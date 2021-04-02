Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include Tom Hanks's son trying to make "white boy summer" happen, a rapper with an ill-advised tweet directed at Lil Nas X, a congressman in some serious hot water and a news anchor with the worst weed trip ever.

Friday

Chet Hanks

The character: Chet Hanks, AKA Chet Haze, rapper, speaker of Patois and son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

The plot: On Friday, March 26, Hanks recorded an Instagram video of himself inside a car, where he quipped, "I just got this feeling, man, that this summer…it's about to be a white boy summer."

"Take it how you want," he added. "I'm not talking about Trump, NASCAR-type white. I'm talking about me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white boys, you know what I mean? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready. 'Cause I am."

The repercussion: Hanks's declaration of a forthcoming "white boy summer," a phrase based on Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hot Girl Summer," raised the collective eyebrows of the internet, where he trended all weekend as people wondered what he exactly meant.

"White boy summer" sounds like a threat, ngl — Vonté, Unite the Workers (@NepSwirlRedux) March 27, 2021

Someone tell Chet Hanks that we're already several thousand years into a white boy summer. — Kylian Shambappé (@dopegooner) March 27, 2021

Others were deeply fascinated by how different Chet's personality is from his dad's.

how did chet hanks become the way he is with the parents he has like what is his origin story — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) March 28, 2021

I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to eachother — Kevin MickGinny (@KevMacGint) March 27, 2021

Hanks leveraged his viral video by selling "white boy summer" T-shirts with a problematic font.

However, "white boy summer" turned out to be short-lived as it was soon reported that one of Hanks's ex-girlfriend had a temporary protective order against him following a violent altercation.

That news on Chet Hanks abusing a Black former partner to where she had to get a protective order against him isn't even a little bit surprising. Non-Black people who sexually fetishize Black people are going to be abusive, pretty much 100% of the time. — Get in, loser, we're going to hell (@angryblkhoemo) March 31, 2021

We had a good run pic.twitter.com/1xStqzwFDL — Magnum, T.I.(m). (@PostinMonkey) March 31, 2021

Despite the revelation of the restraining order, Hanks continued to hawk "white boy summer" goods unabated on Instagram.

Sunday

Joyner Lucas

The character: Joyner Lucas, considered one of the greatest rappers of all time by Eminem for some reason.

The plot: On Sunday, Lucas responded to Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video, which features the performer pole-dancing his way to hell and then straddling the devil. Lucas criticized Lil Nas X over the edgy video, calling his signature song, "Old Town Road," a "kids anthem."

"I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand 'old town road' is every kids anthem," Lucas tweeted. "Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh."

The repercussion: Joyner was quickly piled on by Lil Nas X fans who pointed out the logical fallacies in his argument.

"Old town road is every kids anthem"

Wow lil nas x STAYS exposing y'all's inability to parent 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FP55Ykss7R — Angelita👼🏻 (@angel__grrl) March 29, 2021

I think the last thing on everyone's mind was "What would Joyner Lucas think about that Lil Nas X video" 😂😂Like, who was looking for his opinion at all 😭 — MaD (@madooley1297) March 29, 2021

Some people wake up in the morning, pay for a streaming service with limitless artists



And decide they are going to spend their time listening to Joyner Lucas



Embarrassing — Ryan ⁶𓅓 (@YeezyTaughtMe72) March 29, 2021

Lil Nas X himself clapped back, pointing out that "Old Town Road" is decidedly not a song for children.

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Lucas later deleted his tweet, though it was unclear if it was out of shame.

Tuesday

Matt Gaetz

The character: Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Tiffany Trump fan.

The plot: On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that Gaetz is under investigation for sex trafficking. Gaetz denied the allegations on Fox News's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" — an interview which Carlson himself called "one of the weirdest" he'd ever conducted.

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz responds on Tucker Carlson Tonight to allegations of sexual misconduct:



He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money



He says that the FBI and DOJ have audio recordings that will prove his innocence. pic.twitter.com/J95AEFtxsr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

The repercussion: The news of Gaetz's investigation and subsequent interview with Carlson lit the internet ablaze, with people digging up some of the congressman's old tweets that had taken on new meaning.

One particularly cringeworthy Gaetz tweet from August 2019 said Florida should change its welcome signs to "There's no age that you can't be sexy."

I say we change Florida's welcome signs to this 👇 https://t.co/w1eBUvvg8F — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 12, 2019

Others joked that Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who Gaetz harshly criticized for her impeachment vote, was secretly enjoying his imbroglio.

"Tell Matt Gaetz it was me." — Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/Vwfp0rC3Da — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 31, 2021

Liz Cheney is having a scotch while watching Tucker Carlson interview Matt Gaetz on a loop. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) March 31, 2021

Gaetz, for his part, continued to tweet that he is innocent.

The allegations against me are FALSE.



The extortion of my family by a former DOJ official is REAL.



DOJ has the tapes.



Please release them.https://t.co/8OZPssAAYs — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 1, 2021

Wednesday

Greg Kelly

The character: Greg Kelly, Newsmax host and guy who really just wanted a "McFish" at 9 in the morning.

The plot: Following the news that New York state had legalized recreational marijuana, Kelly spoke out against the drug on Twitter. He explained that after he had once "toked up" with some buddies, he woke up in Nairobi, Kenya, four days later with "no idea what happened."

SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I've tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I "toked up" with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON'T DO DRUGS. — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 31, 2021

The repercussion: Kelly's peculiar story about his bad trip became a trending topic and made him the butt of many jokes on Twitter.

Need to know the strain pls https://t.co/ukZP0nBdiS — Angela (@TheKitchenista) April 1, 2021

i apologize to the people of kenya. we did not intend to send him to your country. we wedgied him so hard that he briefly entered the fifth dimension and exited at an arbitrary location. again we are very sorry https://t.co/KqZiZntglw — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) April 1, 2021

Cheers to all who have "toked up" in Kentucky and ended up in Kenya because that's definitely a thing that happens when you smoke weed https://t.co/OXp6jkmwdV — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) April 1, 2021

My cousin did 5 Marijuanas and now he's a dog. — John Howard (@manyspaceships) April 1, 2021

As of press time, it was unclear if Kelly was joking about his intercontinental trip.

Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes Moby making an unscientific defense of veganism and many more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].