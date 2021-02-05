A Newsmax Host Who Demanded A McFish At 9 In The Morning, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a journalist who made a horrible shampoo mistake, a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room, a woman who tried Gorilla Glue as a hair care product and a conservative TV host who demanded a "MCFISH" at "MACDONALD'S."
Sunday
Jonathan Kay
The character: Jonathan Kay, Quillette editor and guy who just realized he's been using dog shampoo for months.
The plot: On Sunday, Kay shared that he had unwittingly been using Arm & Hammer Soothing Oatmeal Dog Shampoo on himself for the last few months. "This is partly my own fault, but it doesn't help that Arm & Hammer has the word 'pets' in like 4-point typeface," Kay explained.
The repercussion: Kay's admission drew the mockery of the internet who dubbed him the "dog shampoo guy" and pointed out there is a dog clearly pictured on the bottle.
Matt Lubchansky pointed out that Kay's later tweets may have betrayed even more embarrassing possibilities about his hair care.
In a subsequent interview with The Line, Kay defended his tweet as a joke and said he meant no ill-will toward Arm & Hammer.
It was zero percent directed at Arm & Hammer, whose product design, in this case, is really the very model of clarity. I mean, there's a picture of a dog on the thing. And herein lies the crux of my joke, which it seems like most people got.
Consistent with my occasional performance-art bumbling Twitter persona, I present myself as a Mr. Bean-type bozo who not only uses dog shampoo on his own hair, but then complains about the experience to the manufacturer. The gag requires the photo — which is why I included it. And then, to complete the shtick, I added a second tweet a few minutes later, which faux-defended my original faux-accusation, ticking off other designs on shampoo bottles I'd used in the past.
Monday
Michael Tracey
The character: Michael Tracey, political reporter and victim of an alleged Maxine Waters shove.
The plot: On Monday, Tracey weighed in on an emotional Instagram live from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said she had feared for her life during the Capitol riot last month. Tracey called her video "a masterclass in emotional manipulation."
The repercussion: Tracey's hot take was roundly criticized for being misogynistic and insensitive to Ocasio-Cortez's trauma.
Others dunked on Tracey by dredging up his histrionic clash with Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
After his thorough drubbing on Twitter, Tracey doubled down on his AOC commentary, but said he was ready to finally "move on" — before tweeting about her several more times.
Wednesday
Chrissy Teigen
The character: Chrissy Teigen, model, author and co-host of "Lip Sync Battle."
The plot: On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted a prompt asking her 13.6 million followers, "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" Teigen kicked things off by revealing that she and her husband John Legend once inadvertently purchased a $13,000 bottle of wine.
The repercussion: Teigen's tweet about their accidental purchase hit a sour note for much of the internet, which excoriated her anecdote as being out-of-touch at a time when much of the country is struggling financially.
Others reveled in the schadenfreude of the moment with jokes about Teigen's obscene wealth.
Teigen did not take the criticism well.
Thursday
Tessica Brown
The character: Tessica Brown, a TikTok user with a sticky situation.
The plot: Brown revealed on TikTok that she had used Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute for hair spray and had gotten her hair stuck.
"When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place," Brown explained. "Well, I didn't have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea."
The repercussion: Brown's superglued hair got the full undivided attention of the internet. Some people made fun of her predicament, while others were genuinely concerned for her well being.
Gorilla Glue's official Twitter account eventually reached out to Brown with advice on how to get it unstuck.
Dishonorable Mention
Greg Kelly
The character: Greg Kelly, a conservative Newsmax host.
The plot: On Thursday morning, Kelly posted a photograph of MACDONALD'S (sic) and rage-tweeted that the fast-food restaurant didn't have Filet-Of-Fish (or in his words, "MCFISH") on the menu. He claimed that when he complained, "they" accused him of being a "MALE KAREN."
The repercussion: Kelly's angry tweet about the Golden Arches (reminiscent of a scene from Michael Douglas's "Falling Down.") became a trending topic and left a lot of people scratching their heads, wondering if the TV host was joking, and if he wasn't, what he was doing ordering the sandwich so early.
Kelly later responded to his criticism by saying people made a mountain out of a molehill.
