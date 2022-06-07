Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MOUSE IN THE HOUSE

People Are Losing It Over A Couple Who Opted For Disney Characters Instead Of Catering At Their Wedding

645 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

People Are Losing It Over A Couple Who Opted For Disney Characters Instead Of Catering At Their Wedding
An AITA post has united the internet in despair over a couple who chose to pay for Mickey and Minnie Mouse to hang out at their wedding — instead of paying for guests to eat.

There are Disney Adults, and then there are Disney Adults.

A couple featured in an AITA post that lit up Twitter this week are the latter: a darker, far more dire iteration of Disney Adults that we knew existed, but hadn't identified with certainty in the wild before.

Introducing the couple who seem to have gotten married at Disney World and who paid (well, more accurately, whose parents paid) $5,500 to have Mickey and Minnie Mouse at their wedding for one cumulative hour.

Specifically, $2,750 for two 30-minute sessions, as the OP clarified in a second edit to the Reddit post.

In the first edit, OP said, "To those asking if the guests were 'warned,' we CLEARLY outlined in the invitations that there was food available at the venue. We didn't exactly spell out every restaurant's MENU, but it was certainly mentioned. There were also vending machines available throughout." We take this to mean that they hinted at the fact that there were food court options and vending machines at Disney World generally, of which the guests were supposed to avail themselves if they were hungry.



Needless to say, people online almost unilaterally agreed: OP and their spouse were, in fact, the assholes.










There were also plenty of jokes referencing the recent so-called "Swedengate" on Twitter, in which users were outraged to learn that apparently, some (or many, or all) Swedes (or other nationalities or cultures) thought it normal to exclude houseguests from meals.





Look, weddings are costly; no one is asking for the world's fanciest dining experience — I'd even go so far as to say that you shouldn't expect free booze at a wedding, even though that is pretty much the norm. But if I knew the money for my meal went to, as one user said, two teenagers dressed as giant rats, I'd be mad too.



[Photo credit: Bo shou via Pexels]

Comments

  1. Kraeg Minett 11 minutes ago

    If this had been their own money, then really nobody has any say in how they spend it. However it sounds like their parents budgeted for catering, and it was instead spent on the Disney icons. This is terrible behaviour so, yes indeed, the OP ITA.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.