Ted Cruz Leaves His Constituents And His Dog In The Cold, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include an actor who snoozed through his history of religion class, a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback, a film buff with a comically bad observation and a Texas senator who should've just stayed home.
Sunday
Sean Penn
The character: Sean Penn, beloved star of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."
The plot: On Sunday, Penn tweeted that evangelical leaders should be "impeached by the Vatican" for refusing to confess that they should have repudiated the actions of former President Donald Trump.
The repercussion: Penn's confusing premise — evangelical Protestants are not beholden to the Vatican — and misspelled tweet was widely mocked by people of all religions.
Monday
@BlackDGamer1
The character: @BlackDGamer1, a hardcore anime fan.
The plot: @BlackDGamer1 tweeted that if your "common knowledge" of Japanese animation is limited to 12 different popular anime, then "you're NOT an anime fan!"
The repercussion: @BlackDGamer1's tweet in support of gatekeeping in anime proved to be a massively unpopular take, and he was ratioed at historic levels.
Despite the absolute drubbing he took, @BlackDGamer1 stood by his original assertion.
Wednesday
Mary Miller
The character: Congresswoman Mary Miller, a Republican representative from Illinois and an aspiring Chuckle Hut middle act.
The plot: On Wednesday, as Texas experienced widespread power outages from a severe winter storm, Congresswoman Mary Miller decided to blast Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet arguing that the state's infrastructure failures were proof that America needs the Green New Deal. Miller attempted a sick burn by quipping, "Green Bad Deal."
The repercussion: Miller's tweet, which might've needed some more workshopping, was immediately dunked on by AOC, who joked that it must have taken a "long time to think up."
Others were curious as to why Miller used such a lame comeback when she was heavily outmatched.
But Miller was proud of her comeback, saying that AOC could "use it" on her "next sweatshirt."
Dishonorable Mention
H. Perry Horton
The character: H. Perry Horton, a screenwriter and active participant in film Twitter.
The plot: Horton tweeted four screen grabs from the trailer for Disney's "Cruella" starring Emma Stone, which she said looked like a film by legendary film director Stanley Kubrick.
The repercussion: Horton's assertion that "Cruella" looked like a Stanley Kubrick films drew much derision, with many people questioning whether he'd seen that many Kubrick films.
Thursday
Ted Cruz
The character: Ted Cruz, Texas Republican senator, January 20th's Main Character and Patagonia superfan.
The plot: Late Wednesday night, photos began circulating of Ted Cruz boarding a plane headed for Cancun, Mexico, in the midst of his home state's winter storm emergency that left millions without power or heat.
The repercussion: Initially, much of the internet was in complete disbelief that Cruz would leave his state to go to Mexico during a disaster. It had to be a joke, right?
Amateur sleuths came out of the woodwork on Twitter to analyze the airport photos.
However, by Thursday morning, the evidence was overwhelming.
Many netizens wrote gleeful memes and tweets dunking on the Texas Senator's blunder.
Others made hay out of a New York Magazine report by Michael Hardy about Cruz leaving behind his poor dog.
After returning from Cancun to the wrath of the internet, Cruz acknowledged the trip to Mexico was a mistake.
