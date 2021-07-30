An 'SNL' Cast Member Posts The Worst Possible Joke About Simone Biles, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include an Iowan writer who broke the internet with her curiously intense disdain for metal bedframes, a former New York Times reporter with terrible medical advice, a conservative pundit who got dragged for his hot take about Simone Biles, a fast food restaurant that made an ill-advised tweet and an "SNL" cast member who really should've stayed off the internet.
Saturday
Lyz Lenz
The character: Lyz Lenz, writer from Iowa, progenitor of "bedframe discourse."
The plot: On Saturday, Lenz tweeted, "if you are a single cis man over 35 what does your bed look like and why is it just a full mattress sitting on a metal bedframe with one maroon bottom sheet?"
The repercussion: Lenz's tweet sleepshaming men for their bed choices went viral and caused a stir across the Twitterverse as the debate over metal bedframes became as divisive as putting pineapple on pizza. Many guys felt a little sheepish about being called out for their bedroom style choices.
Some critics of the bedframe discourse lamented that the debate was becoming overly hackneyed.
Lenz's tweet even spurred a pro-metal bedframe personal essay in Refinery29.
Despite the wrath Lenz unleashed over Twitter with her initial anti-metal bedframe tweet, she continued to add more fuel to the fire, linking to ecommerce sites selling sheets and pillows.
Tuesday
Alex Berenson
The character: Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter, coronavirus skeptic, guy at CPAC who got the crowd to cheer that the United States wasn't reaching their vaccination goals, "the pandemic's wrongest man."
The plot: Amid a new surge in positive cases for the coronavirus across the United States, Berenson, who is not a medical professional, tweeted that contracting COVID was a feasible option for getting immunized from the virus.
The repercussion: Berenson's suggestion that people become immunized by simply contracting COVID drew widespread criticism across both political spectrums, with some puzzled about why Twitter was allowing him to continue to spread disinformation on the platform.
Berenson's tweet was so bad that Twitter even had to step in and label it as "misleading" and limit likes and replies.
Wednesday
Charlie Kirk
The character: Charlie Kirk, fact-challenged conservative pundit, guy who was in favor of Juneteenth before he was against it.
The plot: Following US gymnast Simone Biles's decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic summer games due to mental health reasons, Kirk went on a tirade against the five-time Olympic medalist, calling her "a shame to the country."
"She's totally a sociopath. Of course she's a sociopath," Kirk added.
The repercussion: The internet proceeded to vigorously dunk on Kirk for his attack on Biles, clowning on the conservative commentator for giving Biles a hard time while infamously going to the hospital for throwing out his back.
Dishonorable Mention
Bojangles
The character: Bojangles, beloved chicken and biscuits fast food restaurant.
The plot: On Wednesday, the social media account of Bojangles tweeted that they were bringing "hot and fresh chicken sandwiches" to the offices of Eater, the online food news publication from Vox Media.
After 10 minutes of waiting in the lobby, the fast food chain tweeted if the website still wanted their sandwiches, to which Eater NY dryly replied "idk if you heard about the pandemic at any point in the last 15 months but we all work from home now so."
The repercussion: Bojangles' stunt gone bad was screenshotted and shared across the interwebs, with many people rubbernecking at the brand being roasted.
Despite being dressed down by the culinary publisher, some folks felt bad for the chicken sandwich snub.
Thursday
Michael Che
The character: Michael Che, "Saturday Night Live" cast member, Weekend Update anchor, Colin Jost's best friend, guy who can't handle online criticism.
The plot: On Thursday, Che's announced on his Instagram story that he wanted to make jokes about gymnast Simone Biles, who announced earlier in the week that she was dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics over concerns regarding her mental health.
"I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head," Che wrote. "Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say I'm choosing violence."
Che proceeded to post and grade crass jokes sent in from his followers, including one about disgraced gymnastics coach Larry Nassar, who was convicted after sexually assaulting at least 265 female athletes.
"Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career, because of mounting pressure." Che gave that joke 9 out of 10.
The repercussion: Che's comments about Biles on Instagram drew instant backlash across the internet, with some calling upon his employers to punish the comedian.
Following the outrage, Che claimed that his Instagram got hacked. The comedian later wiped his social media accounts clean.
