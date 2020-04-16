LET THIS BE A WHOLE SERIES

Twitter user BAO's mashup of "The Office" and "Animal Crossing" was not the mashup we were expecting, but it's a mashup we deserve.

You can see here his genius remaking of the famous "Prison Mike" sequence in the show, complete with a purple bandana:

And also, here's a hilarious recreation of the CPR scene:

no sleep = recreating scenes from the office in animal crossing 🙂 @theofficenbc #acnh pic.twitter.com/yZxlZTnlgQ — BAO (@_baoluu) April 14, 2020

Honestly, this should be made into a continuing series, please. It's the only remake of "The Office" we'll accept.



[Via Twitter]