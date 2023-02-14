America's Best Places To Work, Ranked

All companies love to call themselves the best place to work, but the only way to really know what a workplace is like is to hear from the employees themselves. Using Glassdoor's yearly rankings — based on reviews by companies' current and former staff — Visual Capitalist charted the US companies offering the best pay, culture, values and more over the last five years.

Click image to enlarge

While the tech industry has seen record layoffs in recent years, its companies still account for more than 40 percent of 2023's best places to work.

San Francisco software company Gainsight took the top spot this year, followed by cloud storage company Box. Bain & Company, a Boston-headquartered management consulting firm, ranks third for the second year in a row — though that's down from first place in 2021.

Google, which took eighth place this year, has ranked among Glassdoor's best workplaces every year since 2019.

Outside of tech companies, fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger placed consistently highly between 2019 and 2021, before falling off the list in 2022 — this year, though, it's risen back to 10th place in the ranking.

Via Visual Capitalist.