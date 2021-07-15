Stop Making Ted Bundy Movies, The 2020 Euro Championship And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people sick of Ted Bundy movies, 2020 Euro Football Championship memes, the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."

4. Stop Making Ted Bundy Movies

The meme

In August and September, we're going to get two new movies about renowned serial killer Ted Bundy: "No Man of God" and "American Boogeyman". Though, "new movies" about Ted Bundy is perhaps a little misleading, given the scores of Bundy films, podcasts and documentaries that have flooded culture in the last few years, including but by no means limited to: movie "The Riverman" (2004), TV miniseries "The Capture of the Green River Killer" (2008) and biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" (2019), featuring, respectively, Cary Elwes, James Marsters and Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

"No Man of God" will star Luke Kirby as Bundy (with Elijah Wood as FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier) and "American Boogeyman" stars Chad Michael Murray as Bundy.

You may be wondering a few things, like: Why are we making so many Bundy movies?, and: Why do we keep casting extremely attractive actors as a serial killer who murdered at least 30 people and kidnapped and raped a staggering number of women? These are great questions that have no good answers, because frankly, we probably shouldn't be doing either — especially considering that as hungry as the American psyche is to consume true crime material, people are actually getting pretty tired of hearing this particular story. (Also, like… was he really that hot? At a certain point, we can't call these movies "based on a true story" when we're casting teenage heartthrobs to play an aggressively mediocre-looking man WHO MURDERED PEOPLE.)



Examples

Now how did we get another Ted Bundy movie before we got student loan debt canceled? pic.twitter.com/wbrZedAk4q — Raahosh's baby mama (@Kissesfromdes) July 13, 2021

Ted Bundy Ted Bundy

in real life in Hollywood

movies pic.twitter.com/EOfld7tksC — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 13, 2021

Crime documentary: Ted Bundy was so charming and hot that everyone immediately creamed themselves just by looking at him



Ted Bundy: pic.twitter.com/kHoI34a8mO — Live Deliciously (@HyzenthlayRose) July 13, 2021

Ted bundy was hot nah he's just a combination of sea lion from finding dory and chris d'elia pic.twitter.com/bcPq70I9Ib — . (@povmcu) July 13, 2021

Why do people say Ted Bundy is so hot, he literally looks like Patrick 😪 pic.twitter.com/nqZbTxbmVm — rachael (she/her) (@Suburbanratmom) July 13, 2021

The world if we stopped making Ted Bundy movies. pic.twitter.com/w5gSVEJlju — Sayf (@iconiccfork) July 13, 2021

I think we have more than enough movies about Ted Bundy guys pic.twitter.com/DXyZTKpvXO — Eddie🤖🌈🌤️🎠 💙DISABLED PRIDE🤍 (@faeriemachine) July 13, 2021

ah yes, my favorite actor, ted bundy. Who could forget his classic role as "injured man by car to lure and murder women" pic.twitter.com/0seuCdLUZt — that dude what is that guy (@kingofweh) July 13, 2021

why do we keep making Ted Bundy movies when we never got a sequel to Jennifer's Body — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) July 13, 2021





Molly Bradley

3. The Pilot Shortage

The meme

It's been a weird time for pilots. A year ago, when the pandemic caused the demand for air travel to plummet, there was a dramatic reduction in the need of pilots — significant enough that many airlines offered retirement packages to their pilots to address the imbalance.

Now fast forward to 2021, and the demand for air travel is back. The problem? We're now facing a pilot shortage, and we're trying to fix the problem by, of course, throwing money at it. A lot of money.

apparently there's a pilot shortage going on so now, apparently, they're paying new hires $247 a hour 😂😭 — allinova🌐 (@sayproduceralli) July 8, 2021



According to reports, some airline companies are offering their new hires $247 an hour. The eye-popping number immediately drew attention on Twitter, with people creating memes that gleefully announced they were going to do a career change ASAP.



Examples

247 US dollars an hour you said? pic.twitter.com/aYOXUv5AYi — afterpay ambassador (@AGeminiStallion) July 10, 2021

You said $247 a hour ? https://t.co/MMIRp5ZCN6 pic.twitter.com/WA1eEI8TlQ — ⁶𓅓 I M A G I N E ⁶𓅓 (@iAm_DoWop) July 13, 2021

me on the first day of my new job 🤩 https://t.co/WtniZ6MuRS pic.twitter.com/PD7uEh1Xji — ✨ Mikey Almeida ✨ (@mikey_almeida) July 13, 2021

I watched this video 2 times, I think I'm ready. https://t.co/xDKSdAv06U pic.twitter.com/2LnwfVwFKl — Sev (@10thgensev) July 11, 2021

(And while you laugh at the memes, I'm just going to excuse myself and get a pilot's license.)





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. The 2020 Euro Football Championship

The meme

The 2020 Euro Championship just wrapped up and Italy reigned supreme. The tournament had many memorable moments, including favorites like France and Belgium dropping out early and a young English team reaching the finals, capturing the hearts of millions of fans around the world along the way. Here are a few highlights from the tournament.



Examples

When you're queueing for a quick pint & the person in front of you starts ordering cocktails... pic.twitter.com/xLJ6XTCDTp — L.i.am (@GilesyL14) June 26, 2021

Whoever runs the @England TikTok account, I'll have what they're having pic.twitter.com/aH8Jd92GCo — Joey D'Urso (@josephmdurso) July 7, 2021

Match ball delivered by remote control car??????? Who's driving it #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oOhR6ZidP9 — ᴀʟʙʏ ʟᴀᴅ (@ALBY_LAD) June 11, 2021

I just love how the Italian players always italian so hard pic.twitter.com/3gsAskCDHM — Iman | ايمان (@nana_alaouie) July 11, 2021

My class asked me how did Rashford miss penalties are easy, so this morning we are going to take penalties with me in goal. — Fitzroy (@O_SoChilled) July 15, 2021

When you thought its coming HOME but instead its coming to ROME #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JIqPNjeGGN — 𝔯𝔞𝔣𝔞 (@siapbahagiaa) July 11, 2021

"I've got a well funny idea for the final…" pic.twitter.com/nM4lIlWGyf — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) July 11, 2021

It's all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2021





Adwait Patil

1. The French Dispatch Photo Op

The meme

Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray were photographed standing side-by-side this week at the Cannes Film Festival, all in attendance to support their upcoming film "The French Dispatch." The stark juxtaposition of their individual styles made the internet go caption-crazy, with dozens of Twitter users noting the distinct contrasts of the celebrity quartet and what they each represented.



Examples

Roman Roy, Kendall Roy, Shiv Roy, Connor Roy https://t.co/VkB7VJfSQr — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 14, 2021

tiktok, twitter, instagram, fb — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) July 14, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021

alamo drafthouse, new beverly, vista, laemmle pic.twitter.com/ObVICLL2Pm — ben e (@jeanpierreload) July 14, 2021

French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open pic.twitter.com/Zixah9Bpz5 — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) July 13, 2021

five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021





James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the TikTok outage, Devin Booker's "BOOK" water bottle, The Queer Indigo in the wild and Vin Diesel family memes.