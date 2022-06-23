Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
They Made A 'Karen'-Themed Restaurant In Australia And It Appears To Be A Wonderfully Horrible Dining Experience
I'D LIKE TO SPEAK TO THE MANAGER
·Updated:

Karen's Diner is a concept restaurant in Melbourne, Australia where the wait staff is intentionally discourteous (in the mold of those infamously problematic women dubbed Karens) and promises everyone will get "great burgers and rude service."

TikToker Charlie the Backpacker stopped by to see what the place was actually like and got a wonderfully boorish experience from the waitresses as soon as they attempted to enter.

@charliethebackpacker

Went to Karen's diner in Melbourne #OscarsAtHome #fyp #foryou #karensgoingwild #karensdiner

♬ original sound – CharlieButler

[Via Reddit]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Subscribe
'THE THING' AND 'BLADE RUNNER' AT 40
theringer.com

Forty years ago this week, two science-fiction films released on the same day but failed to live up to box office expectations. They later went on to achieve cult status, cement the legacy of their directors, and inspire countless other entries in the genre.
'I AM ME, I AM MYSELF'
theringer.com

Most know him as half of the duo behind the legendary sketch show "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" But this week, he's back with a new album that may change forever what you think when you hear his name.
in talks with a 'queer eye' icon
insider.com

Netflix host Tan France opens up about planning for baby No. 2, why he plans to homeschool his son, and his friendship with Gigi Hadid.
VIBE CHECK
theringer.com

From TV to movies to video games, alien sidekicks are some of the best pop culture friends you can find. But who'd be most fun to hang with at a bar?