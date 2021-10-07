A Kidney Donor Who Wants To Know Why You Didn't Like Her Facebook Post About Her Kidney Donation And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a CEO who argued that spending $46,500 a month really isn't that extravagant, a billionaire millennial who lost $7 billion dollars in one day after his site crashed, the subject of a New York Times profile who really wanted everyone to know she donated a kidney and an award-winning author who is hung up on the pronoun "they."

Saturday

Molson Hart

The character: Molson Hart, CEO of an educational e-commerce toy company, friend of one or more rich guys.

The plot: On Saturday, Hart joined in on the discourse about whether earning a six-figure salary made someone rich by observing that he knew someone in Manhattan who was struggling to get by because he was spending $46,500 monthly on various expenses.

I know a guy who lives in a 3br apartment in Manhattan with his wife and kid.



Here's a estimate of their monthly expenses:



$18k mortgage

$2k HOA

$3k prop tax

$0.5k parking

$16k 24/7 nanny

$5k food & entertainment

$2k travel



$46,500/month



$1,116,000 of pretax income per year. — Molson Hart (@Molson_Hart) October 3, 2021

So on first glance this looks totally extravagant but it's not actually. Yeah sure one could move farther out and pay less but if you want to live in Manhattan with a kid and have two working parents you kinda need a 3br and 24/7 help right? Of course one could get out of NYC too — Molson Hart (@Molson_Hart) October 3, 2021

The repercussion: Hart's rich-guy defense did not go over well, and he got ratioed by dozens of incredulous Twitter users who picked apart his friend's so-called "not extravagant" budget.

This one is a bit, right? https://t.co/xcQBEYqtg3 — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) October 3, 2021

Every day someone posts "sure I may SEEM rich, but actually I spend all my money on nice things, which makes me not rich at all" https://t.co/dvR7fqxl5Z — Shin, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia (@sistersinead) October 3, 2021

I don't believe this



A nanny makes $200,000 a year?



A $3 million mortgage seems very extravagant. That's what would be a 16,000 a month payment https://t.co/VpC0C7rY55 — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) October 3, 2021

Imagine spending 5 grand a month of food and entertainment. https://t.co/pxFJOXknUB — Pete Wharmby (@commaficionado) October 5, 2021

This has got to be satire https://t.co/rdWt61755y — Cher Scarlett (@cherthedev) October 5, 2021

I don't see a budget line for watches or recreational drugs. This is a complete joke. https://t.co/HzzluUpg8A — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) October 3, 2021

Hart's tweet also prompted people to "defend" the rich guys in their own lives.

I know a guy who lives in a 134bedroom house near Seattle. His ex-wife recently moved out. Here's an estimate of his monthly expenses



— $5.5 billion for 9 minute rocket ride



— $28 million for corporate lawyers to stop his delivery business from unionizing https://t.co/4z0cafwPRa — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) October 4, 2021

Monday

Mark Zuckerberg

The character: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, sixth richest man in the world, smoked meats fan.

The plot: On Monday, Zuckerberg had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all down for over six hours. Shares of Facebook plunged 5 percent and Zuckerberg ended up losing $7 billion from the outage.

The repercussion: The internet had a field day as people around the world trolled Zuckerberg, with numerous schadenfreude-laden tweets roasting the billionaire for the widespread outage.

Mark zuckerberg Working so hard to fix the gad damn error 😂😂 #DeleteFacebook #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ooxMgezyl8 — Ateeq khawaja (@22Atee) October 4, 2021

The Facebook outage sent millions of social media castaways to Twitter to joke about Zuckerberg's misfortune. Even brands came together in solidarity.

Can we all agree this is the best internet moment of 2021?

Aaah the irony #internetshutdown https://t.co/vWwy8F2KB4 pic.twitter.com/v6CFloqOsx — 𝑇𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑛 🎃 (@decayofdragons) October 4, 2021

However, the saltiest response came from Myspace founder Tom Anderson, who assured everyone he wasn't responsible for the outage.

gm – it wasn't me 😇 — Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) October 6, 2021

Tuesday

Dawn Dorland AKA Kidney Donor AKA Friend Of Bad Art Friend

The character: Dawn Dorland, prolific writing workshop attendee, litigious kidney donor.

The plot: On Tuesday, The New York Times published a nearly 10,000-word story by Robert Kolker, entitled, "Who Is The Bad Art Friend?" It's a saga of betrayal, resentment and revenge spanning six years between Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson, two writers based in Boston who met through a writing workshop. In the lengthy yarn that gripped a nation (or at least Twitter) for several days, Dorland donated a kidney to a stranger and later publicized it in a private Facebook group. Dorland noticed that Larson (whom she previously believed was a close friend) had not reacted to her post, which prompted Dorland to email Larson. "I think you're aware that I donated my kidney this summer. Right?" she wrote.

According to the article, a few months later, Dorland learned on Facebook that Larson was working on a short story, entitled "The Kindest," about a woman who donated a kidney. The clincher was when Dorland discovered that Larson used her Facebook post about the kidney donation almost word-for-word in an early version of the story. Dorland proceeded to sue Larson for copyright infringement and make her life a living hell. Larson sued back. Drama ensued — and continues to this day.

Celeste Ng, the author of "Little Fires Everywhere," who is friends with Larson, revealed that Dorland originally pitched the story to the Times herself.

It is a MESS, obviously I'm biased here, but I am deeply relieved people seem to be seeing this. She pitched this piece to the NYT reporter and… I honestly don't understand why. He reported the truth and it does not make her look good. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) October 5, 2021

Yeah. She's been emailing/calling a lot of people for years trying to have "her side" told. Plus, you know, emailing Sonya's boss to demand punishment, and emailing Bread Loaf to ask that they retroactively rescind her scholarship (even tho she didn't use this story in her app).. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) October 5, 2021

I'm getting sick of clarifying the same things, so

1. Dawn pitched this article to the NYT herself.

2. She was not part of our writing group or friend group. I met her once. Most of us didn't know her well (if at all). I'd never heard anyone mention her name before this. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) October 5, 2021

The repercussion: "Bad Art Friend" captivated much of Twitter and became a trending topic, with the vast majority of readers taking Larson's side and riffing on Dorland's over-the-top reminders of her kidney donation.

Still trying to wrap my mind around "I was just wondering if you'd heard about my kidney donation because you haven't mentioned it" — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 6, 2021

[Ray Liotta voiceover]: As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to donate a kidney — Nightmare on Elm Kleet (@MilesKlee) October 5, 2021

I will only be thinking about the bad art friend today. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/nBcYV3qmY3 — Elyce Phillips (@ElycePhillips) October 5, 2021

Maybe the real kidney is the bad art friends we made along the way. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 6, 2021

When my writer friends don't bring up my kidney pic.twitter.com/c2E7SfzLQ9 — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 6, 2021

let the bad art friend story be a reminder that not liking my posts is a slippery slope to being sued — JP (@jpbrammer) October 5, 2021

Me filing a lawsuit only to find out that all my friends have been secretly mocking my self-aggrandizing kidney donor posts for years pic.twitter.com/HZWwXgcgi2 — Howl Boo-toe (@JoeMuto) October 5, 2021

The Bad Art Friend discussion later turned to whether the male author of the story was drawing enough scrutiny.

This morning I think it's about two female writers getting stuck in a war of attrition over a $425 short story while a man got paid about $20K to write about it — Jean Hannah Edelstein (@jhedelstein) October 6, 2021

But after awhile, people became completely exhausted by the discourse.

oh my god the course is still discing — Emma BOOOOlden (@emmabo) October 7, 2021

Wednesday

Joyce Carol Oates

The character: Joyce Carol Oates, award-winning author, former Princeton University professor, opponent of skeleton-based Halloween decorations, infamous foot pic tweeter.

The plot: On Tuesday, Oates shared an op-ed by John McWhorter about the usage of they, and argued, "'They' will not become a part of general usage, not for political reasons but because there would be no pronoun to distinguish between a singular subject ("they") & a plural subject ("they")."

"they" will not become a part of general usage, not for political reasons but because there would be no pronoun to distinguish between a singular subject ("they") & a plural subject ("they"). language seeks to communicate w/ clarity, not to obfuscate; that is its purpose. https://t.co/uRhYJKP0LB — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

The repercussion: Oates's broadside on the singular-they pronoun went viral, sparking outrage as people pointed out that this isn't a new convention and numerous trans/non-binary people calling out the author's disrespect.

Can cis folks just leave us alone for a day? One day, that's all I ask. Would that be possible? I'm just wondering. https://t.co/iYvObBYhSi — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 6, 2021

The singular usage of "they" is not a controversial subject at all. The existence of more than 2 genders has been a part of cultures across the world in Mexico, India, Nigeria, Hawaii, etc. Anyone who says otherwise sounds like colonialist scum. pic.twitter.com/khMkVCLdUT — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 6, 2021

my pronouns are joyce/carol/oates — I go by RB now, thx ✌🏻 (@RheaButcher) October 6, 2021

Which is odd because "they" ratioing your ass. https://t.co/BH6DvKeuRy — James Marsh(mallows becuz October) (@Jamesotron) October 6, 2021

Hahaha... So in Turkish we literally don't have she/he, just they/them/their and people are managing just fine 🤣 Also we naturally use they/them all the time in English without even realising it. https://t.co/kMwgAX5ihu — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) October 6, 2021

After much blowback, Oates later back-tracked and said she would be happy to refer to any person as "they" if they asked her to.

I am happy to say "they" if the context requires & a person has so requested. my remarks were that it is not likely that a plurality of English-speaking persons will use "they" in referring to an individual, not that it is good or bad; just a neutral conjecture. & generational. https://t.co/GDS1KAgHU0 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

She additionally apologized to people who felt hurt by her comments.

gosh! I did not at all mean this. I do apologize, truly. you are quite right. (but it's very hard to think of myself as a "powerful voice"–as one who lives with cats.) I do use the singular "they" pronoun often. it was a purely speculative tweet & not meant to "invalidate." https://t.co/i7u6OBsKBo — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) October 6, 2021

