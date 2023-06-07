'we are not alone'
US Urged To Reveal UFO Evidence After Claim That It Has Intact Alien Vehicles
The Lede
A former intelligence official, who once led analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena at the US Department of Defense, has alleged that the US government has "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles in its possession. David Grusch told the Debrief that the US possesses craft of non-human origin, and that he faced retaliation from officials after sharing classified files on the vehicles with Congress.
