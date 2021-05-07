Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a sports journalist who thinks straight men need to dress up at the stadium, a New York Times columnist who's never tried Indian food, a United States senator who wants us to go back to the days of Jason Bourne, a news anchor with a very expensive pair of cargo pants and a newspaper CEO who threatened her employees in a Washington Post op-ed.

Sunday

Lindsay Adler

The character: Lindsay Adler, sports reporter at The Athletic.

The plot: After the Arizona Diamondbacks spotlighted a fan on a date at Chase Field last Saturday, Adler critiqued the young man's outfit, tweeting, "I am simply begging straight men to try harder than athletic shorts and a spring training t-shirt on a date."

The repercussion: Adler's dress code advice went over like a lead balloon. Baseball fans ratioed her tweet to the nth degree, ribbing her about dressing to the nines at the ball park.

Me getting ready to watch a game in section 401 with a tinder date at Nats park pic.twitter.com/vrdlvx6gVb — ben (@tobogganmantls) May 2, 2021

wtf she talkin bout 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7qHE934Eir — jake 👁🌎 (fake internet christian) (@FreeRodeoShootr) May 2, 2021

Me and the boys pulling up to the next Arizona Diamondbacks game pic.twitter.com/wORq07xsWM — Did the Knicks Win? (@knickswintrack) May 2, 2021

I am simply begging straight men to try harder than athletic shorts and a hockey jersey on a date. https://t.co/XQPMPwZPbe — Ellis (@e11isBK) May 6, 2021

After initially taking the criticism in stride, she deleted the offending tweet.

You dudes can be mad about this but I simply do not care 🤘 — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 2, 2021

Monday

Ezra Klein

The character: Ezra Klein, New York Times columnist and podcaster.

The plot: On Monday, Klein weighed in on the news that Eleven Madison Park, the high-end Manhattan restaurant with three Michelin stars, would switch to a vegan menu when it reopened, lamenting, "There is no doubt that being veg is less delicious. People who argue otherwise are kidding themselves."

There is no doubt that being veg is less delicious. People who argue otherwise are kidding themselves. But a lot of that is because there are fewer options on menus, so much less money driving creativity. The more plant-based eaters and chefs there are, the tastier it'll get. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 3, 2021

The repercussion: Klein's hot take that vegetarian food isn't as tasty got dunked on by a large segment of Food Twitter, especially by people of South Asian descent who told him he had a lot to learn about plant-based cuisine.

South Indians have entered the chaat https://t.co/sj9HYrZQLl — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) May 4, 2021

*indian, thai, himalayan, ethiopian food have entered the chat* https://t.co/ZpUhZeNBoe — #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) May 3, 2021

a good massive chunk of the Subcontinent and its diaspora would like to have a word. https://t.co/DsZSi7pYmn — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 4, 2021

Vegetarianism is actually perfectly delicious for those of us who know a little more than a dry salad. https://t.co/18s67BwiJr pic.twitter.com/WsiIAb7B0s — Vignesh Raman (@vigneshr11) May 4, 2021

Just say you don't know how to season your food and go https://t.co/moylQphP6a — keya ❧ કેયા (@keyavadgama) May 4, 2021

Klein, who is himself vegan, later addressed his critics, saying it was silly to interpret his tweets as suggesting vegetarian food is "less delicious than any food with meat."

Some people read me as saying any vegetarian food is intrinsically less delicious than any food with meat. That's silly.



But that's not what I wrote: I wrote that *being* a vegetarian comes at a cost in the everyday deliciousness of what you eat. And it does. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 3, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Senator Ted Cruz

The character: Ted Cruz, Texas Republican senator, aspiring comic, Cancun spring breaker.

The plot: On Monday night, Cruz mocked the CIA's latest recruitment video, curiously observing, "We've come a long way from Jason Bourne." It should be noted that Jason Bourne is a fictional character created by author Robert Ludlum and famously portrayed by Matt Damon in the subsequent movie adaptations.

If you're a Chinese communist, or an Iranian Mullah, or Kim Jong Un…would this scare you?



We've come a long way from Jason Bourne. https://t.co/HW8Eh9UdXa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

The repercussion: Cruz's tweet suggesting America had strayed from its Jason Bourne days went viral and was ridiculed by many snarky commentators, who joked that the senator was just now realizing Bourne wasn't real.

Ted Cruz finding out Jason Bourne is a fictional character pic.twitter.com/IcEWeVM2uC — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) May 4, 2021

Ted Cruz taking a minute for himself after he realizes Jason Bourne is played by Matt Damon who also played the guy who bought a zoo: pic.twitter.com/jFeb1ClzCN — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is fictional as well as James Bond in case you are wondering. https://t.co/a2VGDpPcxe — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 4, 2021

Ted Cruz probably saw a Jason Bourne movie on his way to Cancun. https://t.co/BaCFLv979L — Wajahat "Fasting" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 4, 2021

Hey, moron: "Jason Bourne" is imaginary – like your conscience https://t.co/lAfPbP7RAl — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 4, 2021

Jason Bourne is fictional: like election fraud. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 4, 2021

Cruz later tried explaining that he definitely knew Bourne was fake.

Lefties made "Jason Bourne" trend bc they think I don't know he's a fictional character.



Next, these angry scolds are going to tell me Jack Ryan & James Bond aren't real either….



My point is that CIA agents should be bad-asses—not woke, fragile flowers needing safe spaces. https://t.co/y8GZuVtgEF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2021

Thursday

Greg Kelly

The character: Greg Kelly, Newsmax host, eater of McFish sandwiches for breakfast, cautionary case study in marijuana travel.

The plot: On Thursday, Kelly tweeted a photo with former president Donald Trump, giving a thumbs up and sporting some remarkable pants.

Chillin' with 45! (And yes. Those are BUGLE BOY jeans I'm wearing) pic.twitter.com/g8EwzRgrAs — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021

Greg you're my guy but those pants are horrendous. Twitter did you a favor with how they cropped the picture. pic.twitter.com/7eeyNOXxeX — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerNY) May 6, 2021

After some pushback, Kelly quipped, "Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the 'pants' — (partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they're BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo."

"Basically I'm a Sharp Dressed Man," Kelly said in summary.

Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the "pants"—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they're BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I'm a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/sDgtoGy9Ol — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021

The repercussion: Fashionistas on Twitter thought Kelly protested too much about his pricey pair of cargo pants, which retail for $1,200, and began roasting him for his questionable ensemble.

YO U GOT THE MALLMAINS WITH THE FERRAGAMO LOAFS AND THE VAN HEUSEN WRINKLE FREE SHIRT / BLAZER COMBO TF IS HAPPENING HERE GREGORY? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/E2JFA26cZq — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) May 7, 2021

Dude I saw those pants on an extra in a Star Wars prequel https://t.co/HyVpnnWpRY — FoxitusHat (@Popehat) May 7, 2021

Get sick, get well

Hang around an ink well

Hang bail, hard to tell

if anything is gonna to sell

Try hard, get barred

Get back, new dance

Everyone busting

my crackers

over the pants — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) May 7, 2021

Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the "pants"—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they're BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I'm a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/0zrosgXo5f — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) May 7, 2021

Despite Kelly's claims, one fashion-savvy Twitter user pointed out these were in fact Balmain knockoffs.

Actually they are 96.99 from aliexpress. Balmain cargo pants only have 1 zipper pocket but the knock offs have 2. Odd thing to lie about. pic.twitter.com/PaTFQmSumM — 🌷Michelle🌷 (@Irish_Rose14) May 7, 2021

Kelly later poked fun at his fashion faux pas by joking that he was now partnering with Vogue.

Some professional news: Thrilled to announce my new multi-platform partnership with @vogue to explore how fashion and conservatives can creatively move the national conversation forward. Thanks to the visionaries at @condenast. Looking forward to many productive years ahead. pic.twitter.com/qa7dcJHQMP — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 7, 2021

Friday

Cathy Merrill

The character: Cathy Merrill, CEO of the Washingtonian, a monthly DC-based magazine.

The plot: On Thursday afternoon, Merrill penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she appeared to threaten the jobs of Washingtonian staffers if they failed to return to the office full-time. "If the employee is rarely around […] management has a strong incentive to change their status to 'contractor.'"

The CEO of @washingtonian media has taken to the op-ed page of the Washington Post to threaten her own employees. This is a stunning essay from the boss. https://t.co/ear1qVh9Hu — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) May 7, 2021

The repercussion: Merrill's op-ed sent shockwaves around the Twittersphere, with many media folks appalled by her call to demote full-time employees to contract workers if they didn't return to the office.

I am *floored* by this op-ed by a media CEO. But the particularly awful part is the second screenshot here. https://t.co/k6MoGoQTv8 pic.twitter.com/JlbeCg8jMs — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 7, 2021

The CEO of the Washingtonian seems to have invented illegal worker misclassification to avoid paying into the social safety net. https://t.co/rd5imbNZdn pic.twitter.com/ajES3j59aV — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) May 7, 2021

On Friday, the op-ed sparked a company-wide mutiny, with editorial staff tweeting the same message — that they were dismayed by their CEO's public threat to their jobs and refused to publish any articles in response.

As members of the Washingtonian editorial staff, we want our CEO to understand the risks of not valuing our labor. We are dismayed by Cathy Merrill's public threat to our livelihoods. We will not be publishing today. — Jane Recker (@janerecker) May 7, 2021

Following the backlash to her essay, the headline was toned down from "As a CEO, I want my employees to understand the risk of not returning to work in the office" to "As a CEO, I worry about the erosion of office culture with more remote work."

Amazing change to the headline of Washingtonian Media CEO Cathy Merrill's op-ed in the Post. Left is the original, threatening headline. Right is the new innocuous one. pic.twitter.com/uPhTjKLHKY — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) May 7, 2021

