cults on campus

America's Most Cult-Like Colleges, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
From social prestige to community loyalty, these colleges are the "cultiest" in the country.
Many American colleges encourage and foster a strong sense of community and loyalty to the institution — but on some campuses, this can veer into the cult-like. BrokeScholar ranked 198 colleges, based on community loyalty, social prestige, school spirit and academic excellence, to find out which US colleges are the "cultiest" of them all.


Key Findings:

  • According to the study, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is the cultiest college in the country. In second is University of Virginia, followed by University of Florida, Texas A&M and UCLA.

  • Of the 25 most cult-like schools, 14 are found in the South.

  • When it comes to social prestige, Wake Forest University in North Carolina scores highest overall, ranking first for women's sorority participation.

  • The University of Chicago comes out on top for academic excellence, with excellent SAT and ACT scores in all subjects, and a 90 percent four-year graduation rate.







Via BrokeScholar.

[Image credit: Zen Chung]

