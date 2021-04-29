The Unexpected Way Tesla Makes Its Money, Visualized
Tesla made headlines this week when it announced its biggest quarterly profit ever: an impressive operating profit of $594 million.
Chartr dug deeper into Tesla's quarterly earnings report and found that, curiously, despite being the highest valued car company in the world, much of its revenue comes from sources other than car sales. Tesla garnered $518 million of its revenue from selling emissions credits and $494 million from its energy generation and storage services, such as solar panels and home charging devices. Perhaps the company's biggest coup, however, came from sales of Bitcoin, which netted Tesla a $101 million profit.
[Via Instagram]