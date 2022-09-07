The Most Expensive College In Each US State

Attending university in the US is pricey wherever you go, but some colleges across the country cost significantly more than others.

Using data from the US Department of Education, the Institute of Education Sciences and the National Center for Education Statistics, Reddit user malxredleader created a map to show the most expensive college (a title IV post-secondary institution) in each US state.

The cheapest college on the map is the University of the Virgin Islands, which costs $14,496 in yearly tuition and fees. The most expensive college on the map, and therefore in the US overall, is Bard College at Simon's Rock in Massachusetts, where a year of studying will cost you $63,585.

Via u/malxredleader.