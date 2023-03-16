The Happiest Colleges In The US, Based On Students' Selfies

There are a few ways to find out which colleges offer students the best experience. You could read each college's reviews and testimonials. You could search a college's name on Twitter for students' brutally honest opinions on studying there. Or, you could do what Resume.io did: use an AI facial recognition tool to detect smiles in Instagram selfies geotagged at different universities, and rank colleges according to the highest proportion of happy-looking faces.

After assessing a photo, the AI tool gives a percentage between zero and 100 to indicate how confident it is that the analyzed face is expressing happiness. Resume.io considered faces scoring 75 percent or higher to be genuinely happy ones.

Key Findings:

According to the study, the happiest US college is Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where 76.47 percent of Instagram selfies are happy.

In second is New York's Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, with a score of 62.87 percent.

America's third-happiest college is the University of Iowa. Around 62 percent of the faces photographed at the Iowa City college were found to be smiley.

Via Resume.io.