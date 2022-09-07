study this
The Most Expensive College In Each US State
Attending university in the US is pricey wherever you go, but some colleges across the country cost significantly more than others.
Using data from the US Department of Education, the Institute of Education Sciences and the National Center for Education Statistics, Reddit user malxredleader created a map to show the most expensive college (a title IV post-secondary institution) in each US state.
The cheapest college on the map is the University of the Virgin Islands, which costs $14,496 in yearly tuition and fees. The most expensive college on the map, and therefore in the US overall, is Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts, where a year of studying will cost you $63,585.
Via u/malxredleader.
My goodness, how many of you are so neighive. You all think one administration or the other created this fiasco our country is in. Who do you really think runs this country? A president, a senate or a house? It is corporations who run this country. They government is just a simple mouth piece for the corporations.
In the first place Trump probably did not have any student loan as his father was a real-estate tycoon. Next, no president has ever made a decision to pay off all student loans. Absolutely impossible. Even $10,000 worth is absolutely impossible. I'm not saying schools do not charge too much, absolutely do. So do hospitals. But we ceap paying the price. Next you can default on your student loans all you like. You cannot claim that in bankruptcy. So maybe sime of you need to take a course in economics. Yes, I did go to college and yes I did get 2 degrees and yes I payed for it all. The difference is worked 40-50 hours a week, had my own home and only had 15k in debt when I was done.
The federal government is the main reason that college tuition continues to skyrocket, year after year. With so much money being thrown at high school graduates, whether it be Pell grants, or student loans that only required having a heart beat to qualify for, colleges were forced to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on expanding infrastructure and hiring the necessary professors and support staff needed to accommodate the bogus enrollment numbers. Bogus because of the tens of millions of students that had no business going to college. The only way colleges could pay for the ever increasing costs is to keep raising tuition year after year. At a rate far greater than simple inflation.
University of Miami in Florida??? LMAO. Have you heard about Rollins College in winter park?? Apparently you haven't done your homework before posting this.
People don't get their debt "magically" erased. Not Trump. Not ANYONE. His company is over a billion dollars in debt. When someone owes money to a bank, someone has to pay it. I defaulted on a student loan many years ago myself. I started paying it off when I started making enough money to do so. I finally paid it off and I had to pay back every damn cent. And now every hardworking taxpaying citizen will have to help pay for all these entitled millennials to go to school.
What about everyone like me that paid off their student loan all by themselves. Or better yet people that decided against going to college all together because it's too damn expensive ? Is it fair to them ?
Imagine how much more expensive it's going to be now.
In the State of Florida it shows The University of Miami as the most expensive. If you want the best education for far less money and is rated by Forbes Magazine as a top 5 university in the US then it is The University of Florida. Its all about the Gator Nation
I didn't see Harvard, MIT or Weasley on the map
One thing to consider is this map doesn't show the average price per state. It shows the most expensive college with no context for why it might be more expensive. Landmark College in Vermont, for example, is a specialty college for neurodivergent folks and folks with learning challenges that make it hard or impossible to function without alot of additional support, so it has a higher staff to student ratio and therefor higher operating costs. Meanwhile, in state students can attend state colleges for free, and the university of Vermont, while not free, gives a ivy league level education and diploma for a fraction of the cost.
All that being said, college is expensive and the student loan process is predatory, and it is extremely hypocritical for politicians, like Trump and company, who have personally defaulted on hundreds of millions of dollars of debt each at taxpayer expense, to criticize working folks getting a lousy 10k. It's not just Republicans, its corporate dems too.
We have the best government that money can buy, as long as you can afford to pay. And those that get the biggest suckle at the teat are the ones who cry the most when someone else gets a little taste too.
I've lived in Colorado most of my life and never heard of "Colorado College". 😂 CU is really expensive.
I had not either. Apparently in Colorado Springs.
Personally I would have guessed DU or Regis as most expensive. But you can "save" $9k by going to DU instead of Colorado College.
Colleges increase tuition, but Biden instead of addressing his Liberal University elites, he uses Taxpayers money to bail out loans.
How many dollars of loans did Trump get bailed out on? He declared bankruptcy and had hundreds of millions of debt from his bad choices magically erased. What hypocritical crocodile tears to cry because those of us who weren't born rich get a little taste of the teat too. The problem is, Biden isn't any more likely to try to actually drain the swamp than Trump was, and this tiny drop in the bucket, while a welcome relief for most Americans, is not going ro fix the system that professional politicians and profiteers have spent decades rigging.
I know some Republicans who are struggling with student loans who are extremely happy with the student loan forgiveness. It isn't a left or right thing, education is too expensive. I want future generations to have cheap education (like older generations previously got) or free education. Other countries manage it, the USA can too.
We need to understand why it is expensive. CEO, too many administrators takes the big chunks of money....most of the educators are part-time and adjunct.
Thing about this... the govt is more than happy to loan you money to spend at a university regardless of what you study....then the universities hike the prices to crazy numbers which cannot be justified. And the govt just offers more money. Now wonder if the govt and universities are in bed together on a master plan? Where the banks ....? Staying far away from loaning money here because they know the deal smells of sewage.
Uhm, private loan corporations and banks are making huge profit keeping folks in perpetual debt. The whole thing smells of sewage. The government role has been to help the banks and private profiteers take a bigger and bigger bite of our wallets, and then protect the vampire lenders once we're bled dry.
Who wouldn’t have loved to go to the cheapest college possible? Can you get a job after going to match box U. Let’s face it there’s an algorithm of college ratings. The inexpensive high rated colleges are more difficult to get into. Not everyone is a 4.5 GPA with high SATs and an exemplary resume. This country needs a better education system which involves arts and sciences as well as the trades. Then we need to have jobs for those graduates. A degree in basket weaving with a minor in football is usually fully funded. An engineering degree with a premed focus is expensive but in the long run a better product for the greater good. This country needs to get its priorities in focus for the greater good and the future. Otherwise we’ll be importing out intelligentsia and our children will be there serving class
How about another article with the least expensive colleges in each state. That would showcase how obscenely overpriced the education at most colleges are. Plus, people's could see how little they could pay to get the magic paper which is required by most white collar jobs.
Exactly! And the average price for college, and some context why the expensive places are expensive. This is a political push article designed to make people feel strongly about a subject rather than actually investigate the deeper nuances/causes/solutions.
