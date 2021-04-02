A Newsmax Host Who Said Weed Transported Him To Africa, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include Tom Hanks's son trying to make "white boy summer" happen, a rapper with an ill-advised tweet directed at Lil Nas X, a congressman in some serious hot water and a news anchor with the worst weed trip ever.
Friday
Chet Hanks
The character: Chet Hanks, AKA Chet Haze, rapper, speaker of Patois and son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
The plot: On Friday, March 26, Hanks recorded an Instagram video of himself inside a car, where he quipped, "I just got this feeling, man, that this summer…it's about to be a white boy summer."
"Take it how you want," he added. "I'm not talking about Trump, NASCAR-type white. I'm talking about me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white boys, you know what I mean? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready. 'Cause I am."
The repercussion: Hanks's declaration of a forthcoming "white boy summer," a phrase based on Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hot Girl Summer," raised the collective eyebrows of the internet, where he trended all weekend as people wondered what he exactly meant.
Others were deeply fascinated by how different Chet's personality is from his dad's.
Hanks leveraged his viral video by selling "white boy summer" T-shirts with a problematic font.
However, "white boy summer" turned out to be short-lived as it was soon reported that one of Hanks's ex-girlfriend had a temporary protective order against him following a violent altercation.
Despite the revelation of the restraining order, Hanks continued to hawk "white boy summer" goods unabated on Instagram.
Sunday
Joyner Lucas
The character: Joyner Lucas, considered one of the greatest rappers of all time by Eminem for some reason.
The plot: On Sunday, Lucas responded to Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video, which features the performer pole-dancing his way to hell and then straddling the devil. Lucas criticized Lil Nas X over the edgy video, calling his signature song, "Old Town Road," a "kids anthem."
"I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand 'old town road' is every kids anthem," Lucas tweeted. "Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh."
The repercussion: Joyner was quickly piled on by Lil Nas X fans who pointed out the logical fallacies in his argument.
Lil Nas X himself clapped back, pointing out that "Old Town Road" is decidedly not a song for children.
Lucas later deleted his tweet, though it was unclear if it was out of shame.
Tuesday
Matt Gaetz
The character: Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Tiffany Trump fan.
The plot: On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that Gaetz is under investigation for sex trafficking. Gaetz denied the allegations on Fox News's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" — an interview which Carlson himself called "one of the weirdest" he'd ever conducted.
The repercussion: The news of Gaetz's investigation and subsequent interview with Carlson lit the internet ablaze, with people digging up some of the congressman's old tweets that had taken on new meaning.
One particularly cringeworthy Gaetz tweet from August 2019 said Florida should change its welcome signs to "There's no age that you can't be sexy."
Others joked that Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who Gaetz harshly criticized for her impeachment vote, was secretly enjoying his imbroglio.
Gaetz, for his part, continued to tweet that he is innocent.
Wednesday
Greg Kelly
The character: Greg Kelly, Newsmax host and guy who really just wanted a "McFish" at 9 in the morning.
The plot: Following the news that New York state had legalized recreational marijuana, Kelly spoke out against the drug on Twitter. He explained that after he had once "toked up" with some buddies, he woke up in Nairobi, Kenya, four days later with "no idea what happened."
The repercussion: Kelly's peculiar story about his bad trip became a trending topic and made him the butt of many jokes on Twitter.
As of press time, it was unclear if Kelly was joking about his intercontinental trip.
Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].