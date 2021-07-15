Stop Making Ted Bundy Movies, The 2020 Euro Championship And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people sick of Ted Bundy movies, 2020 Euro Football Championship memes, the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
4. Stop Making Ted Bundy Movies
The meme
In August and September, we're going to get two new movies about renowned serial killer Ted Bundy: "No Man of God" and "American Boogeyman". Though, "new movies" about Ted Bundy is perhaps a little misleading, given the scores of Bundy films, podcasts and documentaries that have flooded culture in the last few years, including but by no means limited to: movie "The Riverman" (2004), TV miniseries "The Capture of the Green River Killer" (2008) and biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" (2019), featuring, respectively, Cary Elwes, James Marsters and Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.
"No Man of God" will star Luke Kirby as Bundy (with Elijah Wood as FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier) and "American Boogeyman" stars Chad Michael Murray as Bundy.
You may be wondering a few things, like: Why are we making so many Bundy movies?, and: Why do we keep casting extremely attractive actors as a serial killer who murdered at least 30 people and kidnapped and raped a staggering number of women? These are great questions that have no good answers, because frankly, we probably shouldn't be doing either — especially considering that as hungry as the American psyche is to consume true crime material, people are actually getting pretty tired of hearing this particular story. (Also, like… was he really that hot? At a certain point, we can't call these movies "based on a true story" when we're casting teenage heartthrobs to play an aggressively mediocre-looking man WHO MURDERED PEOPLE.)
Examples
Molly Bradley
3. The Pilot Shortage
The meme
It's been a weird time for pilots. A year ago, when the pandemic caused the demand for air travel to plummet, there was a dramatic reduction in the need of pilots — significant enough that many airlines offered retirement packages to their pilots to address the imbalance.
Now fast forward to 2021, and the demand for air travel is back. The problem? We're now facing a pilot shortage, and we're trying to fix the problem by, of course, throwing money at it. A lot of money.
According to reports, some airline companies are offering their new hires $247 an hour. The eye-popping number immediately drew attention on Twitter, with people creating memes that gleefully announced they were going to do a career change ASAP.
Examples
(And while you laugh at the memes, I'm just going to excuse myself and get a pilot's license.)
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. The 2020 Euro Football Championship
The meme
The 2020 Euro Championship just wrapped up and Italy reigned supreme. The tournament had many memorable moments, including favorites like France and Belgium dropping out early and a young English team reaching the finals, capturing the hearts of millions of fans around the world along the way. Here are a few highlights from the tournament.
Examples
Adwait Patil
1. The French Dispatch Photo Op
The meme
Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray were photographed standing side-by-side this week at the Cannes Film Festival, all in attendance to support their upcoming film "The French Dispatch." The stark juxtaposition of their individual styles made the internet go caption-crazy, with dozens of Twitter users noting the distinct contrasts of the celebrity quartet and what they each represented.
Examples
James Crugnale
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the TikTok outage, Devin Booker's "BOOK" water bottle, The Queer Indigo in the wild and Vin Diesel family memes.