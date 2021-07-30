An 'SNL' Cast Member Posts The Worst Possible Joke About Simone Biles, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an Iowan writer who broke the internet with her curiously intense disdain for metal bedframes, a former New York Times reporter with terrible medical advice, a conservative pundit who got dragged for his hot take about Simone Biles, a fast food restaurant that made an ill-advised tweet and an "SNL" cast member who really should've stayed off the internet.

Saturday

Lyz Lenz

The character: Lyz Lenz, writer from Iowa, progenitor of "bedframe discourse."

The plot: On Saturday, Lenz tweeted, "if you are a single cis man over 35 what does your bed look like and why is it just a full mattress sitting on a metal bedframe with one maroon bottom sheet?"

if you are a single cis man over 35 what does your bed look like and why is it just a full mattress sitting on a metal bedframe with one maroon bottom sheet? — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) July 25, 2021

The repercussion: Lenz's tweet sleepshaming men for their bed choices went viral and caused a stir across the Twitterverse as the debate over metal bedframes became as divisive as putting pineapple on pizza. Many guys felt a little sheepish about being called out for their bedroom style choices.

going to the misogyny store to buy metal bed frames and a david foster wallace book. anyone need anything — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) July 25, 2021

locking the door to my room and not letting my date in because i'm ashamed of my metal bed frame — mattfred (@itsmattfred) July 25, 2021

metal bed frames have incredible utility and are very easy to move if you want to rearrange the furniture or move frequently https://t.co/gwStKC8hht — Speed (@_genki_dama) July 25, 2021

Some critics of the bedframe discourse lamented that the debate was becoming overly hackneyed.

bedframe discourse is 2021's "men will do X instead of going to therapy" was 2020's "men have no idea what loofahs are" was 2008's etc etc — it's frog K (@yurirando) July 26, 2021

haha yes! and women be shopping! oh man this is the good stuff https://t.co/Yt1K7y7FbD — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) July 25, 2021

We are really gonna do this forever aren't we https://t.co/VTjzs3I3c0 — mother dysnomia 🌚 (@acony_belle) July 25, 2021

will I have to read versions of this joke until the day I die? https://t.co/aLJHtoXMsq — murder house flip on quibi (@boneysoups) July 25, 2021

why do millennials have only the same three jokes about men https://t.co/ioGX39G4tZ pic.twitter.com/PnCDw2clvO — willem 📈🍞 (@kaiserwillemii) July 26, 2021

Lenz's tweet even spurred a pro-metal bedframe personal essay in Refinery29.

Leave metal bed frames alone ! https://t.co/PM2k60bCXX via @refinery29 — Olivia Harrison (@OH19) July 27, 2021

Despite the wrath Lenz unleashed over Twitter with her initial anti-metal bedframe tweet, she continued to add more fuel to the fire, linking to ecommerce sites selling sheets and pillows.

Let me help you. Here are some nice cheap sheet sets. https://t.co/prstsUQ6td — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) July 25, 2021

And get two sets of pillows with pillowcase. These are nice and affordable. And I know we don't like Bezos. But you can just CLICK ORDER. And your next date will be impressed. https://t.co/f6uWkPefeg — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) July 25, 2021

Okay I'm done working for the night. Back to Sopranos tweets. — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) July 25, 2021

Tuesday

Alex Berenson

The character: Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter, coronavirus skeptic, guy at CPAC who got the crowd to cheer that the United States wasn't reaching their vaccination goals, "the pandemic's wrongest man."

The plot: Amid a new surge in positive cases for the coronavirus across the United States, Berenson, who is not a medical professional, tweeted that contracting COVID was a feasible option for getting immunized from the virus.

You know what immunizes you against #SARS_CoV_2?



Quickly, efficiently, and with low risk to healthy non-elderly people?



Getting #SARS_CoV_2. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 27, 2021

The repercussion: Berenson's suggestion that people become immunized by simply contracting COVID drew widespread criticism across both political spectrums, with some puzzled about why Twitter was allowing him to continue to spread disinformation on the platform.

This lunatic is literally telling his followers to catch Covid now. https://t.co/Qqk3ZVF9QL — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 28, 2021

You know what immunizes you against a car crash? Wrapping your car around a tree, so you can't drive it anymore.



Also seatbelts, but don't let big government and the seatbelt industry tell you what to do! — Derek C. of Earth-23 (@PopRelics) July 27, 2021

It remains puzzling that Twitter has yet to suspend this guy. He is a serial purveyor of covid disinformation https://t.co/3b3gqYyaKi — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) July 28, 2021

Why didn't they just ban him https://t.co/CCG3ysx5fh — mac the squirrel 🐿 (@macsquirelera) July 28, 2021

Don't listen to this idiot. The US vaccines are effective and safe – while getting COVID is effective at killing you or gifting you with long term deleterious symptoms. https://t.co/4sQnd2mrsT — Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) July 27, 2021

Berenson's tweet was so bad that Twitter even had to step in and label it as "misleading" and limit likes and replies.

Looks like Twitter added a label to this Alex Berenson tweet from today in which he advised people to go get COVID pic.twitter.com/qW6pJN4tmF — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 28, 2021

Wednesday

Charlie Kirk

The character: Charlie Kirk, fact-challenged conservative pundit, guy who was in favor of Juneteenth before he was against it.

The plot: Following US gymnast Simone Biles's decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic summer games due to mental health reasons, Kirk went on a tirade against the five-time Olympic medalist, calling her "a shame to the country."

"She's totally a sociopath. Of course she's a sociopath," Kirk added.

Charlie Kirk calls Simone Biles a "selfish sociopath" and a "shame to the country"



"We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles" pic.twitter.com/yDLtblAS35 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 27, 2021

The repercussion: The internet proceeded to vigorously dunk on Kirk for his attack on Biles, clowning on the conservative commentator for giving Biles a hard time while infamously going to the hospital for throwing out his back.

*charlie kirk, wincing in pain from literally sitting all day*



"I think that 25 time world medalist Simone Biles is weak!!!" — Aaron West (@oeste) July 27, 2021

Charlie Kirk said Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics is a sign "we are raising a generation of weak people."



Charlie Kirk dropped out of community college and once threw out his back after sitting all day. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles has won GOLD in triggering white fragile men like Charlie Kirk 🥇 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 27, 2021

The number of men running a "well if I didn't show up to my job" argument about Simone Biles is just embarrassing.



If you were as good at your job as Simone Biles is at gymnastics, people wouldn't be at all fazed by your taking a day when you need to either.



But you're not. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 27, 2021

He's in a commercial selling snake oil because his weak back hurts him. pic.twitter.com/2CHXTrxw0A — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) July 27, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Bojangles

The character: Bojangles, beloved chicken and biscuits fast food restaurant.

The plot: On Wednesday, the social media account of Bojangles tweeted that they were bringing "hot and fresh chicken sandwiches" to the offices of Eater, the online food news publication from Vox Media.

Ok we're in the lobby. Come get us? @EaterNY — Bojangles (@Bojangles) July 28, 2021

After 10 minutes of waiting in the lobby, the fast food chain tweeted if the website still wanted their sandwiches, to which Eater NY dryly replied "idk if you heard about the pandemic at any point in the last 15 months but we all work from home now so."

idk if you heard about the pandemic at any point in the last 15 months but we all work from home now so — Eater NY (@EaterNY) July 28, 2021

The repercussion: Bojangles' stunt gone bad was screenshotted and shared across the interwebs, with many people rubbernecking at the brand being roasted.

oh my goddddd pic.twitter.com/FMa63dB2Nk — Helen Rosner (@hels) July 28, 2021

The Bojangles delivery guy at Eater NY's office pic.twitter.com/Yg7DbNBNbh — samcorb (@samcorb) July 28, 2021

Despite being dressed down by the culinary publisher, some folks felt bad for the chicken sandwich snub.

Do not speak to Bojangles this way. — Katie Levans (@katie_levans) July 28, 2021

Thursday

Michael Che

The character: Michael Che, "Saturday Night Live" cast member, Weekend Update anchor, Colin Jost's best friend, guy who can't handle online criticism.

The plot: On Thursday, Che's announced on his Instagram story that he wanted to make jokes about gymnast Simone Biles, who announced earlier in the week that she was dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics over concerns regarding her mental health.

"I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head," Che wrote. "Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence."

Che proceeded to post and grade crass jokes sent in from his followers, including one about disgraced gymnastics coach Larry Nassar, who was convicted after sexually assaulting at least 265 female athletes.

"Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career, because of mounting pressure." Che gave that joke 9 out of 10.

Michael Che come on bro smh pic.twitter.com/vi1Zz07yu0 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 29, 2021

The repercussion: Che's comments about Biles on Instagram drew instant backlash across the internet, with some calling upon his employers to punish the comedian.

How nice for Michael Che never to have been denied the sanctity of his own body because of his gender.



How nice for him not to be judged and gaslit repeatedly because it is routine to treat an entire gender and their experiences with disregard and contempt.



How lovely for him. — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) July 30, 2021

Michael Che sharing that rape joke about Simon Biles reminds me of this:



Rape jokes are often used to "put a woman in her place"https://t.co/OZEM37pByM pic.twitter.com/Ainqts9nqC — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 30, 2021

oh btw sending a sincere hello to the social media ppl at @nbc @nbcsnl @hbo @hbomax, I know this is not your fault and I really hope you personally are having a lovely day. You might want to run this one up the food chain, though. It can't be fun for you; hand it off to a boss! — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Michael Che is trash. https://t.co/q4XQmcX4AV — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 30, 2021

colin jost opening twitter to see both scarjo and michael che trending pic.twitter.com/3RBSnWLpcP — rickie (@wafflesknope) July 30, 2021

Following the outrage, Che claimed that his Instagram got hacked. The comedian later wiped his social media accounts clean.

Not Michael Che using the same IG font as his "hacker" 💀💀🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/k1LSySumd5 — MeganTheeStallion'sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

