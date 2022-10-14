The Amount Of Americans That Believe In Aliens, Visualized

According to surveys by YouGov, the share of US adults that believe in the existence of aliens is increasing. In 1996, just 20 percent believed that UFOs are probably either alien ships or alien life forms — in 2022, that number jumped to 34 percent.

The ongoing suspected Chinese spy balloon saga, and other recent sightings of high-flying objects over America, have led members of the public to speculate that extraterrestrials not only exist, but are observing us from above. (Spoiler: they're not.)

Using YouGov's data, Statista visualized the beliefs American adults hold when it comes to aliens and what they'd be like if they were real.

Of 1,000 US adults surveyed in September 2022, 57 percent believe aliens either definitely or probably exist.

Sixty-six percent think aliens are likely to be more technologically advanced than humans, and 35 percent reckon they'll be hostile towards us.

A considerable amount (42 percent) believe we'll definitely or probably make contact with aliens at some point in the next 200 years. Only time will tell...

