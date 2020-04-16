This Recreation Of 'The Office' In 'Animal Crossing' Is An Absolute Masterpiece
Twitter user BAO's mashup of "The Office" and "Animal Crossing" was not the mashup we were expecting, but it's a mashup we deserve.
You can see here his genius remaking of the famous "Prison Mike" sequence in the show, complete with a purple bandana:
And also, here's a hilarious recreation of the CPR scene:
Honestly, this should be made into a continuing series, please. It's the only remake of "The Office" we'll accept.
[Via Twitter]