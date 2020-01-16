ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

· Updated:

If you had to visualize the world's wealth, who would have the biggest piece of the pie?

Put all together, according to the annual global wealth report released by Credit Suisse, the world has a total combined wealth of $360 trillion.

The visualization gurus at personal finance site HowMuch.net, after scouring through Credit Suisse's data, created a pie graph that demonstrates how that wealth is all divvied up among the nations on Earth. Unsurprisingly, with a massive horde of $105.99 trillion, the United States controls the most, managing 30 percent of the entire world's wealth. China is a distant second with a net worth of $63.83 trillion. Germany is the richest country in Europe with a net worth of $14.66 trillion. See the full-sized image here.

While Asian countries combined to make up 39 percent of the world's total wealth or $141.21 trillion, Africa's nations combined for just $4.11 trillion.

Here are the top 5 countries by wealth:

1. United States: $105.99T
2. China: $63.83T
3. Japan: $24.99T
4. Germany: $14.66T
5. United Kingdom: $14.34T

[Read more at HowMuch]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

PACKING (AND SHIPPING) HEAT

theverge.com

Armslist is one of the easiest ways to buy a gun online. But an investigation from The Verge in collaboration with The Trace reveals hundreds of users who may be skirting the law through high-volume sales.

EARNING YOUR DRINK

10 diggs outsideonline.com

For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.