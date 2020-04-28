YOU KNOW WHAT'S NOT COOL?

Once you scroll to the very end of Jeff Bezos' fortune in developer Matt Korostoff's new "1 Pixel Wealth" visualization, the message "No single human needs or deserves this much wealth" appears onscreen.

You may disagree with Korostoff's judgement on that point, but you might also find yourself more inclined to agree as you massage your wrist, undoubtedly a bit sore after so much scrolling.

The interactive starts with one pixel equaling a thousand dollars, and escalates rapidly from there:


Throughout your journey through Bezos' fortune, Korostoff overlays comparisons to more familiar amounts of money — say, the median lifetime earnings of an American:


But wait — there's more! Once you finish off Bezos' wealth, you'll then have the opportunity to scroll through the wealth of the United States' 400 richest families, who hold nearly $3 trillion. Full disclosure, we gave up and dragged our scroller to the end, because nobody's wrist has that much energy:


And don't worry — since Korostoff finished making the interactive recently, Bezos' fortune has increased by $6 billion.


