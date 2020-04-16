LET THIS BE A WHOLE SERIES

· Updated:

Twitter user BAO's mashup of "The Office" and "Animal Crossing" was not the mashup we were expecting, but it's a mashup we deserve.

You can see here his genius remaking of the famous "Prison Mike" sequence in the show, complete with a purple bandana:

And also, here's a hilarious recreation of the CPR scene:

Honestly, this should be made into a continuing series, please. It's the only remake of "The Office" we'll accept.


[Via Twitter]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'IT'S NOT NARCISSISM IF IT'S ALSO INSPIRATION'

JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.

STARVING FOR GOD

aeon.co

Medieval mystics starved the body to feed the soul. Understanding this perfectionist mindset could help treat anorexia today.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample