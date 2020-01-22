It's the dawn of a new decade and, turns out, we aren't getting any less weird. From Baby Yoda memes to nominating Joker for 11 Oscars, we exist in a strange society. Might as well just embrace it, right? We're here to help. We've rounded up some of the weirdest — but useful — products we've found on the web in 2020, all of which are on sale now.

MSRP: $199

Sale Price: $159 (20% off)

Don't have a backup camera on your car? Then add one with this solar powered device that streams live video to your phone so you can see when you're about to back into somebody.

MSRP: $349

Sale Price: $299.99 (14% off)

Turns out, not everybody needs a smartphone. How crazy is that? This minimalist phone lets you talk and text, sure, but it also eliminates distractions by requiring a second screen to get online. It's great for people who must get away from Doodle Jump.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $74.99

This deodorizer is like having a friendly robot in your fridge that is trained to eliminate bad odors. Wait, that's exactly what it is.

MSRP: $299

Sale Price: $239 (20% off)

You thought your keyboard was cool? Think again. This sleek, glass keyboard is optimized for faster typing and gives you extended range so you can make notes while you're fiddling with something else on your desk.

MSRP: $43

Sale Price: $35 (18% off)

This is just a good, sound pet safety product but look how goofy that picture is! Who's a good boy? Blanket ID has an integrated GPS so you'll always know where your pet is and can access a network of other Blanket ID owners who can help you locate your pet if they ever get lost.

MSRP: $65

Sale Price: $58.50 (10% off)

Umbrellas should be held to a certain standard. Pun intended. With a 40UPF UV rated canopy to protect you from sun and rain alike, this umbrella sets that standard.

MSRP: $43

Sale Price: $32.90 (23% off)

CORI is the world's first customizable travel pillow. Packed comfy, adaptable cushions, when you use CORI on a plane or train, it adapts to your sleeping position so you always stay comfortable.

MSRP: $29

Sale Price: $25.99 (10% off)

You tell us what the F is. We can't do science.

MSRP: $24

Sale Price: $15.99 (33% off)

These ones definitely trend towards the cooler end, but who wants to be cool anymore? Being cool is weird, being weird is cool.

MSRP: $139

Sale Price: $125.10 (10% off)

These good-looking wired earphones have a detachable cord for added convenience and gold detailing because you're awesome. It's a great blend of function and style.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $32 (19% off)

The holidays may be behind us, but that doesn't mean you can't keep the celebration alive. These CBD gummies can help you get your chill on all year long.

MSRP: $129.95

Sale Price: $99.95 (23% off)

Kids these days have cell phones at younger ages than ever. Seems crazy, but then again, the world is a little crazy so who are we to judge! This phone was designed especially for kids, with a GPS tracker inside to help you keep tabs on where your kids are at all times.

MSRP: $60

Sale Price: $40 (33% off)

You have a lot of devices, this dock has a lot of chargers. Charge your AirPods (or other Lightning-compatible devices), Apple Watch, phone, and virtually anything else simultaneously. It even has an integrated wireless charging pad.

MSRP: $19.99

Sale Price: $16.99 (15% off)

Luggage is lost all the time, so you should already have tags on your bags. However, EndlessID® goes a step further with geolocation and by alerting you every time it has been scanned so you always know where your bags are.

MSRP: $39

Sale Price: $35.10

Got a story to tell? Start writing them down like Jo March in this leather-bound journal.

MSRP: $129

Sale Price: $96.75 (25% off)

It's a necklace, it's headphones, it's… both? This good-looking set of earphones is designed to look like a necklace while you're listening to your music. Because you're stylish.

MSRP: $195

Sale Price: $126.75 (35% off)

This sleek, minimalist watch will complete any look, whether you're heading into an important meeting or a night on the town.

MSRP: $36

Sale Price: $28.75 (20% off)

These bracelets are individually handcrafted for people who appreciate artisan goods. In one set, you'll get two precious stone bracelets and one multicolor long knot paracord bracelet to accessorize like a boss.

MSRP: $189.99

Sale Price: $169.99 (10% off)

Be honest, do you really want to go to the outdoor showers at the beach and wait your turn? The BeachBox is designed for beach lovers who don't want to bring the beach home with them. Just take it out of the car, rinse the sand off, and use it for storage when you're all clean.

MSRP: $89

Sale Price: $74.99 (15% off)

Blue light from screens can be detrimental to your eye health, especially if you're looking at them every single day for extended periods of time. These glasses can reduce the effect of blue light, thereby protecting your eyes.

