Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'we are not alone'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
US Urged To Reveal UFO Evidence After Claim That It Has Intact Alien Vehicles
Whistleblower former intelligence official says government possesses "intact and partially intact" craft of non-human origin.
·
·
1
·

The Lede

A former intelligence official, who once led analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena at the US Department of Defense, has alleged that the US government has "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles in its possession. David Grusch told the Debrief that the US possesses craft of non-human origin, and that he faced retaliation from officials after sharing classified files on the vehicles with Congress.

Comments

  1. khushbu gupta 21 minutes ago

    Luxury Homestay in kasauli Luxury Homestay in kasauli https://www.merakiholidayhomes.com/ Meraki Holiday Homes is the perfect getaway for nature lovers, explorers, artists, writers, yoga & meditation enthusiasts and many more looking for a quiet holiday away from the hustle and bustle. Meraki Holiday Homes is the perfect getaway for nature lovers, explorers, artists, writers, yoga & meditation enthusiasts and many more looking for a quiet holiday away from the hustle and bustle. Guests can book the property through Airbnb and booking.com thankyou.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories