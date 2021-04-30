Rudy Giuliani's Neighbor Gives The Witness Testimony Of A Lifetime, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a former United States senator who doesn't think Native Americans have much culture, a podcast star with bad COVID-19 advice, a former New York City mayor in hot water, an Upper East Sider with quite the story to tell and a guy whose rumpled suit broke the internet.

Monday

Rick Santorum

The character: Rick Santorum, former United States senator, CNN commentator, subject of obscene Urban Dictionary entry.

The plot: On Monday, a video of Santorum saying Americans "birthed a nation from nothing" went viral. "I mean, there was nothing here," he quipped. "I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture." The clip was unearthed by Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell.

CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021

The repercussion: Santorum's remarks sparked a widespread furor on Twitter, with many people calling upon CNN to discipline the former senator-turned-commentator.

Seriously is any one surprised to hear this hot garbage coming from Rick Santorum?!



Nothing was here?! No native American culture in American culture?! America hasn't changed?!



Ok @CNN … ok! https://t.co/fGjJTf3u1m — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) April 26, 2021

I can't believe Rick Santorum said that thing that I'm not surprised Rick Santorum said. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 28, 2021

Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien asked why the network's media reporter Brian Stelter had remained silent about his colleague's offensive remarks.

Question: Did cnn's @brianstelter ever report on Rick Santorum's racist, and inaccurate comments? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 28, 2021

Santorum later released a statement to The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr saying "he had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture."

I reached out to CNN PR for comment on this and got the following statement from an outside comms person representing Rick Santorum:



Santorum: "I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture."



That is the whole statement. https://t.co/xo0W7j6Yyy — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 26, 2021

Tuesday

Joe Rogan

The character: Joe Rogan, host of the wildly popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," elk jerky fan.

The plot: On Tuesday, a clip from the April 23 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" went viral wherein Rogan remarked to guest Dave Smith, "[…] If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go, 'No.'"

Spotify's Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast.



"If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no." pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021

The repercussion: Rogan's statement sparked fury on Twitter, with people pointing out the podcast host's nonexistent scientific expertise regarding infectious diseases.

if you're 21 years old and you say to Joe Rogan, should I get a vaccine? I'll go, wtf are you doing asking Joe Rogan? https://t.co/3vCAWORtQ7 — farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 27, 2021

I was a healthy young person before getting Covid and it has ruined my body and caused me to be chronically ill for 6 months. I literally ran a 10k 2 weeks before I got it and now I'm weak, in pain and can barely do my daily activities sometimes but haha good one joe! https://t.co/v5h6MSPh6q — brittany (still a political account) (@socdarling) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan has brainwashed a lot of people into thinking that a large platform and success equates to accurate knowledge and scientific understanding when he talks on his pod about things like covid and all the fringe bro science stuff. https://t.co/2wb1DQ2Kif — Brian Sutterer MD (@b_sutterer) April 27, 2021

imagine getting vaccine advice from joe rogan, whose entire show is summed up in these 20 seconds:pic.twitter.com/cN2RYAyXO1 — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) April 28, 2021

Someone on Reddit referred to Joe Rogan as 'Gwyneth Paltrow for bros' and I've never heard a more perfect description — Derek Bolen (@hurrrdurrr) April 29, 2021

After Rogan's remarks went viral, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about them during an interview on the Today Show. Fauci said Rogan was "incorrect," adding that healthy young people should "absolutely" get vaccinated.

"You can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk." -Dr. Anthony Fauci responding to podcast host Joe Rogan's suggestion that young people not get the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/HvP7raF5L4 — Markets Today (@marketstodays) April 28, 2021

Rogan later appeared to walked back his comments, saying "I'm not a doctor; I'm a f*cking moron," although he then repeated his bad advice.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx person," he added. "I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take them. My parents were vaccinated. I just said that if you're a young, healthy person that you don't need it."

Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani

The character: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Borat foil, Razzie Award winner.

The plot: On Wednesday morning, Giuliani's New York City apartment was raided by federal agents.

The repercussion: As the news of Giuliani's sticky situation spread, a significant chunk of Twitter appeared to enjoy a brief moment of schadenfreude.

Here we go folks!!! ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ Apartment Searched in Federal Investigation – The New York Times ⁦@nytimes⁩ ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ https://t.co/fmpk18NH5X — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 28, 2021

I concur that Rudy Giuliani is in deep trouble — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 28, 2021

Rudy Giuliani is going to jail. — Amy (@Ordinary1World) April 29, 2021

But the coup de grâce of reactions to Giuliani's predicament came from the infamous landscaping business where he held an unforgettably ill-fated press conference following 2020's presidential election (soon to be a major motion picture). Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia joked that it had to turn away investigators. "Wrong apartment," the business tweeted. "We kicked him out months ago."

Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago. pic.twitter.com/uDb84az8Qq — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) April 28, 2021

The next day, Giuliani took his case to Tucker Carlson's show where he attempted to make things all about Hunter Biden. Here's how well that went:

Rudy Giuliani tells Tucker Carlson that he offered FBI agents Hunter Biden's hard drives while they raided his residence, but they wouldn't take them pic.twitter.com/qxfWoM48XB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2021

Honorable Mention

Michele Herbert

The character: Michele Herbert, socialite, Rudy Giuliani neighbor, superstar.

The plot: As the world turned its eyes to Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles on Wednesday, the internet fell in love with the former New York City mayor's neighbor Michele Herbert, who gave a memorable press conference outside his apartment complex. The septuagenarian socialite walked up to the mic and immediately stole the hearts of Twitter.

This lady holding her own press conference is just amazing to watch. Classic 2021. No doubt #SNL writers are already working on drafts for a sketch for Saturday. @MileyCyrus as Michele Herbert could be epic. 🍿 https://t.co/PKzevVS0rT — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) April 28, 2021

The repercussion: As Herbert's news conference went viral, there were calls for her to receive her own biopic or Netflix miniseries.

Get ready to fall in love. This woman, (probably a Rudy neighbor?) decides to start her own press conference.

Who should play her in the biopic? All ideas welcome. https://t.co/yfRJY4JjPv — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 28, 2021

Quintessential Upper East Side witness https://t.co/ojIaowXV2T — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 28, 2021

This Giuliani neighbor just taking over the mic stand is the purest UES thing I've seen in a while https://t.co/zsFVoch9z5 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 28, 2021

I need a 7 part @Netflix miniseries on Michele Herbert now please. https://t.co/ulzRKNkkO6 — Graham V. (@Graham_Valdes) April 29, 2021

she should have been a Seinfeld character https://t.co/C9ATyuKyBP — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2021

Thursday

Cordell

The character: Cordell, a guy who loves his suits.

The plot: Cordell, a fan of Kevin Samuels, a male image consultant popular on YouTube, said that he was dressing better thanks to Samuels' advice and posted a photo of himself wearing a, uh, suit jacket.

The repercussion: Cordell's outfit was roundly roasted, with people questioning his fashion chops in a torrent of snarky tweets.

Mans Got his suit from the Black History section of H&M. https://t.co/EMglxbhfyi — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 29, 2021

Boy got a suit made of Pork Rinds https://t.co/thxXbPqKiK — Pele (@LongLivePele) April 29, 2021

This look like an ancient artifact https://t.co/I1e8VOIqIi — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) April 29, 2021

This that papyrus linen https://t.co/SEwrr8ZcuH — Crab Leg Luxury. (@ScottieBeam) April 29, 2021

I hope Kevin Samuels gave you instruction on what to do when you getting flamed on Twitter https://t.co/xToWsFKrbI — LR DOOM (@DibiaseDoom) April 29, 2021

Despite the sick burns he received for his rumpled suit, Cordell didn't take it too personally, quipping, "I'll give Twitter this lol."

This is funny I knew it looked good but I didn't know how to iron it properly 😂



I'll give Twitter this lol — Cordell (@chefboyar_c) April 29, 2021

