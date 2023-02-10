Popular
Darcy Jimenez
The US States Most Devoted To Their Dogs, Ranked
Which state's residents would sacrifice the most for their canine companion?
America is a nation of pup-lovers, but according to a new study, some states dote on their dogs more than others.

Based on a survey of 10,000 dog owners, Forbes Advisor compared US states across seven key metrics — from the percentage of people who have spent less on themselves to afford pet expenses, to the percentage that ended a relationship with someone who didn't like their dog — to reveal which is home to the dog owners making the most professional, financial and personal sacrifices for their pooch.


Key Findings:

  • The country's most devoted dog owners reside in Colorado, where almost 20 percent of those surveyed have moved from an apartment to a house to provide their dog with a yard. Pennsylvania ranks last on the list.

  • Half of the ten most dog-devoted states are located in the Pacific and West: Colorado, Alaska, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.

  • Thirty-six percent of the dog owners surveyed would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on medical care that would save their pup's life.

  • Almost seven percent of all respondents had broken up with a significant other who disliked their pet, while 5.25 percent reported having taken a pay cut or accepted a less-than-satisfactory job role to work remotely or in a dog-friendly office.







Via Forbes Advisor.

[Image credit: Wade Austin Ellis]

