mom know i'm hungry. mom gets mad at me bc the ruckus could wake baby and baby is hard to put to back to sleep. fwiw baby has no problem with me AITA pic.twitter.com/xnB1tXof8o — Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) March 17, 2022

Just give the guy some hams:

My parents (54F/58M) open the fridge often, every day. Every time they do I (4NM) run up from wherever I am in the house and sit & stare at them. They know I want hams. Hams are in the fridge. Most of the time they say no, and hams aren't healthy for me. AITA for asking for hams? pic.twitter.com/Cp6Di6zdiW — "Frankie Goes To Caledonia" Carbone-Jones (@FrankieGoes2Cal) March 17, 2022

This cat is the victim of a crime:

NTA. Fashion forward trend setter. — Lola: The Taupe Avenger 🦸🏽‍♀️ 🐱 (@LolaKittySLC) March 18, 2022

People don't really need to breathe:

NTA, it is funny:

I try and spill my mom's coffee EVERY DAY because I think it's funny, AITA? pic.twitter.com/MooisUZrF1 — Dr Anthrodiva (@anthrodiva) March 17, 2022

Practice makes purrfect (sorry):

So I (4m) really like to play guitar. Human (26f) has hers mounted on the wall, which is the perfect height for me if I’m on the dresser. When I practice, the guitar bangs against the wall causing human to tell me to stop. But I can’t get better if I don’t practice. AITA? pic.twitter.com/JwuTY7Btq3 — Rads (@_radsy) March 17, 2022

We stan a clear communicator:

I (3F) warn my human (35F) nightly that I have Done A Doodie by scratching my litter box for up to 5 minutes so she’s knows exactly what that stinky smell is. I try to be courteous and only poop while she’s sleeping (ideally 5am) but she says I’m interrupting her sleep. AITA? pic.twitter.com/i9WyUjPLzZ — sarah (@sarahgundle) March 17, 2022

Why else would paper bags have cat-head-sized handle holes?

Lol. My cat did this, too. While I was on a work call. He ran around the office slamming into walls and my desk to rip the bag off. I didn’t actually see what happened but then my husband sent me this. pic.twitter.com/MBz3qrRY42 — kristen (@suburbanvegan) March 17, 2022

C'mon, just a little ride around the house:

Ha, my cats do this to with my arm-walker! pic.twitter.com/Jy9Vro3qjq — Dodger Sister (@dodger_sister) March 17, 2022

Sharing is caring:

AITA: Pet Parent (NB36) bought fresh pastries and put in a bag to take to work for brunch next day. I (M1) pulled them out, dragged all over the floor and chewed from every side. Of course I shared with my brother (M1), 'cause I'm not mean. pic.twitter.com/tQsOS5Ugfp — Gem the Lizard's account under maintenance (@thislizard) March 17, 2022

The guy's gotta chew:

Also in seriousness if anyone knows how to stop a cat from chewing please share, this is absurd pic.twitter.com/0JW4eZgt89 — Mary (@mad_davenport) March 17, 2022

She's beauty and she's grace:

TV perching isn’t what it used to be. Darn skinny TVs. — W Elizabeth Wilkinson ❄️❄️❄️🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@summergirl385) March 18, 2022

Easy solution, just don't be late to clean the litter box:

If my mom is the slightest bit late cleaning the litter box I will poop out a single solitary turd in the middle of the hallway to express my displeasure. I will also try to eat anything you leave unattended for even three seconds and my favorite food is phone chargers. AITA? pic.twitter.com/Q4f0ehuIHp — Kitty. (@kitty_ell) March 17, 2022

This is literally an act of kindness:

When mom gets busy with workz, I put my butthole on her ear so she can hear the ocean. pic.twitter.com/vSOXUTXrxe — WrathofKuntar (@archiveslut) March 17, 2022

I'll stop here, but there are lots more cats on the thread to enjoy. And if you're so inclined, help @ellle_em continue to rescue cats (none of whom are assholes):