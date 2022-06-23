They Made A 'Karen'-Themed Restaurant In Australia And It Appears To Be A Wonderfully Horrible Dining Experience

Karen's Diner is a concept restaurant in Melbourne, Australia where the wait staff is intentionally discourteous (in the mold of those infamously problematic women dubbed Karens) and promises everyone will get "great burgers and rude service."

TikToker Charlie the Backpacker stopped by to see what the place was actually like and got a wonderfully boorish experience from the waitresses as soon as they attempted to enter.

[Via Reddit]