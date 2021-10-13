'I Am Weed,' Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

'I JUST THINK IT'S SOMETHING THE WORLD NEEDS RIGHT NOW'

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Hoyeon Jung's taste in music, Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka, red flags, "crying and throwing up" and "I am weed."

5. Hoyeon Jung Reveals In A Recent Interview That…

The meme

There is no escaping "Squid Game." I still haven't watched it, despite it being advertised as an adult "Takeshi's Castle," a late-'80s Japanese game show that predates this genre, which happened to be a show I enjoyed. If and when I do watch, I already have a favorite character, thanks to the memes: "Squid Game" star Hoyeon Jung's taste in music was unearthed in a recent interview, and via a classic copypasta, a meme was thrust upon the world.



Examples

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with "MADE IN LAGOS" by Wizkid



"I just think it's something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better. It's easily a classic" pic.twitter.com/NsMdCdIiec — click click pao (@damilolaabeo) October 7, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vouge Korea that lately she's been obsessed with the Fast and Furious movie franchise



"Family" pic.twitter.com/29Zup6RjO2 — _RJ_(spooky season💀) (@summ_k1dd) October 9, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, the acclaimed actress and model fron the hit series Squid game, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that she has been obsessed with the new hit video game Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch line of systems



"Samus is very hot and very cool." pic.twitter.com/B1Xn3nlEUe — Kremit (@Kermittend) October 8, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with the album "Nudy Land" by Young Nudy



"I just think it's something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better." pic.twitter.com/Ml0tn8DZri — auntieee (@sineaed) October 7, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with "Whole Lotta Red" by Playboi Carti



"I just think it's something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better" pic.twitter.com/VtcVhmXkpf — QB Guru Bas (@bas99_) October 7, 2021

Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with "Almighty So" by Chief Keef.



"I just think it's something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better" pic.twitter.com/EY5MONP1rg — turbo 🚨 (@turboalmighty) October 7, 2021





Adwait Patil

4. Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

The meme

Earlier this week, Timothée Chalamet posted a sneak peek of him as Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel to the film "Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory."

The photo, which shows Chalamet garbed in a velvet coat and an eye-catching brown top hat (reminiscent of the hat worn by Gene Wilder in his 1971 portrayal of the same character), immediately grabbed the attention of the internet. Some thought Chalamet, who looks like he has just stepped out of a Victorian period film, looked insanely hot. Some thought Chalamet looked like not just any Victorian era character, but one specifically: Gonzo playing Charles Dickens in "A Muppet Christmas Carol." And to be honest, we can't say either side of this divide is wrong.



Examples

In this one, Wonka fucks. https://t.co/pZOvmC7RsO — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 10, 2021

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka if Willy Wonka made the Forbes 30 under 30 — JP (@jpbrammer) October 11, 2021

Michael Scott walked so Timothee Chalamet could run pic.twitter.com/pat6uiCDPX — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) October 11, 2021

why does Timothée Chalamet remind me of this kind of medieval shoe pic.twitter.com/TdaGho9Wlq — Eleanor Margolis (@EleanorMargolis) October 11, 2021

Willy Wonka in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/zE1OYDUlPN — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 11, 2021





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Red Flags

The meme

This week, triangular red flag emojis completely took over Twitter as people started tweeting about various things that they personally feel are harbingers of unreliability, danger or doom.

It was unclear how it first originated but as it quickly flooded into everyone's timeline, soon every social media editor was scrambling to come up with a perfect red flag tweet for their brand. Let's see how everyone did.



Examples



do they have chicken tenders 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 13, 2021

not knowing about spaghetti tacos 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — iCarly (@iCarly) October 13, 2021

"I wolf you." 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 12, 2021

"shrek is not that good" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) October 12, 2021

"I'm not a dog person" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) October 13, 2021

"ABBA aren't even that good" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — boohoo (@boohoo) October 13, 2021

"i don't watch football" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2021

"I'm not on Twitter" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Twitter (@Twitter) October 12, 2021

🚩 ⛷️ 🚩



🚩 🚩



🐾 🦧 🚩 🚩



🚩 ⛄ 🚩



🚩 🚩 — Fernando FQ400 🏳️‍🌈 (@FernandoM76) October 13, 2021





James Crugnale

2. 'Crying And Throwing Up'

The meme

We've had the useful phrase "crying and throwing up" (or, sometimes, "shaking and crying and throwing up") in our lexicon for a while now, a verbal meme to signify, to put it succinctly, general shookedness over something or other. In the past week or so, it's been employed on TikTok in a meme that itself has me all but shaking and crying and throwing up: someone will post a video of themselves with a caption describing how upset they are about an injustice that panders to the gender they're attracted to — men bemoaning the wage gap, for example, or women shaking their heads at other women not understanding that "American Psycho" is satire — and then they add what is essentially a plug for themselves as a romantic or sexual prospect. Observe:

So if you want to put yourself out there and make your values known, but also remind people that you would make a great lover and/or partner, maybe this is the meme for you.



Examples



@dame.tf yes my height is the seggs number but how can we even think about that when the wage gap still exists✊🏾😔 ♬ original sound – Justin Foster





Molly Bradley

1. 'I Am Weed'

The meme

This week, whether or not we wanted to, we have all become aware — or even more acutely aware, if we were aware before — of the blossoming relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

everything i've learned about megan fox and machine gun kelly has been against my will — jar jar binky (@caseyaonso) October 11, 2021

It started with a particularly arresting photo of the two, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, making out in the bathroom at the VMAs last month. Photos and news of their relationship has trickled into the timeline since then, but things escalated this week when GQ profiled the couple and revealed the story of how, per Megan, they met.

#MeganFox: 'I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, "You smell like weed." He looked down at me and he was like, "I am weed." Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.' #GQStyle.https://t.co/SpLxBxmGlI pic.twitter.com/zEL7qr4uqB — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 11, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter users did a collective spit-take at this exchange — "You smell like weed." "I am weed." — and wasted no time in roasting the couple for it.



Examples



crying and throwing up knowing all i had to do to bag megan fox was smell like weed and say "i am weed." — american satan (@cadefart) October 12, 2021

"i am weed" no ur 36 — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 12, 2021

thoughts and prayers to all the guys who'll try the line "I am weed" and die a thousand deaths https://t.co/7coiEFw4NC — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 11, 2021

Just get on stilts so you're taller than mgk and pull up on Megan fox and be like "I am better weed" and just see where it goes — scruffy from futurama (@Custo_DN) October 12, 2021

when I say "I am weed" I don't get a date with megan fox I get beat up at the mall — rob 🇩🇴 (@catholicdad420) October 12, 2021

Heard joke once: Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed. Says he feels all alone in a threatening world where what lies ahead is vague and uncertain. Doctor says, "Treatment is simple. Smoke weed. That should pick you up." Man bursts into tears. Says, "But doctor…I am weed." — The Parlay Goddess (@DahliaZahava) October 13, 2021

"You smell like weed." He looked down at me and he was like, "I am weed" pic.twitter.com/IW52zYi8sd — Danielle (@danielleloucamp) October 12, 2021

"You smell "I am weed."

like weed." pic.twitter.com/lwo7YCUXKb — AHHHlise BOOrales (@AliseNavidad) October 12, 2021

"i am weed" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — yamini (@showmetheyamz) October 12, 2021





Molly Bradley

