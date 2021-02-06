The Most Googled Super Bowl Food In Every State, Visualized
As Super Bowl LV kicks off on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, football fans across the country are preparing their favorite foods.
The data visualization team at Google Trends put together a map of the most Googled game day foods in all 50 states. They found that 7 layer dip, chili and buffalo chicken dip were the top searched Super Bowl foods across the United States.
Here's the full list of the uniquely searched foods for the big game from each state.
Alabama - Tri-tip
Alaska - Beef stew
Arizona - 7 layer dip
Arkansas - Wagyu beef
California - Cheeseburger sliders
Colorado - Chili
Connecticut - Buffalo chicken dip
Delaware - Prawn toast
Florida - Chicken wings
Georgia - Korean bbq
Hawaii - Hawaiian bbq chicken
Idaho - Birria tacos
Illinois - Illinois
Indiana - Charcuterie
Iowa - Crab Rangoon dip
Kansas - Buffalo chicken dip
Kentucky - Jambalaya
Louisiana - 7 layer dip
Maine - Nachos
Maryland - Deep-fried wingettes
Massachusetts - Chili
Michigan - Chicken wings
Minnesota - Chex Mix
Mississippi - Birria tacos
Missouri - Buffalo chicken dip
Montana - Keto egg bites
Nebraska - Labneh
Nevada - Birria tacos
New Hampshire - Lasagna
New Jersey - Buffalo chicken dip
New Mexico - New Mexico
New York - Buffalo chicken dip
North Carolina - Pigs in a blanket
North Dakota - Stuffed pepper
Ohio - Cheese ball
Oklahoma - Charcuterie board
Oregon - Pasta fagioli
Pennsylvania - Cuban sandwich
Rhode Island - Short ribs
South Carolina - Meatball
South Dakota - White queso
Tennessee - Chili
Texas - Chocolate chip cookies
Utah - 7 layer dip
Vermont - Pork chow mein
Virginia - Charcuterie board
Washington - 7 layer dip
Washington D.C. - Mochi
West Virginia - Grilled cheese
Wisconsin - Buffalo chicken dip
Wyoming - Chia seed coconut milk dessert