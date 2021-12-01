Here's How Jill Biden's White House Christmas Display Compares With Melania Trump's Decorations
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the official White House Christmas display with this year's theme being "Gifts From The Heart," with her Yuletide style described by the Washington Post as "a warmer, simpler vibe."
Here's what this year's decorations mean, according to The White House's official holiday tour book:
"The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace. These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives."
Jill Biden's East Colonnade decorations are a lot more toned down from previous years.
WaPo's Jura Koncius and Jada Yuan explain:
Gone are Melania Trump's imposing — and some said, scary — blood red trees in the East Colonnade, from 2018, which late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon likened to Christmas in hell. […] Instead, Jill Biden's Colonnade is a lower-key presentation, with shooting stars and peace doves hanging from the ceiling