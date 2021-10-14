A Woman Who Tried To Blame Joe Biden For Empty Shelves In The United Kingdom, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a Republican who inadvertently made Democrats sound awesome, a Congressional candidate who compared Kyrie Irving to Magic Johnson, a conservative pundit who attempted to dunk on Joe Biden with a March 2020 photo of empty shelves in the UK, the CEO of a toy company lamenting that nobody wanted to work for $14/hour and a former music network that got dragged for their red flag tweet.

Friday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, conservative pundit, Turning Point USA founder, Photoshop victim, frequent main character.

The plot: On Friday, Kirk went on a tirade against Democrats on his radio show, warning that they wanted America to "live in sexual anarchy." He said:

You think we're still living in the same country, don't you? You think we're still living in the 1980s, where the Democrats actually want what's best for America? They want to destroy the country, we know this. They want to see America completely obliterated, the Constitution shredded and remade in their own San Francisco-Brooklyn-Malibu-Manhattan image, where there is no cultural identity, where you live in sexual anarchy, where private property is a thing of the past and the ruling class controls everything.

Charlie Kirk warns that Democrats want "you" living in "sexual anarchy" pic.twitter.com/leMBRmcSMb — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 8, 2021

The repercussion: Kirk's quip about Democrats wanting sexual anarchy amused the internet, becoming a trending topic on Twitter as people joked that he was threatening them all with a good time.

you're supposed to make dystopias sound bad https://t.co/CKekktvp5x — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 8, 2021

Usually when they try to explain their conception of leftist policies, they make it sound much cooler than anything I've ever heard.



I don't know what "sexual anarchy," is, but I feel like I'd be in for it. — Yossarian (@Yossarian0127) October 8, 2021

Enjoy Charlie Kirk saying "sexual anarchy" on repeat. pic.twitter.com/dkavznFawo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 8, 2021

Tuesday

Lavern Spicer

The character: Lavern Spicer, cosmetologist, failed Congressional candidate, anti-vaxxer.

The plot: Following the furor over Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving being benched by his team over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Spicer took to Twitter to express her support support of Irving, saying, "They let Magic Johnson play basketball with FULL-BLOWN HIV but won't let Kyrie Irving play because he won't get a COVID shot."

They let Magic Johnson play basketball with FULL-BLOWN HIV but won't let Kyrie Irving play because he won't get a COVID shot. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 12, 2021

The repercussion: Spicer's bizarre take went viral and she was ratioed for the false equivalence, with Twitter users pointing out the significant difference in the way HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted.

Magic was gonna start laying pipe in the middle of the third quarter? https://t.co/v9ySrTdv3E — إزرا (@cavsbuckeyes) October 13, 2021

babe do you think hiv and covid are transmitted the same way and at the same rate https://t.co/aKwhLSkvRp — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) October 13, 2021

Can someone tell me how HIV is transmitted? — daniel cruz jr (@danielcruzjr2) October 12, 2021

Y'all know the saying dumb as bricks. https://t.co/C4G0sirG05 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 12, 2021

Worst take in the entire history of takes… https://t.co/epYmc5NXDl — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 13, 2021

Some also pointed out that the semantics of the phrase "FULL-BLOWN HIV" were dubious at best.

A velveteen touch of HIV — Sidney Berman (@WGONnews) October 12, 2021

Later, in Spicer's replies, someone questioned the logic of her argument by pointing out that unlike COVID-19, HIV is not spread via airborne particles. Spicer shot back, "You might need to go back to school."

It can't. You might need to go back to school. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 12, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Molson Hart

The character: Molson Hart, CEO of Viahart Toy Company, previous main character.

The plot: Hart complained on Twitter that nobody had answered his company's job listing offering $14 an hour to unload cargo.

"In rural Texas we posted a $14/hour part-time cash container unloading job. No one showed up," he wrote. "Wild that $14 isn't enough these days."

In rural Texas we posted a $14/hour part-time cash container unloading job.



No one showed up.



Now our team of 2 is unloading 35,000 pounds of Brain Flakes themselves.



Wild that $14 isn't enough these days.



Pictures are old and for plush but it gives you an idea. pic.twitter.com/iVxFa2z7qI — Molson Hart (@Molson_Hart) October 12, 2021

The repercussion: Hart got dog-piled as Twitter users pointed out he was underpaying his labor force.

You want people to do back breaking work for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, for less than $27k a year? I think this is a you problem, dude. https://t.co/AY4HkNRE8B — rara (@islandgoth) October 13, 2021

amazing watching prospective employers learn in real-time that the minimum wage effectively shot up this year and no one told them https://t.co/z838ZCfEVW — dan solomon (@dansolomon) October 13, 2021

Why be so bitter at others? They deemed it not worth what you were paying. That's their decision. This is your problem. If you want more workers then pay an amount that'll be worth it, or do it yourself — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 13, 2021

Good that this small business owner is learning the Dignity of Work https://t.co/jKWM5Uuahy — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) October 13, 2021

Lol. Shocking that someone wouldn't want to unload 35,000 pounds in exchange for 4 iced coffees an hour — Sam (@TheTruScotsman) October 12, 2021

Others found it amusing that Hart was defending his $14/hour wages when he had very recently complained that a rich friend was struggling to live on $46,500 monthly.

Oh damn this is that same guy?! Lol — Jordan Falk (@Jordy_Stingray) October 13, 2021

A tweet dunking on Molson also made it to the front page of Reddit.

Wednesday

Kimberly Klacik

The character: Kimberly Klacik, conservative pundit, former Republican congressional candidate in Maryland.

The plot: On Wednesday, in an attempt to dunk on President Biden over current supply-chain issues in the United States, Klacik tweeted out a photo of an empty grocery shelf and captioned it, "A look at #BuildBackBetter."

The repercussion: Klacik's photo was was immediately identified as a photo taken at a Tesco in the UK in March 2020 — the symbol for the pound sterling being a dead giveaway. Klacik deleted her tweet soon after, but not before politicos had a chance to screenshot it and have a laugh at her expense.

NEW: Conservative commentator Kimberly Klacik posted a photo of empty supermarket shelves, with a hashtag falsely suggesting they were depleted by Joe Biden's policies. The photo was old and taken in the U.K. https://t.co/TlYueSEVPU pic.twitter.com/DA3YjPrnev — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 13, 2021

In case anyone thought for a nanosecond they should take @kimKBaltimore seriously, not only is this a picture she stole from The Guardian, it's from March 2020. pic.twitter.com/5Aqie2LFWF — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) October 13, 2021

Joe Biden nicked me mobile at Tesco — Dolarhyde Shave Club (@ryanrosswriter) October 13, 2021

It's true, I tried to use a £5 note at WaWa the other day and they turned me down. https://t.co/50Ns3VfUPg — Weigel in a Timestack (@daveweigel) October 13, 2021

Klacik later conceded that she had accidentally posted an erroneous image, but added that liberal journalists were making hay out of her tweet to take attention off Biden's woes.

So which liberal "journalist" is going to post an article of me accidentally posting the wrong pic?



It's apparently a top story lol.



Anything to take eyes off this administration 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4TK4GU26kY — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) October 13, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

MTV

The character: MTV, former music television channel, currently a channel running the comedy clip show "Ridiculousness" all day long.

The plot: As brands gleefully jumped on this week's red flag meme, MTV's social media account tried to get in on the fun.

"I don't keep up with pop music" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — MTV (@MTV) October 13, 2021

The repercussion: MTV's well-intentioned tweet fell flat on its face as dozens of netizens pointed out that the channel hadn't kept up with pop music in quite some time, with plenty of references to "Ridiculousness."

brutal 2021 mtv self-own https://t.co/mFWQaUNrvo — Judy Berman (@judyberman) October 14, 2021

"We're a music channel but we don't play music" 🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/VCRswURdPQ — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) October 13, 2021

Not a sign of pop music in sight pic.twitter.com/8X6UTfliwr — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) October 13, 2021

I know that's not who I think it is https://t.co/C5DDsr63Gk — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) October 13, 2021

5,000 back to back episodes of Ridiculousness 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/btOrqJj0BE — jusme (@earringdealer1) October 13, 2021

