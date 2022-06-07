People Are Losing It Over A Couple Who Opted For Disney Characters Instead Of Catering At Their Wedding

There are Disney Adults, and then there are Disney Adults.

A couple featured in an AITA post that lit up Twitter this week are the latter: a darker, far more dire iteration of Disney Adults that we knew existed, but hadn't identified with certainty in the wild before.

Introducing the couple who seem to have gotten married at Disney World and who paid (well, more accurately, whose parents paid) $5,500 to have Mickey and Minnie Mouse at their wedding for one cumulative hour.

Specifically, $2,750 for two 30-minute sessions, as the OP clarified in a second edit to the Reddit post.

In the first edit, OP said, "To those asking if the guests were 'warned,' we CLEARLY outlined in the invitations that there was food available at the venue. We didn't exactly spell out every restaurant's MENU, but it was certainly mentioned. There were also vending machines available throughout." We take this to mean that they hinted at the fact that there were food court options and vending machines at Disney World generally, of which the guests were supposed to avail themselves if they were hungry.

If I went to a wedding like this, I too would be talking shit about it… fuck you mean you’re not providing catering??? At a WEDDING?? pic.twitter.com/12OMKlQogu — Ash (@theashrb) June 5, 2022

Needless to say, people online almost unilaterally agreed: OP and their spouse were, in fact, the assholes.

They 100% got married at DisneyWorld. So yea, kinda. — Katie. (@kkkkatiep) June 5, 2022

2750 to have someone dress up at Minnie mouse at your wedding 😬😬😬 — Sherri (@sheritzy) June 5, 2022

VENDING MACHINES!?! You’re an adult paying for Disney characters and telling people they can get snacks from vending machines? SMH https://t.co/I7pUNKsxcn — Courtney 🦋 (@lillchowmein) June 7, 2022

That was just the cost for one of the two sessions 💀 more like 5.5k — Avinash (@avinashtharoor) June 5, 2022

That part, I bet it was something like "There's going to be a lot of options for the food, don't worry" or some shit like that.



They definitely didn't tell anyone that they weren't catering and spent it on Mickey and Minnie cause they'd of got a bunch of "can't come sorry" back. — A random Night Skinned Ala-Negroe appears (@echap2190) June 6, 2022

My guess is that it was a destination wedding at Disney. That is roughly in the range of what Disney charges for character appearances at private events at Disney world. — Courtney Price (@fireezdragon) June 5, 2022

Right? I would be talking shit at the reception. — Carmen Brie (@carmenbrie) June 5, 2022

mfs spent 4k+ so two teenagers dressed as giant rats can watch them dance for an hour lmao https://t.co/CKqo16h4qJ — Adam (@AdammmB_) June 7, 2022

If I was a guest I would simply kill and eat Mickie Mouse. It's that simple https://t.co/cVJJm75u3a — Hillel (@hillelogram) June 7, 2022

There were also plenty of jokes referencing the recent so-called "Swedengate" on Twitter, in which users were outraged to learn that apparently, some (or many, or all) Swedes (or other nationalities or cultures) thought it normal to exclude houseguests from meals.

Sweden strikes again — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) June 6, 2022

This is a Swedish wedding? Where you eat before you go to the wedding? — David Pagan (@PavidDagan) June 6, 2022

I imagine this is what a Swedish wedding would be like without the Mickey and Minnie excuse — The Fake Clem Fandango (@MKMApparel) June 5, 2022

Look, weddings are costly; no one is asking for the world's fanciest dining experience — I'd even go so far as to say that you shouldn't expect free booze at a wedding, even though that is pretty much the norm. But if I knew the money for my meal went to, as one user said, two teenagers dressed as giant rats, I'd be mad too.

[Photo credit: Bo shou via Pexels]