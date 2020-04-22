TV Reporter Amazingly Keeps Her Cool While Ducking The Lighting Rig Falling Around Her
Just because your work environment is collapsing around you doesn't mean you have to stop reporting.
[Via Twitter]
By the time New York City confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 1, thousands of infections were already silently spreading through the city, a hidden explosion of a disease that many still viewed as a remote threat.
The beverage giants were allowed to keep bottling in Detroit, despite substantial unpaid water bills.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
Once thought to be a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and frightening.
Netflix adds record 15.7 million subscribers in 2020 Q1 earnings call, but future outlook remains uncertain.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
The market for the popular strategy game's cards has started to resemble Wall Street, complete with speculation, arbitrage, and yes, insider trading.
On America's interstates, brazen bands of thieves steal 18-wheelers filled with computers, cell phones, even toilet paper.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
You know what they say: one woman's "man" is another woman's "trash."
Little is known about the 32-year-old, who is Kim Jong Un's closest aide. Could she become the next Supreme Leader?
Many people carry the coronavirus without even knowing it. What is going on inside the people who don't feel sick?
Much of the confusion around masks stems from the conflation of two very different uses.
The coronavirus collapse has the ingredients to surpass the disaster of the 1930s.
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
After three years of research and development, Tom Stanton built an unconventional e-bike using parts from an old drone.
Disappointment and uncertainty are inevitable during times like these. But we don't have to let our minds turn them into suffering.
While vowing to police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, Facebook let advertisers target users interested in "pseudoscience."
We took a road trip to understand one of Hollywood's most captivating women: Hedy Lamarr.
YouTuber StupotMcDoodlepip came up with a creative way to keep a proper distance away from others with this special hat he built.
Malibu homeowners banded together to address sea level rise. A decade later, they are at war with the city, the surfers and each other.
This is painfully funny because it's true.
A near-death experience in the ICU could have lasting effects on the brain—from PTSD to cognitive impairment on par with mild dementia.
One of Australia's best-known destinations for swimming, diving and snorkeling, the Great Barrier Reef has been threatened by coral bleaching. What will it look like in 50 years?
Closed bars and taprooms have dried up sales for thousands of brewing companies even as supermarket sales soar.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
As the death toll from COVID-19 rises, the funeral homes and hospital morgues of New York City are struggling to keep up.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
From Timothée Chalamet and Keanu Reeves to Jeff Goldblum and Donald Glover — unpacking the rise of the extremely online phenomenon.
"If you actually want to create global pandemics, then build factory farms."
Before Irv Teibel, listening to nature meant leaving the house. Here's the story of the man who brought the rain, thunder and crickets to your stereo, one satisfied, relaxed customer at a time.
An exploration of the fluffy pen as an allegorical apparatus in modern movies.
How MLB became a microcosm of capitalism's failure.
Amazon no longer gets us everything we need and quickly. Will this affect our shopping habits for good?
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
We'll call it: life before there was GoPro and it's the story of how Picard shot some unique (back then) BMX trick photos using a helmet-mounted DSLR.
Entrepreneurs are hoping psychedelic drugs will follow marijuana's path to the lifestyle industry, but medical researchers aren't so sure that's a good idea.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
Several newly-classified deaths in California completely reshuffle the trajectory of the pandemic in the US.
The iconic actor played Iceman, Doc Holliday, Batman and Jim Morrison, but behind all the mythic roles was a man grasping for meaning wherever he could find it. Here he opens up about cancer, strength and death.
Phosphate fertilizer is an agricultural necessity. But the industry that mines it leaves a trail of destruction across the American South.
Who needs to use a knife to slice open a watermelon when you can make one explode with many, many rubber bands?
With New York City funeral homes overwhelmed by the coronavirus, a professor from an upstate town has been transporting bodies so families don't have to wait weeks for cremation services.
Lovecraft, one of Canada's first sex-positive stores, transformed the conversation around sexual health