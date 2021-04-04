Should I Stop Intentionally Startling My Fiancée Because She Hates It And Has Asked Me Repeatedly To Stop, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Stop Intentionally Startling My Fiancée Because She Hates It And Has Asked Me Repeatedly To Stop?

My fiancée and I have been together for two years. We recently bought a house together and are waiting for the pandemic to round the corner so we can tie the knot. The thing is, I have a problem. Whenever I'm alone in a room, and I know that my fiancée is gonna return, I'll arrange the bed so that it looks like I'm under the covers, I'll hide in the closet, and then I'll jump out and intentionally startle her. I'll also sometimes hide under the covers and spread out so it looks like I'm not in bed then wait till she comes into the bedroom and startle her that way. Very occasionally, I'll hide in the closet in the hall, wait until she walks by, and start talking to her from inside the closet. The end result is me laughing uncontrollably with glee and delight, and I find it super fun. She does not share the laughter and does not find this amusing. She's asked me repeatedly to stop and says she doesn't like being scared in the house. I finally admitted today that I have a problem, as I find it hilarious and cannot stop this game. But I see no other way to channel my sneakiness in normal society. Am I in the wrong here? Should I stop?

[The Jordan Harbinger Show]

Jordan Harbinger and Gabriel Mizrahi urge the letter writer to examine their motivations and respect their fiancée's wishes. "The fact that she's not enjoying this, the fact that she's asked you repeatedly to stop, I think that should probably be enough for you to stop," says Mizrahi. "I would listen to her and respect that." Listen to the rest of their answer.

Am I Wrong To Be Angry At My Wife After She Demanded Special Treatment At My Workplace And Then Tried To Fire My Employee?

I M37 started working at my dad's friend's restaurant since 2016… He decided to assign me to handle restaurant management that means Overseeing day to day operations, handling customers complaints, providing service, Managing shifts and putting together schedules and so on. I'm not really the manager but the staff thinks I am… My wife is my biggest supporter. She was thrilled after I told her I'm directly handling management. But I made it clear I'm not the manager so I have limited authority… She showed up at the restaurant (doesn't normally eat there) and brought her friends with her, there was 5 of them. She invited them for lunch and ordered plenty of dishes. Then she embarrassed the waitress by refusing to pay telling everyone that she's the wife of the manager and she shouldn't pay. She started arguing with the waitress then went home. In 2h I got a call from the waitress wanting to talk about what happened and why I fired her. I was shocked I had no clue. She showed me the message that was sent from my FB… Turned out my wife sent the message on my behalf and "fired" the waitress claiming her behavior was rude and unprofessional. I was livid. I got berated by the manger after he found out and I begged and explained that it was a mistake, a misunderstanding and was able to give an alibi as to when this message was sent. Thankfully he was patiant & graceful. I got home and I confronted her. She confirmed everything even the message. I blew up. Told her she almost caused me my entire job with her unacceptable behavior… She started crying after I told her to apologize to the waitress after this. Packed her stuff and left… Her parents (my inlaws) called demanding to know what the hell their daughter did other than be excited for my new position and that I was wrong to cause her to cry when all she's ever been is supportive and encouraging… I'm now required to visit soon as possible and bring flowers and apologize to my wife for yelling but I haven't done anything yet.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit more or less unanimously agree that the letter writer is not the asshole here, and many of them urge him to divorce his wife. "Run run run," one of them writes. "You're married to a controlling woman who will destroy your job. Something's not right with her." Read the rest of their answers.

Am I Wrong For Being Resentful That My Boyfriend Didn't Do Anything For Me For Valentine's Day While We Were Broken Up?

My boyfriend and I were on a break during Valentine's Day. We've been together for two years, but we were having a bit of a rough patch last month, so we decided to cool things down for a minute. We are back together now, and things are just fine. My problem is that I'm upset with him for not doing anything for me on Valentine's Day. He knows that I love that holiday. I understand that we were technically on a break during that time, but I also know he had every intention of getting back together. He could have done something small for me just for the gesture. I'm resentful because I felt completely alone and unloved on that day. Am I being ridiculous, or am I right to feel this way?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole advises the letter writer to focus on whether this relationship is right for them instead of focusing on Valentine's Day. "While Valentine's Day can be fun, it's a manufactured holiday," she writes. "Your life is something different." Read the rest of her answer.

Do I Have To Wear A Charm Bracelet I Hate When I'm Around My Boyfriend's Family Because They Love Charm Bracelets?

My boyfriend's mother and sisters are all really into a specific brand and type of charm bracelet. I don't wear bracelets because they clank on my desk and I just don't like stuff around my wrists. I'm always polite when one of them gets a new one and say how pretty it is, but I've ALWAYS been very clear to my boyfriend that I really didn't like or want any of that stuff. Sure enough, he gave me one of the darned things, in front of his mom and sisters, so I couldn't say what I wanted to, which was, "Why did you get me this? What part of 'I think those are ugly' did you not understand?" But they were all very excited to "help me grow my collection." When I confronted him later, he said he thought I'd change my mind when I saw it. I wanted to take it back, but he pouted so much about how ungrateful I was that I just let it go. But now he is asking me to wear the bracelet when we see his family since they apparently helped him pick it out. I'm refusing since I do not want them to get the wrong idea and flood me with more ridiculous charms. He pointed out that he puts up with stuff from my family, eating food he's not crazy about and fixing my dad's car, but I think this is different. Isn't it?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax agrees that wearing jewelry one dislikes is not one of the standard courtesies extended to a partner's family. "How often does he project onto you things he wants you to want, instead of listening to what you want?" she asks. "How often does he pout to silence dissent?" Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Forgive My Dad For Giving His Mother's Engagement Ring To His New Fiancée Instead Of Me?

My mother died when I was a child, I am 25 now. Her engagement ring was my paternal grandmother's. I'd always adored the story of how after my father proposed, my grandmother took off her ring and gave it to my mother, saying she was part of the family now (my parents were poor then). I don't have any siblings or cousins, so I assumed the ring would be mine. I learned last week my father proposed to his girlfriend and used the family ring to do so. I know I didn't act perfectly rational (I saw it on her finger, grabbed her hand, and told her to take it off, that it belonged to my mother and me), but I never thought my father could be so cold to me. He marched me out of the house and told me that how I was acting was inexcusable, that I wasn't a child, he gets to be happy again, and I wasn't even dating anyone so what did I want with an engagement ring? I yelled that I couldn't believe he was picking some woman over his only child. He told me to leave. He later left a voicemail that he was willing to forgive and forget, but only if I apologize to his fiancée. We haven't spoken since. I feel completely abandoned. My father and I have butted heads before (he hated that I went to art school), but never like this. I was neutral about his girlfriend before this, but now I am wondering what she has done to my father. What do I do?

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery directs the letter writer to apologize. "You didn't just act in a way that wasn't 'perfectly rational' — you forcibly grabbed a woman's hand and tried to steal her engagement ring because you'd silently assumed years ago that someone was going to give that ring to you, even though no one ever promised it to you and it doesn't sound like you ever asked for it directly," he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Can I Act In A Play Where I Would Pretend To Sexually Assault A Character Played By My Real-Life Employee?

I was recently promoted to my first management position. Shortly after I started my new position, I was cast as the lead in a community theater production. One of the songs I'll be doing is a duet with another character. While all clothes stay on, this duet is highly sensual and involves coercion and borderline rape. I also have another scene where I have to passionately kiss this character. We had our first cast meeting this weekend, and to my shock, one of my direct reports is playing this other character. I feel completely out of my depth here about how to handle this. When I got promoted, I didn't expect that I'd be in a situation where I'd have to pretend to assault one of my direct reports. Is it okay for both of us to stay in this production? Or would that be a major no-no? Am I professionally obligated to bow out of the show?

[Ask A Manager]

"Yeah, you should bow out," replies Alison Green. "I can't see any good coming from a situation where you're passionately (or dispassionately) kissing an employee or pretending to assault her." That's her entire answer, but read the rest of her column.