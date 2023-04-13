America's Most Cult-Like Colleges, Ranked

Many American colleges encourage and foster a strong sense of community and loyalty to the institution — but on some campuses, this can veer into the cult-like. BrokeScholar ranked 198 colleges, based on community loyalty, social prestige, school spirit and academic excellence, to find out which US colleges are the "cultiest" of them all.

Key Findings:

According to the study, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is the cultiest college in the country. In second is University of Virginia , followed by University of Florida , Texas A&M and UCLA .

Of the 25 most cult-like schools, 14 are found in the South.

When it comes to social prestige, Wake Forest University in North Carolina scores highest overall, ranking first for women's sorority participation.

The University of Chicago comes out on top for academic excellence, with excellent SAT and ACT scores in all subjects, and a 90 percent four-year graduation rate.

Via BrokeScholar.

[Image credit: Zen Chung]