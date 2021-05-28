It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.

Here are our top picks for the Father's Day books that will perfectly quench your dad's thirst for knowledge.

This tome serves as a compendium of Anthony Bourdain's restaurant recommendations, sightseeing tips and personal essays. "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" will spark your dad's interest in seeing the world again post-pandemic. Big thumbs up.

For Aspiring Bartending Dads: 'Be Your Own Bartender'

If your dad kept himself busy making quarantinis during the pandemic, this book by Carey Jones and John McCarthy will help him to refine his skills in creating the perfect cocktail. Who knows? Maybe Pops has a future in personalized mixology.

For the dad who loves to make things, Nick Offerman offers a crash course in woodworking with "Good Clean Fun," an inspirational guide to making wooden projects. Even if your father has never made anything before, this book has the knowledge needed to get to work.

This coffee table book will take your dad back in time with high resolution scans of some of the most memorable album covers from the 60s through the 90s. Taken directly from former music industry exec Michael Ochs's private collection, there's no doubt will love reminiscing over these classic covers.

We can pickle that! "The Masontops Fermenting Guide and Recipe Book," written by Sarah Miller of KillerPickles.com, is the perfect manual for teaching your dad all the tricks of the trade for becoming a fermentation expert. The book comes with a complete mason jar fermentation kit, with four waterless airlock tops, four easy-grip glass weights and one vegetable tamper.

After being cooped up all of last year, your dad is probably itching to go exploring this year. What better place to visit than America's national parks? "National Geographic's Guide To National Parks Of The United States" is an excellent handbook for the 62 national parks across the country, which will inspire your old man to finally lace up his boots and hit the open trail. This land was made for you and me.

