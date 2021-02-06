👋 Welcome to Digg

A SUPER BOWL OF SNACKS

· Updated:

As Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, football fans across the country are preparing their favorite foods.

The data visualization team at Google Trends put together a map of the most Googled game day foods in all 50 states. They found that 7 layer dip, chili and buffalo chicken dip were the top searched Super Bowl foods across the United States.

Here's the full list of the uniquely searched foods for the big game from each state.

Alabama - Tri-tip

Alaska - Beef stew

Arizona - 7 layer dip

Arkansas - Wagyu beef

California - Cheeseburger sliders

Colorado - Chili

Connecticut - Buffalo chicken dip

Delaware - Prawn toast

Florida - Chicken wings

Georgia - Korean bbq

Hawaii - Hawaiian bbq chicken

Idaho - Birria tacos

Illinois - Illinois

Indiana - Charcuterie

Iowa - Crab Rangoon dip

Kansas - Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky - Jambalaya

Louisiana - 7 layer dip

Maine - Nachos

Maryland - Deep-fried wingettes

Massachusetts - Chili

Michigan - Chicken wings

Minnesota - Chex Mix

Mississippi - Birria tacos

Missouri - Buffalo chicken dip

Montana - Keto egg bites

Nebraska - Labneh

Nevada - Birria tacos

New Hampshire - Lasagna

New Jersey - Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico - New Mexico

New York - Buffalo chicken dip

North Carolina - Pigs in a blanket

North Dakota - Stuffed pepper

Ohio - Cheese ball

Oklahoma - Charcuterie board

Oregon - Pasta fagioli

Pennsylvania - Cuban sandwich

Rhode Island - Short ribs

South Carolina - Meatball

South Dakota - White queso

Tennessee - Chili

Texas - Chocolate chip cookies

Utah - 7 layer dip

Vermont - Pork chow mein

Virginia - Charcuterie board

Washington - 7 layer dip

Washington D.C. - Mochi

West Virginia - Grilled cheese

Wisconsin - Buffalo chicken dip

Wyoming - Chia seed coconut milk dessert

[Read more Super Bowl search trends at Google Trends]

