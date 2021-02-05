A Newsmax Host Who Demanded A McFish At 9 In The Morning, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a journalist who made a horrible shampoo mistake, a political reporter with an ill-advised hot take about AOC, a celebrity raconteur who didn't read the room, a woman who tried Gorilla Glue as a hair care product and a conservative TV host who demanded a "MCFISH" at "MACDONALD'S."

Sunday

Jonathan Kay

The character: Jonathan Kay, Quillette editor and guy who just realized he's been using dog shampoo for months.

The plot: On Sunday, Kay shared that he had unwittingly been using Arm & Hammer Soothing Oatmeal Dog Shampoo on himself for the last few months. "This is partly my own fault, but it doesn't help that Arm & Hammer has the word 'pets' in like 4-point typeface," Kay explained.

so it turns out I've been using dog shampoo on my hair for the last few months. (I only discovered it when I ran out and needed to get more.) this is partly my own fault but it doesnt help that @ArmandHammer has the word "pets" in like 4-pt typeface. I'm guessing this is common pic.twitter.com/SHEaDrEW7J — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 31, 2021

"but Jon, is has a pic of a dog!"

doesn't mean anything. Lots of shampoos i used in the past have pictures of waterfalls, or people cleaning dishes, or gauzily drawn women frolicking in pastures, or dudes under waterfalls with chests provocatively projected outwards, or whatever — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 31, 2021

The repercussion: Kay's admission drew the mockery of the internet who dubbed him the "dog shampoo guy" and pointed out there is a dog clearly pictured on the bottle.

There's, like, a big ass pic of a dog on the bottle. https://t.co/jNwUIJ1B32 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 31, 2021

you're stupid. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 31, 2021

curvy wife guy, bean dad, dog shampoo guy. enough of this.



its time we made someone normal go viral. how about water son (son who drinks water)? or sleep cousin (cousin who goes to sleep)? just think making a guy like this go viral could help out 👍 — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) January 31, 2021

the minds at Quilette once again exploring dangerous ideas, like why there's a picture of a dog on this shampoo that's clearly for humans pic.twitter.com/NHawSh6xxW — ska scholar (@CTWritePretty) January 31, 2021

Matt Lubchansky pointed out that Kay's later tweets may have betrayed even more embarrassing possibilities about his hair care.

strong evidence here that before the dog shampoo he was using dish detergent in his hair pic.twitter.com/ydawhdYk47 — matt (@Lubchansky) January 31, 2021

In a subsequent interview with The Line, Kay defended his tweet as a joke and said he meant no ill-will toward Arm & Hammer.

It was zero percent directed at Arm & Hammer, whose product design, in this case, is really the very model of clarity. I mean, there's a picture of a dog on the thing. And herein lies the crux of my joke, which it seems like most people got. Consistent with my occasional performance-art bumbling Twitter persona, I present myself as a Mr. Bean-type bozo who not only uses dog shampoo on his own hair, but then complains about the experience to the manufacturer. The gag requires the photo — which is why I included it. And then, to complete the shtick, I added a second tweet a few minutes later, which faux-defended my original faux-accusation, ticking off other designs on shampoo bottles I'd used in the past.

Monday

Michael Tracey

The character: Michael Tracey, political reporter and victim of an alleged Maxine Waters shove.

The plot: On Monday, Tracey weighed in on an emotional Instagram live from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said she had feared for her life during the Capitol riot last month. Tracey called her video "a masterclass in emotional manipulation."

Good to know that any loopy delusion expounded by a politician must now be respected and "believed" under the aegis of "trauma" — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 2, 2021

This is a masterclass in emotional manipulation — a genuine political/rhetorical skill. Gotta hand it to her https://t.co/77aBDoMuSr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 2, 2021

The repercussion: Tracey's hot take was roundly criticized for being misogynistic and insensitive to Ocasio-Cortez's trauma.

Literally no one says we should believe AOC because "trauma."



On the other hand, Michael Tracey, who was not at the events in question and has no specific knowledge of them, thinks he should be believed over AOC because… he's a man on Twitter? — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 2, 2021

AOC: I thought I was going to die.



Michael Tracey: I feel like I'm the victim here. — Zach McMahon 🌹 (@zachariah_1995) February 2, 2021

This kind of misogynist rhetoric perpetuates rape culture. A WOC reveals she was a victim of sexual assault–like 1 in 5 women–and the guy who once accused Maxine Waters of assaulting him when she pushed his mic out of her face says it's a scam. Men, come collect your trash. https://t.co/xKEBOeEQwe — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 2, 2021

I'm a prison abolitionist and all but Michael Tracey is pushing me https://t.co/26IXLQXmyq — 🌽🌽Erica, the white trash socialist🌽🌽™️ (@herosnvrdie69) February 2, 2021

Knowing *exactly* the predictable misogynist chudspew that would come AOC's way doesn't make the actual examples of it any less despicable 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/Ul9pM87KuG — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 2, 2021

Others dunked on Tracey by dredging up his histrionic clash with Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

To think this was literally the guy who went on for days about being the victim of an assault when a diminutive 78 year old woman nudged up against him while walking by him. https://t.co/diWnJMzIAN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 2, 2021

After his thorough drubbing on Twitter, Tracey doubled down on his AOC commentary, but said he was ready to finally "move on" — before tweeting about her several more times.

About ready to move on from the AOC drama — but in conclusion, it really should be emphasized that there were never any rioters in her office building, she was not in danger while hiding in the bathroom — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 3, 2021

Wednesday

Chrissy Teigen

The character: Chrissy Teigen, model, author and co-host of "Lip Sync Battle."

The plot: On Wednesday, Teigen tweeted a prompt asking her 13.6 million followers, "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?" Teigen kicked things off by revealing that she and her husband John Legend once inadvertently purchased a $13,000 bottle of wine.

People are not going to relate to this. — Big Dog Run: No Bones About It (@Lyndy04493800) February 3, 2021

The repercussion: Teigen's tweet about their accidental purchase hit a sour note for much of the internet, which excoriated her anecdote as being out-of-touch at a time when much of the country is struggling financially.

Did you recover? Meanwhile people are out here drowning in debt, losing their homes, and can't afford to see a doctor. — @ me if you simp for chrissy teigan (@plainmouse) February 3, 2021

This is how you know money isn't real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y'all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can't afford a $300 emergency 🤦🏻‍♀️😣 — Dolly ✨ (@DollypartonXXL) February 3, 2021

Others reveled in the schadenfreude of the moment with jokes about Teigen's obscene wealth.

When covid is over I want to shake the hand of the waiter that tricked chrissy teigen into buying a $13k bottle of wine — 💖e💖 (@eeeeow) February 3, 2021

chrissy teigen: one time in geneva, my husband john legend's driver was parking our limo. he knocked over an ancient statue and we had to pay 90,000 euros to fix it! luckily we had it on us, in gold krugerrand.



regular people: omg she is so relatable. — john (@johnsemley3000) February 3, 2021

Teigen did not take the criticism well.

hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

honestly, I will be that person for you. it is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

Thursday

Tessica Brown

The character: Tessica Brown, a TikTok user with a sticky situation.

The plot: Brown revealed on TikTok that she had used Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute for hair spray and had gotten her hair stuck.

"When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place," Brown explained. "Well, I didn't have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea."

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it's stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

The repercussion: Brown's superglued hair got the full undivided attention of the internet. Some people made fun of her predicament, while others were genuinely concerned for her well being.

Sorry to all my work today but I am busy with this Gorilla Glue girl. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 4, 2021

Very invested in Gorilla Glue Girl and her scalp. — Nai, the Internet's Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) February 5, 2021

I'm like invested in this gorilla glue hair situation now. I need constant updates. — bebe mama (@imbrandisanise) February 4, 2021

Omggg this lady with the Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving me anxiety! 😭 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 4, 2021

Damn. I wish I could laugh at the Gorilla glue situation but I genuinely feel bad for this girl. pic.twitter.com/aXUruDCk3M — Stardust𓂀 (@LucipurrVonMars) February 4, 2021

Gorilla Glue's official Twitter account eventually reached out to Brown with advice on how to get it unstuck.

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area. — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Greg Kelly

The character: Greg Kelly, a conservative Newsmax host.

The plot: On Thursday morning, Kelly posted a photograph of MACDONALD'S (sic) and rage-tweeted that the fast-food restaurant didn't have Filet-Of-Fish (or in his words, "MCFISH") on the menu. He claimed that when he complained, "they" accused him of being a "MALE KAREN."

I just went to a MACDONALD'S and there was no MCFISH on the menu. When the hell did that happen? Is it permanently banned? Or is just my "local" MACDONALD'S. I demanded to see the "manager" but they accused me of being a "MALE KAREN" so i walked out. pic.twitter.com/oSpgFqfYGZ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 4, 2021

The repercussion: Kelly's angry tweet about the Golden Arches (reminiscent of a scene from Michael Douglas's "Falling Down.") became a trending topic and left a lot of people scratching their heads, wondering if the TV host was joking, and if he wasn't, what he was doing ordering the sandwich so early.

What the hell is a McFish? Also, why are you eating fish sandwiches at like 10am? https://t.co/Vfbff8jZmc — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 4, 2021

Everyone is focused on "McFish" but can we discuss "MacDonalds"? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 4, 2021

Four things I love about this:



1. "McFish"



2. "MacDonald's"



3. The inclusion of a *picture* of McDonald's, so we can all visualize the scene of the crime.



4. The fact that the cashier and manager knew damn well what he was trying to ask for and was like, "No, not for you." pic.twitter.com/GpIdAT9Ynt — Andrew Exum (@ExumAM) February 4, 2021

Thoughts and prayers going out to every Male Karen denied a McFish for brunch today. — Carl Robert Keyes 🏳️‍🌈 (@TradeCardCarl) February 4, 2021

Kelly later responded to his criticism by saying people made a mountain out of a molehill.

So I misspell "McDonald's" and the Media goes NUCLEAR. Meanwhile @joebiden LIED today about being SHOT AT IN COMBAT and the White House press corps writes about the Return to "diplomatic norms" —can anyone say FAKE NEWS ? #stolenvalor — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 5, 2021

