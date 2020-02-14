Break out those Washingtons and Lincolns! Presidents' Day marks the first big sale of 2020. We're following the best deals today, and we don't want you to miss a beat.

Our Favorite Deals

AirPods with Charging Case For $129

Apple's newest version of the AirPods is $30 off right now, and that's music to our ears.

Cosori Airy Fryer For $99.98

This 5.8-quart air fryer is exactly what you need to achieve crisp food without that greasy feel.

30% Off Vitamix Explorian Blender (Renewed)

This powerful Vitamix will make short work of almost anything you need blended

Huckberry Winter Clearance

Glerups slippers, Upstate sheets and plenty of other cozy items are on heavy discount until the stock is depleted.

50% Off H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2019

Tax time is coming, so now's a good time to save on a tip-top tax program.

Zappos Presidents Day Deals

There are loads of clothes and shoes on sale over at Zappos today, and that includes the Nike Pegasus 36, Clarks women's sandals and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Electronics

Toshiba 43-Inch 4K Smart TV For $229.99

Not only does this affordable TV have Amazon's Fire TV software built right in, but it also support Dolby Vision HDR.

$40 Off Fire HD 10 Tablet

This full HD tablet from Amazon is a rock-solid streaming device to have when someone's hogging the TV.

37% Off Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The rose gold colorway of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones is currently $129 off.

Home & Kitchen

Up To 15% Off Top Mattresses At Amazon

Is your current mattress a pain in the neck? Now's the time to upgrade.

39% Off Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Everybody deserves some help with their chores, so let's have the robots start pulling their own weight.

Prices may fluctuate, deals may expire.

