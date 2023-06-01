'we need high-quality data'
NASA Holds First Public Meeting On Unexplained UFO Sightings
The Lede
A year after launching a study into unexplained sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs), NASA held its first public, televised meeting on UFOs on Wednesday. The purpose of the four-hour hearing, which featured an independent panel of experts, was to hold "final deliberations" before a report is published by the team.
Key Details
- "If I were to summarise in one line what I feel we’ve learned, it’s we need high-quality data," said panel chair David Spergel. "The current data collection efforts about UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies."
- After the meeting, senior NASA research official Dan Evans said: "I want to emphasise this loud and proud: there is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with" UFOs.