A Woman That Claimed That Zits Didn't Exist In The '80s And '90s, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a conservative nonprofit that accidentally made a good point about racism, a woman with a harebrained take that acne didn't exist in the 1980s and 1990s, a billionaire with a poorly received poem and a business magazine that tried to make "office bod" a thing.

Sunday

PragerU

The character: PragerU, a facts-challenged conservative nonprofit; not an actual liberal arts university.

The plot: On Sunday, PragerU's social media account tweeted a jeremiad ostensibly intending to criticize anti-racism activism, saying "Young people are enamored with 'anti-racist' rhetoric because they think they are fighting racist systems in America," adding "The TRUTH is they are fighting America itself and the very values the country was founded on."

Young people are enamored with "anti-racist" rhetoric because they think they are fighting racist systems in America. The TRUTH is they are fighting America itself and the very values the country was founded on. — PragerU (@prageru) July 11, 2021

The repercussion: PragerU found itself buried under an avalanche of quote-tweets pointing out that the conservative think tank had inadvertently made the solid argument that challenging America's founding values was intrinsic to tackling racism in America.

Saying the quiet part out loud… And too dumb to realize it. https://t.co/khlUPaU3K2 — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) July 12, 2021

This may be the greatest self-own in Twitter history and the only people who don't know it are the students & faculty at PragerU. https://t.co/syQDK39c8Q — Alysson, Duchess of Snarkington (@AlyssonFergison) July 12, 2021

So what you're saying is, America itself and the very values the country were founded on were in fact, racist.



Got it. And yes, America was founded on numerous racist values/beliefs. And ignoring those facts keeps America from being the best it can be.



Thanks for clarifying! — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) July 12, 2021

Someone also pointed out that most of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were in fact slaveholders.

You know that famous painting of the signing of the Decleration of Independence? Somebody put a red dot over the face of every slaveholder. Behold, the values our country was founded on: pic.twitter.com/oYfq3DthR5 — Dan Flanery (@DanFlanery) July 12, 2021

Despite being flattened by a torrent of Twitter dunks, PragerU proudly kept their tweet up.

Monday

Juliana Lung

The character: Juliana Lung, a "wellness" influencer, someone who clearly didn't live through the 1980s and 1990s.

The plot: On Monday, Lung claimed, "I don't think people suffered from acne until relatively recently as industrial seed oils became a prominent component of modern diets[.] If you look at images from the 80's and 90's, no one had acne."

I don't think people suffered from acne until relatively recently as industrial seed oils became a prominent component of modern diets



If you look at images from the 80's and 90's, no one had acne — Juliana Lung 龍韵怡 (@JulianaLung) July 13, 2021

The repercussion: Lung's tweet went viral, but not in the way she had intended, with scores of people debunking her claim. Many Generation Xers and older Millennials — who lived through that time period — correctly asserted that acne is not a recent phenomenon.

too bad none of us were alive in the 80s and 90s and so all we have to go by is this woman looking at old seventeen magazines https://t.co/bv8MjXdXBS — reverend dirt squirrel (@dirtsquirrel2) July 14, 2021

"If you look at images from the 80's and 90's, no one had acne."



actual images from the 80s and 90s: https://t.co/uEGDadmU2N pic.twitter.com/R4nntLD6VC — Rani Baker, Write Break To Address $400C-$400F 👾 (@destroyed4com4t) July 13, 2021

Hello. I am from that time. Hundreds of teenagers killed themselves in the 80s and 90s from taking a drug called Accutane that promised to get rid of acne. I didn't know anybody who wasn't on that drug at least once. https://t.co/RyxILGfBYi — الكسندرا ميراي‎ (@Lexialex) July 14, 2021

luckily nobody who had acne in the 80s and 90s grew up to be the kind of person who would be on Twitter a lot in middle age — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 13, 2021

"if you look at images from the 80s and 90s" what about ASKING people who LIVED through the 80s and 90s, because definitely I and every single person I knew had acne during our adolescence exactly like the youths of today and btw so did our parents — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) July 13, 2021

CNN anchor Erin Burnett also weighed in that she herself got acne in the 1990s.

Ummm. Ditto. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) July 14, 2021

Lung continued to double down on her contention that acne was caused by recent changes in our diet and gloated about the virality of her tweet.

Dishonorable Mention

Elon Musk

The character: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, controversial SNL guest, meme thief.

The plot: On Monday night, Musk pushed back against the criticism of the billionaire space race — with people saying perhaps the wealthy should be focused on earthly humanitarian efforts — with a poem-like tweet.

"those who attack space maybe don't realize that space represents hope for so many people"

those who attack space

maybe don't realize that

space represents hope

for so many people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2021

The repercussion: Musk's poem — er, tweet — did not win him many fans.

Guys please don't ruin this fun and hope for the wealthy! We promise to wave at you from space/tweet you when you're all burning/freezing/drowning to death on Earth because you didn't have the money/fucking Bitcoin to travel to space with us. Sad face. #BeKindToBillionaires ❤️ https://t.co/r8LQdIQsvx — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 13, 2021

if i tweet like e.e. cummings

i might look like a poet

instead

of a man with too much money https://t.co/7OAgNWkqS0 — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) July 13, 2021

Replace "space" with "a living wage" https://t.co/puK2KTWNWj — Corey in Birmingham July 23-24 (@CoreyRForrester) July 13, 2021

Others poked fun at the electric car mogul with poetry of their own.

and yet other people

would simply like billionaires

to pay their taxes

and fix earth's problems https://t.co/JNAT07qeEn — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 13, 2021

those who attack space

maybe don't realize that

there's very little in it

for them to hit https://t.co/7qy3GbeOX1 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 13, 2021

those who attack hummus

maybe don't realize that

hummus represents hope

for so many people — Sara Yasin (@sarayasin) July 13, 2021

those who attack the DEATH STAR

maybe don't realize that

the DEATH STAR represents hope

for so many people — The Imperial Senate Podcast (@ImpSenatePod) July 13, 2021

those who attack 1999's The Mummy featuring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

maybe don't realize that

1999's The Mummy featuring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz represents hope

for so many people — Leena 🌵 (@LeenaVanD) July 13, 2021

Thursday

Bloomberg Businessweek

The character: Bloomberg Businessweek, weekly business magazine, body police.

The plot: On Thursday, the business publication tweeted out an article about American workers exercising in preparation of returning to the office in a post-pandemic world. The caption accompanying the linkout read, "Americans who soothed themselves with calorie-laden comfort foods are frantically trying to slim down for the perfect office bod."

Americans who soothed themselves with calorie-laden comfort foods are frantically trying to slim down for the perfect office bod https://t.co/TM86kaMp69 — Businessweek (@BW) July 16, 2021

The repercussion: Businessweek's article and tweet characterizing workers gaining weight during the pandemic and now returning to their offices as a "minor crisis" was thoroughly roasted by the internet, with many incredulous of the term "office bod.

Wait wait now we have to have OFFICE BOD?!



Along with Beach body and gym body and "nope, it's never good enough body"



WTF Is office bod? One thing it ISN'T? The "minor crisis" this article describes. https://t.co/ey4K61tFNx — Bethany Brookshire (@BeeBrookshire) July 16, 2021

This is the ideal office bod. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like https://t.co/jHOJ9PP7en pic.twitter.com/pJeZelxuNZ — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 16, 2021

fuck yeah. gotta look hot and sexy for when the boss makes you come into the office during a once-again-worsening public health crisis https://t.co/jZMRO39su2 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 16, 2021

ATTAIN THE PERFECT OFFICE BODY SO THAT YOU TOO MAY RUIN IT BY SPENDING ALL YOUR TIME SLUMPED OVER A DESK IN FLUORESCENT LIGHTING https://t.co/apS1qhNm0u — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) July 16, 2021

All bodies are office bodies! No matter your size or shape you should all feel confident while rotting in a cubicle slowly begging for the sweet release of death! https://t.co/KnFUN0PJsc — Josh Scherer (@MythicalChef) July 16, 2021

"office bod" sounds like a quote from the defendant in a workplace harassment suit https://t.co/ShkJbeyJ8M — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 16, 2021

Ultimately, regardless of the outrage provoked by the story, the "office bod" article seemed destined to be one of Businessweek's top-trafficked articles of the day, which is probably what they wanted.

