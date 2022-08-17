The US States That Spoil Their Dogs The Most, Ranked

Whether it's home-cooked meals or letting them share the bed, many dog owners are guilty of spoiling their pet — but some parts of the US pamper their pups more than others.

Forbes analyzed the results of a survey of 5,002 dog owners to find out which US states have the most spoiled dogs.

The Top Five States For Pampered Pooches:

1. New York: Almost 60 percent of survey respondents from this state have bought clothes or accessories for their dogs, while 42 percent say they regularly throw birthday parties for them.

2. California: Californians are more likely than any other state's residents to order their pup something from a restaurant, and 53 percent of them spend more on their pet's grooming and health than their own.

3. Washington: Thirty-eight percent of Washington respondents prepare homemade meals for their dog, and more than half have taken their dog on vacation with them.

4. Pennsylvania: A whopping 64 percent of Pennsylvanians say they've bought outfits for their pooch, and 35 percent admit to spending more on their dog than their significant other.

5. New Jersey: People from this state are the second most likely to push their dogs in strollers (after New York), and 40 percent say they throw birthday parties for their pup.