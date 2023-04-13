cults on campus
America's Most Cult-Like Colleges, Ranked
Many American colleges encourage and foster a strong sense of community and loyalty to the institution — but on some campuses, this can veer into the cult-like. BrokeScholar ranked 198 colleges, based on community loyalty, social prestige, school spirit and academic excellence, to find out which US colleges are the "cultiest" of them all.
Key Findings:
-
According to the study, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is the cultiest college in the country. In second is University of Virginia, followed by University of Florida, Texas A&M and UCLA.
-
Of the 25 most cult-like schools, 14 are found in the South.
-
When it comes to social prestige, Wake Forest University in North Carolina scores highest overall, ranking first for women's sorority participation.
-
The University of Chicago comes out on top for academic excellence, with excellent SAT and ACT scores in all subjects, and a 90 percent four-year graduation rate.
