These Are The Best And Worst Dog Breeds To Share A Bed With

One of the main perks of owning a pet dog is having someone to snuggle with — but it turns out there are some pooches that shouldn't really be sharing your sheets.

Secret Linen Store analyzed the 100 most common dog breeds in the UK — and scored them points out of five on average height, weight, shedding, drooling, barking and energy levels — to determine which ones are most and least likely to give you a sleepless night.

The Top Three Worst Dogs Breeds To Share A Bed With:

The Bernese Mountain Dog ranks first, scoring a five for shedding, a three for both drooling and barking, and a four for energy. Averaging 25 inches in size, this is a big dog with a lot of fur to shed on your sheets. Second on the list is the Japanese Akita, with a score of five for shedding threes for barking and energy. While these pups aren't droolers, their large size and loose fur make them a less-than-ideal sleeping buddy. In third is the Leonberger, measuring an average 27 inches in size. This dog breed scores a four for shedding and threes for the remaining categories.

The Top Three Best Breeds:

If you're the owner of a Maltese pup, you can sleep easy knowing they're the best breed to share a bed with. These little dogs rank low for drooling and shedding, and score just a three for barking and energy. Coming in second are Yorkshire Terriers. While these dogs rank higher than some for barking and energy levels, they're heavy sleepers, and their lack of shedding and drooling means you'll probably sleep the night through beside them. The third-best dog breed to snooze with is the Shih Tzu, with a score of one for both drooling and shedding, and threes for both barking and energy.

Via Secret Linen Store

*Image credit: Alexandra Lau / Unsplash *