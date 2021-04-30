Rudy Giuliani's Neighbor Gives The Witness Testimony Of A Lifetime, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a former United States senator who doesn't think Native Americans have much culture, a podcast star with bad COVID-19 advice, a former New York City mayor in hot water, an Upper East Sider with quite the story to tell and a guy whose rumpled suit broke the internet.
Monday
Rick Santorum
The character: Rick Santorum, former United States senator, CNN commentator, subject of obscene Urban Dictionary entry.
The plot: On Monday, a video of Santorum saying Americans "birthed a nation from nothing" went viral. "I mean, there was nothing here," he quipped. "I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." The clip was unearthed by Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell.
The repercussion: Santorum's remarks sparked a widespread furor on Twitter, with many people calling upon CNN to discipline the former senator-turned-commentator.
Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien asked why the network's media reporter Brian Stelter had remained silent about his colleague's offensive remarks.
Santorum later released a statement to The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr saying "he had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture."
Tuesday
Joe Rogan
The character: Joe Rogan, host of the wildly popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," elk jerky fan.
The plot: On Tuesday, a clip from the April 23 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" went viral wherein Rogan remarked to guest Dave Smith, "[…] If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go, 'No.'"
The repercussion: Rogan's statement sparked fury on Twitter, with people pointing out the podcast host's nonexistent scientific expertise regarding infectious diseases.
After Rogan's remarks went viral, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about them during an interview on the Today Show. Fauci said Rogan was "incorrect," adding that healthy young people should "absolutely" get vaccinated.
Rogan later appeared to walked back his comments, saying "I'm not a doctor; I'm a f*cking moron," although he then repeated his bad advice.
"I'm not an anti-vaxx person," he added. "I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said that if you're a young, healthy person that you don't need it."
Wednesday
Rudy Giuliani
The character: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Borat foil, Razzie Award winner.
The plot: On Wednesday morning, Giuliani's New York City apartment was raided by federal agents.
The repercussion: As the news of Giuliani's sticky situation spread, a significant chunk of Twitter appeared to enjoy a brief moment of schadenfreude.
But the coup de grâce of reactions to Giuliani's predicament came from the infamous landscaping business where he held an unforgettably ill-fated press conference following 2020's presidential election (soon to be a major motion picture). Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia joked that it had to turn away investigators. "Wrong apartment," the business tweeted. "We kicked him out months ago."
The next day, Giuliani took his case to Tucker Carlson's show where he attempted to make things all about Hunter Biden. Here's how well that went:
Honorable Mention
Michele Herbert
The character: Michele Herbert, socialite, Rudy Giuliani neighbor, superstar.
The plot: As the world turned its eyes to Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles on Wednesday, the internet fell in love with the former New York City mayor's neighbor Michele Herbert, who gave a memorable press conference outside his apartment complex. The septuagenarian socialite walked up to the mic and immediately stole the hearts of Twitter.
The repercussion: As Herbert's news conference went viral, there were calls for her to receive her own biopic or Netflix miniseries.
Thursday
Cordell
The character: Cordell, a guy who loves his suits.
The plot: Cordell, a fan of Kevin Samuels, a male image consultant popular on YouTube, said that he was dressing better thanks to Samuels' advice and posted a photo of himself wearing a, uh, suit jacket.
The repercussion: Cordell's outfit was roundly roasted, with people questioning his fashion chops in a torrent of snarky tweets.
Despite the sick burns he received for his rumpled suit, Cordell didn't take it too personally, quipping, "I'll give Twitter this lol."
Read last week's edition of One Main Character, which includes a guy who thinks Disney World is becoming too woke and more.
Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected]