The Top 10 TV Shows Of 2020, According To Everyone

​It's December, which means Best of 2020 lists are here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?

Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet, and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best TV shows, movies, albums, songs, books and video games. You're welcome.

Methodology



The Top TV Shows Of 2020





10. 'P-Valley' (Starz)

The Great Recession period piece, directed by Lorene Scafaria, presents the strip club not as the strip club, but as a glittering, artificial metaphor for the American workplace in decline. "P-Valley," refreshingly, has its legs firmly wrapped around the pole. The drama is set at a club in Mississippi called the Pynk, which is run by a cash-strapped, genderqueer glamour-puss named Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) […] The series is Katori Hall's TV adaptation of her stage play, "Pussy Valley," and it is deliciously in dialogue with the female rap renaissance; think of this outrageous melodrama as an eight-episode-long verse.

[The New Yorker]





9. 'Normal People' (Hulu)

The first word this limited series brings to mind is intimate […] "Normal People" traces the relationship between culturally clashed Irish lovers Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) as it evolves through their years in secondary school, college, and after. Edgar-Jones and Mescal have a palpable chemistry and their love scenes, presented in explicit but respectful detail, are vulnerable, steamy, and tender often in the same moment.

[Vulture]





8. 'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix)

Can you believe a show about chess was riveting and compelling enough to beat hundreds of flashier options, many with pedigrees that look better on paper? It's a little startling, really, unless you watched "The Queen's Gambit," in which case it makes perfect sense. What a terrific show this was, largely thanks to its star, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the lasers she stared through a rotating crew of overconfident chess dopes. She took the character on a twisting ride from adolescence to adulthood and from troubled youth [to], uh, slightly less troubled adult, and made the whole thing fascinating even… if you had no idea what was going on.

[Uproxx]





7. 'BoJack Horseman' (Netflix)

"BoJack" never shied away from witty social commentary and poking fun at Hollywood — er, Hollywoo — sorry, Hollywoob — setting. Yet, these final eight episodes were more reflective, allowing the characters to grow […] The last scene between BoJack and Diane on the rooftop is an accurate culmination of their friendship and the show's poignancy, one that has engulfed "BoJack Horseman" not only in Season 6 but throughout its existence, making it one of the most remarkable television shows of the decade.

[The A.V. Club]





6. 'City So Real' (National Geographic)

["City So Real"] was always going to be timely, with its neighborhood-spanning depiction of Chicago's 2019 mayoral election, capturing American democracy in all of its ungainly glory. Then, after four episodes of this nuanced treatment of [director Steve] James' favorite urban epicenter premiered at Sundance, the filmmaker started rolling again in the spring and summer, yielding an additional 80-minute installment. The result was a definitive portrait of a city struggling with COVID and gripped by protests against police brutality, as well as an illustration of that pearl of "Hamilton" wisdom, "Winning is easy, governing is harder."

[The Hollywood Reporter]





5. 'How To With John Wilson' (HBO)

In each episode of this oddball docu-comedy, the kindly but awkward videographer and narrator John Wilson endeavors to make sense of how the world works. He explains what he's learned about everyday life in New York City, delivering useful tips illustrated by the goofy footage he and his crew have shot around town. Between Wilson's endearingly halting voice and his sincere attempts to understand basic human concepts like "memory" and "safety," How To becomes unexpectedly poignant. It's sweetly philosophical, but amusing at the same time.

[Polygon]





4. 'What We Do In The Shadows' (FX)

The funniest hangout comedy of 2020 featured no hugging, no learning and no direct exposure to sunlight. The second season of this series, about a clan of decadent vampires living (or unliving) in reduced circumstances in Staten Island, highlighted an elite cast of regulars (this was an especially strong season for Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou) and well-chosen guests, including Mark Hamill as an undead ex-landlord out for revenge.

[The New York Times]





3. 'Mrs. America' (FX on Hulu)

The success of "Mrs. America" is partly a matter of its prepositions: The show's examination of the failed passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s takes place both within the women's movement and beyond it, looking by turns inward and outward […] Selectively fictionalized in its dialogue and epic in its sweep… the show [nevertheless] shines in its smallness. It cares above all about the banalities… that shape human events just as readily as the glossier stuff does. As it plays with its own perspectives, the series considers what it means to live in the difference between inside and outside, inclusion and exclusion, intimacy and surveillance. The effect is aptly destabilizing — an exploration of progress and backlash that understands how the one can become the other.

[The Atlantic]





2. 'Better Call Saul' (AMC)

A beautiful tragedy and gripping character drama, Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" prequel continues to defy the odds. It's not just a worthy spinoff to one of TV's all-time best dramas, but one of today's best dramas full-stop. Long ago, Jimmy McGill's saga came into its own, but Season 5 uncovers more about its stars (including fan-favorite Kim, played by the impeccable Rhea Seehorn) and still surprises us with its choices […] With one season to go, "Better Call Saul" has already achieved the unimaginable: There's no telling how it will end, but it's all-but-certain to end perfectly.

[IndieWire]





1. 'I May Destroy You' (HBO)

"I May Destroy You" squeezes a dozen different shows into as many episodes. Coming a few years after the tidal wave of #MeToo, it's most widely publicized as a meditation on consent. But it's also a tale of artistic maturation, a comedy about unruly best friends, a sharp satire of the predatory publishing (and by implication, entertainment) industry, and simply a snapshot of life in London from the perspective of second-generation West African immigrants. The tone toggles from painfully earnest to bitingly arch, with the common denominator being Coel herself, who writes, codirects, and stars. Based on Coel's own experience with sexual assault, it's deeply personal but could never be mistaken for unfiltered confession. When something so specific — to Coel as a person, to the city she lives in — translates so powerfully across continents, it's something very special indeed.

[The Ringer]





Honorable Mentions

11. 'The Good Lord Bird' (Showtime)

12. 'PEN15' (Hulu) / 'Better Things' (FX on Hulu)

13. 'The Mandalorian' (Disney+) / 'The Crown' (Netflix)



Also This Month

Best Movies of 2020

Best Songs of 2020

Best Albums of 2020

Best Books of 2020



A Note On Methodology

We wish we could say there was a super fancy algorithm that combed the internet and did this for us. But the truth is that the entity doing the internet combing was a human Digg Editor, and calculations were performed by an Excel sheet that ingested and re-ranked all the lists we fed into it (briefly: #1 ranked items received 10 points, #2 ranked items got 9 points... down through #10 ranked items, which got 1 point; items on unranked lists all got 5.5 points).