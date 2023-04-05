Companies With The Largest CEO-Employee Salary Gaps, Visualized

It's no secret that the CEOs of the biggest companies generally earn a lot more than their employees do — but as inflation soars and the cost of living crisis makes life considerably more expensive for the average person, these pay disparities are all the more egregious.

So which companies have the largest CEO-employee salary gaps in the US? Switch on Business analyzed how long it would take for a median worker at America’s 100 largest companies to earn the money their CEO makes in a single year, and ranked those with the worst pay ratios.

According to the research, the top four worst offenders are Amazon, McDonald's, TJX Companies and Oracle, in that order. The salary gaps at each are visualized in the charts below.

Key Findings:

The average Amazon worker would have to work 6,474 years to earn the amount their CEO Andrew Jassy makes in just one year — while it would take him less than two hours to earn his employee’s annual salary.

The most equitable company studied is Airbnb, which has a CEO-employee pay ratio of 1:1.

Just one year of the Amazon CEO's salary could cover annual medical insurance for nearly 20,000 Americans.

Via Switch on Business.

If you want to try and feel the difference between a common person and a billionaire's wealth, this might scare you.

[Image credit: Brian Angelo]