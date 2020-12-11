An Exercise Equipment CEO Who Admits He Drinks Like A Cat, And And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a former Macy's employee-turned-author who thinks customers should be able to fire sales associates, a rapper who crowdsources her extravagant shopping, a state's political party that asks a lot of its supporters, a pro-secessionist that brought everyone together and an exercise equipment CEO that drinks water like a cat.

Sunday

David Sedaris

The character: David Sedaris, a New York Times bestselling author and humorist known for his sardonicism.

The plot: Sedaris appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and suggested a "citizen's dismissal."

.@DavidSedaris demands the right to fire others



The humorist suggests the power of a "citizen's dismissal," like a citizen's arrest, could revolutionize customer service https://t.co/bIqxoYzGs0 pic.twitter.com/fTli5vqf2F — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 6, 2020

During this difﬁcult time when so many Americas are looking for work, I'd like introduce an idea for something I'm calling the "citizen's dismissal." It's like a citizen's arrest, but instead of detaining someone, you get to ﬁre them! [...] I'm not suggesting that we go crazy with this. We all have our off days. Certain people, though, could easily be replaced by go-getters who'd say, "I've got an idea! Let's wrap your pottery in my socks and underwear! Or you could use your own if you have a thing against germs." That's the kind of person I want to deal with! Someone with solutions. The sort who'd say, "If I keep the pool open, could I maybe do my laundry at your house?" As customers, though, we'd need to keep our end of the bargain. "Of course, you can do your laundry at my place," we'll say. "I just need to throw in some socks and panties I promised to return to someone who, like you, is really good at her job."

The repercussion: While Sedaris had intended the suggestion in jest, his spiel did not go over well with much of the internet, who criticized the joke as being insensitive at a time when many Americans are struggling financially during the pandemic. Many brought up his "SantaLand Diaries" essay about his time working as a Christmas elf at Macy's Santaland, which included an anecdote about a customer threatening to get him fired.

David Sedaris: *writes the SantaLand Diaries*



David Sedaris, after being rich: *becomes the exact kind of customer he is making fun of in the SantaLand Diaries* — 𝕄𝕀𝕂𝔼𝕐 𝔾-𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕥 (@MikeyG_Spot) December 6, 2020

"She said, I'm going to have you fired. I had two people say that to me today. Who do these people think they are? I want to lean over and say, I'm going to have you killed."—David Sedaris in "Santaland Diaries" in 1992 about working as a Macy's elf https://t.co/mq209Ql1hK — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) December 6, 2020

indeed, if only we lived in a world where workers had no power — matt n. (@apenotorious) December 6, 2020

In response to the blowback from the segment, Sedaris locked his Twitter account.

Dishonorable Mention

Cardi B

The character: Cardi B, rapper and connoisseur of all things wet.

The plot: Cardi B asked her 15.5 million Twitter followers if she should spend $88,000 on a purse.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it's tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

The rapper later revealed the purse in question.

This this !! This is the purse people crying about 😊😩😩😩😩 https://t.co/v2U3YIcUAK pic.twitter.com/TUjsShJhCP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

The repercussion: Some criticized Cardi B's purse discourse as being self-centered and called for her to be more charitable during a hard time for many people.

Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now….u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty time's…idk jus sayin…. — Todd (@Todd36645766) December 6, 2020

Cardi. Pls stop sis. I beg of you. We're in a pandemic with high unemployment and ppl in food lines. Do not compare ppl finding a lil joy in a $500 gaming system and you talking about a purse that costs more than the avg family makes in a year. Log off and stop being goofy. https://t.co/igxseiZpt1 — Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) December 7, 2020

All this nonsense over a damn reconstructed ugg boot — krisdeezy (@kiddneutronn) December 7, 2020

Cardi B's tweet even sparked a meme, with people jokingly asking whether they should spend $88K on purse-like items.

should I spent 88K on this purse? pic.twitter.com/5sp0aq4cAN — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) December 8, 2020

Cardi B attempted to explain that she's given plenty to charity in the past.

However, after getting a thorough drubbing over the purse tweet, the rapper agreed to match charitable donations to various causes.

Okay let's do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much …Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

And in spite of the backlash, she still decided to go ahead and buy the purse.

Definitely buying the bag now 🤷🏽‍♀️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Tuesday

The Arizona Republican Party

The character: The Arizona Republican Party, which gave us the late Senator John McCain and, um, former Senator Jeff Flake.

The plot: On Tuesday, the Twitter account of the Arizona Republican Party asked its followers if they were willing to give their lives to overturn the presidential election for Donald Trump.

Arizona officially certified Joe Biden as the winner of its 11 electoral votes on November 30.

The account had earlier tweeted a scene from "Rambo IV" of the eponymous character fighting to rescue hostages, captioning it, "This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something."

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

The repercussion: The account was swiftly condemned by state legislators, who decried the tweets calling for violence over the election.

You're asking people to die for this conspiracy theory? What in the living hell is wrong with you people? https://t.co/F7zbv0qgWk — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) December 8, 2020

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs declared the tweets "dangerous" and said that they fueled "detached from reality conspiracy theories."

I've been saying since 11/4 that these unfounded detached from reality conspiracy theories and those fueling them are dangerous and here we are. https://t.co/vO6EOIcQCe — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 8, 2020

Zach Henry, a spokesperson for the Arizona Republican Party, responded to the backlash, saying the party denounced supporters who were planning on resorting to violence.

"The Republican Party of Arizona condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms," he said.

Thursday

Amy Siskind

The character: Amy Siskind, anti-Trump activist, author and previous main character runner-up.

The plot: On the heels of Rush Limbaugh's assertion that the United States is "trending toward secession," Suskind tweeted out a "proposed map" of the "United States of Canada" and Jesusland, an ancient meme that originated in the aftermath of the 2004 election.

The repercussion: Siskind's tweet trended for all the wrong reasons, bringing together both conservatives and liberals to excoriate it.

when I did that story abt black women organizing in GA, they said this type of thinking — that the South was not worth investing in or "Jesusland" and its called here– was part of the barriers they faced from liberals when seeking investment and trust https://t.co/hDHcvpRwU3 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 10, 2020

Others called the proposal "exclusionary" of people of color and deemed it ignorant of Canada's political complexities.

Hey, @Amy_Siskind I know you deleted your #Jesusland tweet but I thought I'd provide you with some maps of where Black and brown and Indigenous people live.



Exclusionary nonsense like this is just racist, classist garbage. pic.twitter.com/udV9WRBVYF — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) December 10, 2020

I know many on Twitter are too woke to realize this but Canada has elections too…HINT: Only red and yellow agree with you and your open borders welfare immigration policy would send Quebec running #Jesusland pic.twitter.com/5ousobXlEw — Florida Friend (@Florida52102133) December 10, 2020

Conversely, some conservatives welcomed Siskind's offer to secede from the union.

Threaten me with a good time… pic.twitter.com/YIJhdybBDq — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2020

Siskind deleted her tweet and acknowledged posting the meme was a "bad choice."

I sent a tweet in response to Limbaugh's comments on secession that was meant to be cheeky in response to the hypocrisy of the GOP not wanting to "bail out" blue states w/ Covid. It was poorly written and the meme was a bad choice. Was offline for a few hours…



1/2 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 10, 2020

She apologized in a follow-up tweet. "My apologies to anyone offended. It was just sloppy work and I take the responsibility and will be more careful in constructing what I post. I am always a work in progress, but today I failed. Please accept my apology."

Friday

John Foley

The character: John Foley, founder and CEO of Peloton, the exercise equipment company.

The plot: In a New York Times profile of the exercise mogul, Foley revealed that he starts his day by taking "40 sips of water from (his) hand at the upstairs bathroom sink."

The repercussion: The internet had a field day with Foley's unusual admission.

At the end of the day I like to settle down and crack open 40 sips of water from my hand https://t.co/OVsqYPneVG — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) December 11, 2020

Come for the 40 sips, stay for the "from my hand," double back to appreciate the near vomit. https://t.co/xsfqgmNmfx — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) December 11, 2020

Some people found the whole anecdote completely vexing.

I keep coming back to this. There are SO many things here that are troubling.

• how is drinking 40 sips of water at the sink "efficient"?

• he waterboards himself every morning?

• why is the treadmill in his bathroom? https://t.co/BVefQueREa — Amy Vernon 💙🇺🇸💙 (@AmyVernon) December 11, 2020

Does the 40 Sips From my Hand at The Bathroom Sink Guy know about cups?



Seems like a more efficient way to stay hydrated… but what do I know? — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) December 11, 2020

OK I've thought about it a little bit and 40 sips of water is not even a full glass of water? This man feels like he's going to puke because he's rapidly sucking down massive amounts of air 40 times, not because he's suddenly hypohydrated! — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) December 11, 2020

Having to mute "40 sips of water" is a weird way to end 2020 — Tonya Riley (@TonyaJoRiley) December 11, 2020

Read last week's One Main Character column, which includes an "SNL" character come to life, a comedian with a bad bodega tweet and a former baseball player who thinks guys who date women with kids are chumps.

