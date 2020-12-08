85
+ digg
SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO?

Submitted by James Crugnale
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said on his show Wednesday that America was headed toward the conditions that resulted in the American Civil War after a caller asked whether conservatism would ever dominate US culture again.

Key Details

  • Limbaugh said that America was "trending toward secession."
  • The conservative radio host asked his listeners what they had in common with liberal voters who lived in cities.
  • A Mississippi state lawmaker had previously suggested it was time for his state to secede following Biden's victory.

Other articles and videos you might like

5
+ digg
I'VE MADE A HUGE MISTAKE

Submitted by Digg Editors
In mid-November, as President Donald Trump railed against the election results, his wife, first lady Melania Trump publicly agreed with his sentiments. But privately, a handful of days after the final state tally, the first lady tasked an emissary with discreetly finding out what was available to her in terms of budget and staff allocation for post-White House life.