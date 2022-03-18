Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NO ASSHOLES HERE

Someone On Twitter Asked For People To Send 'Am I The Asshole'-Style Posts From The Perspective Of Their Cat. The Responses Were Incredible

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Someone On Twitter Asked For People To Send 'Am I The Asshole'-Style Posts From The Perspective Of Their Cat. The Responses Were Incredible
People responded to @ellle_em's request with pictures of adorable cats doing things that I think we can all agree are totally reasonable.

Yesterday, Twitter user @ellle_em posted that they were having a bad day. To cheer them up, they wanted people to respond with pictures of their cats and accompanying descriptions in the style of Reddit's "Am I The Asshole" posts, where people crowdsource opinions on whether or not their behavior was justified in a given situation. But in this case, @ellle_em asked for people to write from their cats' POV.



The author of the tweet kicked things off with an example from one of their own cats:



Predictably, and delightfully, Twitter delivered. The responses flooded in, all featuring cats that are clearly blameless. Here are some of my favorite, totally innocent cats and their non-crimes.


This cat's only crime was his desire to drink the forbidden gravy (mud):


I do not see the problem with wanting to eat bugs:


For context, this is a little cat:


Honestly, call CPS (Cat Protective Services):


Not to victim-blame, but leaving items on surfaces is kind of asking for it:


She asked politely:


Kind of seems like there are two babies in this situation and one is not getting enough attention:


Just give the guy some hams:


This cat is the victim of a crime:


People don't really need to breathe:


NTA, it is funny:


Practice makes purrfect (sorry):


We stan a clear communicator:


Why else would paper bags have cat-head-sized handle holes?


C'mon, just a little ride around the house:


Sharing is caring:


The guy's gotta chew:


She's beauty and she's grace:


Easy solution, just don't be late to clean the litter box:


This is literally an act of kindness:



I'll stop here, but there are lots more cats on the thread to enjoy. And if you're so inclined, help @ellle_em continue to rescue cats (none of whom are assholes):

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: