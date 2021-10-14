A Woman Who Tried To Blame Joe Biden For Empty Shelves In The United Kingdom, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a Republican who inadvertently made Democrats sound awesome, a Congressional candidate who compared Kyrie Irving to Magic Johnson, a conservative pundit who attempted to dunk on Joe Biden with a March 2020 photo of empty shelves in the UK, the CEO of a toy company lamenting that nobody wanted to work for $14/hour and a former music network that got dragged for their red flag tweet.
Friday
Charlie Kirk
The character: Charlie Kirk, conservative pundit, Turning Point USA founder, Photoshop victim, frequent main character.
The plot: On Friday, Kirk went on a tirade against Democrats on his radio show, warning that they wanted America to "live in sexual anarchy." He said:
You think we're still living in the same country, don't you? You think we're still living in the 1980s, where the Democrats actually want what's best for America? They want to destroy the country, we know this. They want to see America completely obliterated, the Constitution shredded and remade in their own San Francisco-Brooklyn-Malibu-Manhattan image, where there is no cultural identity, where you live in sexual anarchy, where private property is a thing of the past and the ruling class controls everything.
The repercussion: Kirk's quip about Democrats wanting sexual anarchy amused the internet, becoming a trending topic on Twitter as people joked that he was threatening them all with a good time.
Tuesday
Lavern Spicer
The character: Lavern Spicer, cosmetologist, failed Congressional candidate, anti-vaxxer.
The plot: Following the furor over Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving being benched by his team over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Spicer took to Twitter to express her support support of Irving, saying, "They let Magic Johnson play basketball with FULL-BLOWN HIV but won't let Kyrie Irving play because he won't get a COVID shot."
The repercussion: Spicer's bizarre take went viral and she was ratioed for the false equivalence, with Twitter users pointing out the significant difference in the way HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted.
Some also pointed out that the semantics of the phrase "FULL-BLOWN HIV" were dubious at best.
Later, in Spicer's replies, someone questioned the logic of her argument by pointing out that unlike COVID-19, HIV is not spread via airborne particles. Spicer shot back, "You might need to go back to school."
Dishonorable Mention
Molson Hart
The character: Molson Hart, CEO of Viahart Toy Company, previous main character.
The plot: Hart complained on Twitter that nobody had answered his company's job listing offering $14 an hour to unload cargo.
"In rural Texas we posted a $14/hour part-time cash container unloading job. No one showed up," he wrote. "Wild that $14 isn't enough these days."
The repercussion: Hart got dog-piled as Twitter users pointed out he was underpaying his labor force.
Others found it amusing that Hart was defending his $14/hour wages when he had very recently complained that a rich friend was struggling to live on $46,500 monthly.
A tweet dunking on Molson also made it to the front page of Reddit.
Wednesday
Kimberly Klacik
The character: Kimberly Klacik, conservative pundit, former Republican congressional candidate in Maryland.
The plot: On Wednesday, in an attempt to dunk on President Biden over current supply-chain issues in the United States, Klacik tweeted out a photo of an empty grocery shelf and captioned it, "A look at #BuildBackBetter."
The repercussion: Klacik's photo was was immediately identified as a photo taken at a Tesco in the UK in March 2020 — the symbol for the pound sterling being a dead giveaway. Klacik deleted her tweet soon after, but not before politicos had a chance to screenshot it and have a laugh at her expense.
Klacik later conceded that she had accidentally posted an erroneous image, but added that liberal journalists were making hay out of her tweet to take attention off Biden's woes.
Dishonorable Mention
MTV
The character: MTV, former music television channel, currently a channel running the comedy clip show "Ridiculousness" all day long.
The plot: As brands gleefully jumped on this week's red flag meme, MTV's social media account tried to get in on the fun.
The repercussion: MTV's well-intentioned tweet fell flat on its face as dozens of netizens pointed out that the channel hadn't kept up with pop music in quite some time, with plenty of references to "Ridiculousness."
