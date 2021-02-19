Ted Cruz Leaves His Constituents And His Dog In The Cold, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an actor who snoozed through his history of religion class, a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback, a film buff with a comically bad observation and a Texas senator who should've just stayed home.

Sunday

Sean Penn

The character: Sean Penn, beloved star of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

The plot: On Sunday, Penn tweeted that evangelical leaders should be "impeached by the Vatican" for refusing to confess that they should have repudiated the actions of former President Donald Trump.

Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don't follow Nikki Haley's lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 13, 2021

The repercussion: Penn's confusing premise — evangelical Protestants are not beholden to the Vatican — and misspelled tweet was widely mocked by people of all religions.

This is, perhaps, the dumbest tweet so far in 2021. https://t.co/8eLT6kEtDx — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 15, 2021

Evangelicals Catholics

🤝

Laughing at this tweet — Daydreaming Catholic 😴🇻🇦 (@DaydreamingCat1) February 14, 2021

Sir, this is an Arby's. https://t.co/gelZuXCIgQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2021

Get thee behind me, Satin! https://t.co/EDfm3xTkAJ — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) February 15, 2021

According to my calculations, Mr. Spicoli, you wasted a total of eight hours of my time with this tweet. pic.twitter.com/f1A5ofLTwD — Hello Larry (@_mywitsend) February 14, 2021

Monday

@BlackDGamer1

The character: @BlackDGamer1, a hardcore anime fan.

The plot: @BlackDGamer1 tweeted that if your "common knowledge" of Japanese animation is limited to 12 different popular anime, then "you're NOT an anime fan!"

If all your common knowledge of anime, is Demon Slayer, Naruto, Inuyasha, Bleach, One Piece, Fate, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Gundam, My Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-Oh & Ghost in The Shell, then you're NOT an anime fan!



Normies stay the fuck out of Anime! pic.twitter.com/3zqBjmLXrA — BlackSageD Sony Still Censors Japanese Video Games (@BlackDGamer1) February 15, 2021

The repercussion: @BlackDGamer1's tweet in support of gatekeeping in anime proved to be a massively unpopular take, and he was ratioed at historic levels.

Only like DBZ? Sailor Moon is your absolute fav? Saw a couple episodes of Naurto and thought it was dope?



Congrats, you're an anime fan! Gate's open, c'mon in! https://t.co/28sLlS4o2b — Isaac CB (@RiotAzael) February 16, 2021

If the only fruit you eat is Apples, Bananas, Oranges, Grapes, Peaches, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Pears, Grapefruit, Blueberries, & Watermelon, then you DO NOT like fruit!



STAY TF AWAY FROM FRUIT 😤 https://t.co/GsnYyivtdj — Abby Trott (@AbbyTrott) February 16, 2021

did you really just say "normies" unironically?? are we really doing this?? rethink your life choices if you gatekeep the anime fandom lmao it's not that deep https://t.co/zK26rnv160 — pocky ヘ(￣ω￣ヘ) (@_pockies) February 16, 2021

i saw akira in a theater which means i am cool with this guy i am officially anime fan number one https://t.co/6tOMDARkZc — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 16, 2021

Despite the absolute drubbing he took, @BlackDGamer1 stood by his original assertion.

I REALLY don't care how many of you clowns qt rt me! I stand by what i said. — BlackSageD Sony Still Censors Japanese Video Games (@BlackDGamer1) February 15, 2021

Wednesday

Mary Miller

The character: Congresswoman Mary Miller, a Republican representative from Illinois and an aspiring Chuckle Hut middle act.

The plot: On Wednesday, as Texas experienced widespread power outages from a severe winter storm, Congresswoman Mary Miller decided to blast Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet arguing that the state's infrastructure failures were proof that America needs the Green New Deal. Miller attempted a sick burn by quipping, "Green Bad Deal."

Green Bad Deal.. https://t.co/iz4YjK641H — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 17, 2021

The repercussion: Miller's tweet, which might've needed some more workshopping, was immediately dunked on by AOC, who joked that it must have taken a "long time to think up."

Very clever. I bet that took a long time to think up. https://t.co/Q3YOyeM6uI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

Others were curious as to why Miller used such a lame comeback when she was heavily outmatched.

From a pure strategy perspective, it's not the best idea for a member of Congress with 2,900 followers to troll a member of Congress with 12.5 million followers. pic.twitter.com/As29veVHsS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 17, 2021

Good lord you clicked to send this out? https://t.co/iUtg9B9kMf — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 17, 2021

This is like my cousin in elementary school trying to keep up with the older cousins' conversations. https://t.co/yYt7dIv61Z — Chris🗳Luongo (@politicsluo) February 17, 2021

*scratches "Green Bad Deal" out of my stand-up material* https://t.co/2fypOHXun3 — Catt Crawford (@CattttCrawford) February 17, 2021

But Miller was proud of her comeback, saying that AOC could "use it" on her "next sweatshirt."

Feel free to use it on your next sweatshirt — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 17, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

H. Perry Horton

The character: H. Perry Horton, a screenwriter and active participant in film Twitter.

The plot: Horton tweeted four screen grabs from the trailer for Disney's "Cruella" starring Emma Stone, which she said looked like a film by legendary film director Stanley Kubrick.

CRUELLA straight-up looks like a Kubrick film I'm not even joking. pic.twitter.com/FAKYEfkrMt — H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) February 17, 2021

The repercussion: Horton's assertion that "Cruella" looked like a Stanley Kubrick films drew much derision, with many people questioning whether he'd seen that many Kubrick films.

In the way that it is a film, yes, https://t.co/XIsTwS0V41 — savannah 💕 (@uncuntfortable) February 18, 2021

Guy who has only seen Eyes Wide Shut, watching his second movie: Getting a lot of 'Eyes Wide Shut' vibes from this… https://t.co/qPmekZNQVD — Horace Goodwill, tonicke purveyor (@eff_hey) February 18, 2021

what an incredible reference to The Shining here, with the use of Cameras and Actors https://t.co/yIhPfFtUUJ — patrick (@audiohymn) February 18, 2021

i'm so happy to be out of film school https://t.co/oHIGTI2Qek — steph (@steviemamamia) February 19, 2021

Thursday

Ted Cruz

The character: Ted Cruz, Texas Republican senator, January 20th's Main Character and Patagonia superfan.

The plot: Late Wednesday night, photos began circulating of Ted Cruz boarding a plane headed for Cancun, Mexico, in the midst of his home state's winter storm emergency that left millions without power or heat.

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

The repercussion: Initially, much of the internet was in complete disbelief that Cruz would leave his state to go to Mexico during a disaster. It had to be a joke, right?

A number of viral tweets appear to show Senator Ted Cruz at the airport and those tweets claim he's heading to Cancun.



I've asked his office for comment. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021

Amateur sleuths came out of the woodwork on Twitter to analyze the airport photos.

twitter trying to figure out if ted cruz went to cancun pic.twitter.com/jNArEJ4NOJ — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 18, 2021

However, by Thursday morning, the evidence was overwhelming.

Guys, I know the Ted-Cruz-is-in-Cancun thing feels like a silly internet conspiracy, and everyone went off it when Shuster "confirmed" it, but the photo evidence is actually kind of overwhelming. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 18, 2021

Many netizens wrote gleeful memes and tweets dunking on the Texas Senator's blunder.

ted cruz to america pic.twitter.com/eUv3SeTFFi — shoe0nhead posting her L's (@shoe0nhead) February 18, 2021

#TedCruz is having his Chris Christie on the beach moment. But Cruz's move is literally and figuratively a lot colder and lives are being lost. #CancunCruz #CruzResign pic.twitter.com/GxLU8dPtgU — Nick Walden Poublon (@NWPinPDX) February 18, 2021

Others made hay out of a New York Magazine report by Michael Hardy about Cruz leaving behind his poor dog.

John Wick style movie but it's Snowflake getting revenge on Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ZV9lJpy3cf — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 19, 2021

Gosh, Cruz's poodle, Snowflake is all Texans. Abandoned in the dark. pic.twitter.com/X6rvQr0j7q — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 19, 2021

After returning from Cancun to the wrath of the internet, Cruz acknowledged the trip to Mexico was a mistake.

Sen. Ted Cruz, back in Texas, says it was "obviously a mistake" to go to Cancun.



You can hear protestors chanting "Resign!" in the background. pic.twitter.com/FwA6Dsg4fv — The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021

