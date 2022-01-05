COVID's Flop Era, Matt Damon Bullying Us About Crypto And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

THE CDC SAID TO DO MORE MEMES

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the COVID variant that flopped, Matt Damon bullying us about crypto, a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.

4. A Cursed Reconstruction Of Julius Caesar

The meme

This week, the Twitter account @archeohistories tweeted an extraordinarily wretched pair of images: a "3D Reconstruction of Julius Caesar by the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands."

3D Reconstruction Of Julius Caesar. Created by the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands.#archaeohistories pic.twitter.com/aKZoRuT9ul — Archaeo – Histories (@archeohistories) January 4, 2022

In addition to the image on the right — the "reconstruction" — looking nothing like the statue of Caesar featured on the left, it's a portrayal of a man who Cleopatra would almost certainly not, as they say, smash. At least that fact earned consensus on the internet, which is a beautiful and rare event. Silver linings, etc.



Examples



i just know cleopatra was fighting for her life in her girlies group forum https://t.co/KkynZ3nEWS — veet (@vveetto) January 5, 2022

& Cleopatra let HIM smash? LMFAOOOO https://t.co/3DekFsZfpy — Brotha Maady (@MaadyBK67) January 4, 2022

need yall to stop reconstruction shit bcuz its just jumpscare after jumpscare https://t.co/2iDAb7Tv6F — Tri: is it SUPER? YUP! ERm...i lied (@tri_noodle) January 5, 2022

i wouldve stabbed that too are you kidding me https://t.co/mYt0t85qC1 — rip bozo 𓆏 (@sheinCEO) January 5, 2022

I feel stabby just looking at him https://t.co/lAVse9HJuj — Neo (@Neo_url) January 4, 2022

We never take into account whether the sculptor sucked https://t.co/qLVhEYSR39 — waria 🤌☭ (@EternalDago) January 5, 2022

He ugly as shit but damn he knew how to make a pizza 🤌 https://t.co/XkjsCgur1l — philadelphia excellence (@thebigkhalifa) January 4, 2022

2D Reconstruction of Julius Caesar. Created by the Museum of Hot and Ready. https://t.co/Jimbu1QA40 pic.twitter.com/rtc3TeIh4S — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) January 5, 2022

dam he was ugly as fuck. no wonder he killed Jesus. or whatever he did https://t.co/MBIfgQW0Du — One Million Pounds of Rat Meat Sold in America (@79hfg3n3948rhf0) January 4, 2022





Molly Bradley

3. Stuff The CDC Said

The meme

With the swift surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the CDC is once again one of the loudest voices in the room as it tries to figure out how to reduce the spread of COVID (telling people to decline social plans and avoid gatherings, for example) without interrupting the economy's regular function (i.e., telling people to go to work as normal and reducing quarantine time for those infected with COVID from 10 to five days).

The updated guidance advising people to stay isolated until day 10 if they have a positive rapid test after five days in isolation appears to contradict Dr. Walensky's claim to CNN last week that "we wouldn't change our guidance based on the result of the rapid test." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 4, 2022

Man goes to doctor. Says he doesn't know what he should be doing about COVID. Doctor says, "It's simple. Just follow the CDC's guidance. They always know what to do." Man bursts into tears. Says, "But doctor...I am the CDC." — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 30, 2021

Needless to say, people have taken to mocking the CDC's mercurial guidelines, and rightly so.

It feels like joking about the CDC is the only way to process the seemingly absurd fact that yet another institution that is supposed to protect people has instead chosen to protect capital, effectively dissolving whatever small modicum of trust anyone might have still had for it — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) December 29, 2021



Examples



BREAKING: CDC announces that if you work at dominos, COVID-19 "doesn't count" — Eddy Burback (@eddyburback) December 29, 2021

BREAKING: CDC Sets Quarantine Duration To Seven Mississippi — ADHDean (@ADHDeanASL) December 28, 2021

The CDC says you can stop isolating if "the vibes are off" — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) December 28, 2021

the cdc says you can come out of your cage if you're doing just fine — courtney coles (she/her) (@kernieflakes) December 28, 2021

The CDC now recommends, if you're worried about infecting your family, you should never physically leave your place of employment. — R.A. Smith (@RASmith2017) December 28, 2021

The CDC now says a venti iced coffee and two ibuprofen is a balanced breakfast. — Shailin Thomas (@shailinthomas) December 28, 2021

cdc says go ahead and get bangs — Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) December 28, 2021

The CDC just announced that if you have cats you have to give them a little kiss on the forehead for me — ❄snowflake sized ocean❄ (@pondsizedocean) December 29, 2021

The CDC told me it was okay to follow a whispering voice to the back of the Forbidden Texts section of the library and open the big book that is chained there... — Dread Singles (@hottestsingles) December 28, 2021

The CDC said just wear jeans and a cute top — Carrie Ann (@barelycarrie) December 28, 2021

cdc says if you can lean you can clean — rava (@rava) December 28, 2021





Molly Bradley

2. Matt Damon Bullying Us About Crypto

The meme

In case you missed it, noted environmentalist Matt Damon wants you to invest in cryptocurrency, the technology that uses more energy every year than many small countries. Though it's been airing since late October, the ad in which Damon promotes Crypto.com began making a splash on Twitter this week, raising eyebrows with its insinuation that investing in crypto is like inventing aviation (??) and going to space (???).

Fortune Favours The Brave



A tribute to those who got us this far.

And an invitation to those who will take us further.#FFTB pic.twitter.com/BWBneqjGnF — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 28, 2021

Needless to say, it's weird to get bullied by someone telling you you're a coward if you don't buy Bitcoin — especially when that someone is Matt Damon, who can't possibly have done the ad because he needed the money. So people took to Twitter to express their negative reactions to the ad in much more delightful ways.



Examples

MATT DAMON [striding through a futuristic room]: History is filled with brave men who spent $378,000 on a cartoon ape — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 3, 2022

[matt damon strolls past a spanish galleon] are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can't spend or are you a pussy — Ulysses S. Cocksman (@USCocksman) January 2, 2022

Matt Damon after telling me to put my life savings into PonziScamCoin pic.twitter.com/k17bA02GUZ — HighYield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) January 3, 2022

sequel to the martian where matt damon is stranded on mars running low on his supply of cartoon apes — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) January 3, 2022

It's so sad to see what happened to the Matt Damon character in the new Good Will Hunting sequel pic.twitter.com/2FZdx0UP5n — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) January 3, 2022

To people who only go to AMC and don't like the Nicole Kidman ad, at least you don't get Matt Damon calling you a pussy for not buying Crypto before every movie pic.twitter.com/zpwNxalEIG — Gaspar Joé (@fs0ciety01) December 30, 2021

At Spider-Man and before the previews we got Matt Damon in an ad for Crypto and my nephew yelled "whatever, Mark Wahlberg" and honestly I cannot imagine a better roast. — A.R. (Antifa Roomba) Moxon (@JuliusGoat) December 30, 2021

it's wild what you can get matt damon to endorse these days pic.twitter.com/ozfXzY6ufN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 3, 2022

because Matt Damon doesn't actually say anything real in that crypto ad, you can make the url at the end whatever you want and it still makes the exact same amount of sense pic.twitter.com/pMHnvjz7eQ — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) January 3, 2022

Y'all think Matt Damon got paid in Real American Dollars for that crypto ad or,,, — Miles, An Imitation Cheese Food Product (@9coacheswaiting) January 3, 2022

matt damon please just eat dunkin donuts and smoke cigarettes like your friend — pony starwars (@tigersgoroooar) January 3, 2022





Molly Bradley

1. The COVID Variant That Flopped

The meme

Earlier this week, a new COVID strain — known as 'IHU' — became identified by French scientists at the Méditerranée Infection University Hospital Institute.

The Daily Mail reported on the news by quoting virologists who downplayed concerns by saying the variant was not "worth worrying about" because it predated Omicron and "failed to take off."

French Covid variant NOT 'worth worrying about' because it predates Omicron and has failed to take off, scientists say https://t.co/88GxAozFwg — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 4, 2022

The tabloid's hilarious but harsh wording of IHU's failed potential provided the perfect fodder for the Twitterverse, where everyone had a field day mocking the "failed" strain.



Examples

Okay so it seems like our next step is…negging the virus? https://t.co/khSe3I6BZr — Kim Caramele (@kimcaramele) January 5, 2022

The Dane DeHaan of covid variants https://t.co/UymTPggxqN — Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 5, 2022

Slightly too old, hasn't taken off yet. THIS VARIANT IS A CHARACTER ACTRESS https://t.co/WqbQfhqjrx — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) January 5, 2022

the rudy gobert-iant https://t.co/LvTfMn4nvJ — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 5, 2022

Imagine being a covid variant and not going platinum https://t.co/4K3tfyCF99 — Healthy chronicles Vol. 4 (@bighealthyfr) January 5, 2022

They said Covid's in its flop era im crying https://t.co/8L9h5cyKII — Curtis "Salad" Connors 🥗 (@SaladSaiyan) January 5, 2022

call it the flop variant 😭😭🤣 https://t.co/vWiWJKdcAq — Connor (@Connnor01) January 5, 2022

I've never related more to a disease https://t.co/pZUosT0yi8 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 5, 2022

I'm embarrassed for this variante https://t.co/hPQdczrReg — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) January 5, 2022





James Crugnale

