Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'we need high-quality data'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via aljazeera.com
NASA Holds First Public Meeting On Unexplained UFO Sightings
The televised hearing featured a panel of independent experts, including a retired US astronaut.
·
·
·

The Lede

A year after launching a study into unexplained sightings of "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs), NASA held its first public, televised meeting on UFOs on Wednesday. The purpose of the four-hour hearing, which featured an independent panel of experts, was to hold "final deliberations" before a report is published by the team.

Key Details

  • "If I were to summarise in one line what I feel we’ve learned, it’s we need high-quality data," said panel chair David Spergel. "The current data collection efforts about UAPs are unsystematic and fragmented across various agencies."
  • After the meeting, senior NASA research official Dan Evans said: "I want to emphasise this loud and proud: there is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with" UFOs.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories