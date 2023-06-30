Global UFO Sightings Between 1990 And 2022, Visualized

Last year, more than half of Americans surveyed said they believe in aliens — and perhaps with good reason. NASA held its first televised meeting on unexplained UFO sightings earlier this month, and a former intelligence official recently claimed that the US government possesses vehicles of non-human, alien origin.

What's more, the number of reported global UFO sightings saw a significant increase last year with 5,035 counted in 2022. Ahead of World UFO Day on July 2, Statista used National UFO Reporting Center data to illustrate how the number of UFO sightings worldwide recorded each year has fluctuated over the last three decades or so.

Via Statista.

[Image credit: Albert Antony]