A '90s Actor Who Got Roasted By CNN For Downplaying COVID-19, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a guy who thinks all Latin food is "hot garbage," a rich socialite who took her family and friends to a private island for her birthday during a global pandemic, a woman who thinks acronyms should be reserved for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a guy who quit his job in the most dramatic way possible and an actor who maybe shouldn't have picked a fight with CNN.

Monday

@YouChattin

The character: @YouChattin, a guy from the Dominican Republic.

The plot: @YouChattin tweeted out a map of Central and South America, claiming that "any food from the circled spots is hot garbage."

The repercussion: Latin Twitter went after @YouChattin with a vengeance for his culinary opinions, prodding him to delete his hot take.

The audacity to shit on pupusas I- pic.twitter.com/reDfiGe8jA — 马莎△⃒⃘ 🏳️‍🌈🇸🇻 (@vanesapmchacon) October 26, 2020

baby if your favorite food is chicken tenders you coulda just said that https://t.co/ZxlPSoG41I — andrea🧸☁️ (@jdbftandrea) October 26, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Amy Siskind

The character: Amy Siskind, anti-Trump activist and author.

The plot: After Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice by the United States Senate on Monday night, Siskind requested that people refrain from referring to her as ACB, claiming that doing so did a disservice to the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Please use 'Barrett' not ACB," Siskind tweeted. "She is the antithesis of all RBG stood for."

Please use "Barrett" not ACB. She does not deserve the benefit of RBG's legacy. She is the antithesis of all RBG stood for. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 27, 2020

Others chimed in that RBG's nickname "came from the street."

I agree. Ginsburg earned that moniker with her charisma and her badass stand for justice. It's a nickname from the street, from the people. Barrett will never have that love of the American people because she doesn't answer to them. Or care about them. Or even truly see them. — Caroline Horn (@carhorns13) October 27, 2020

The repercussion: Siskind's tweet imploring folks to stop using ACB earned her mockery from both the left and the right, as the Notorious RBG moniker is, of course, a play on rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Ginsburg's nickname was popularized by New York University law student Shana Knizhnik's Tumblr and bestselling book.

Numerous politicos, among others, dunked on Siskind for her hot take.

"the notorious r.b.g" does not deserve the benefit of the notorious b.i.g's legacy https://t.co/Pc8TQTFqyt pic.twitter.com/P80VRvmeCv — aaron, reanimated 🐬 (@posadist_trapgd) October 27, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's nickname came from the street: pic.twitter.com/rrIp6QipHi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 27, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsberg will obviously be remembered for…popularizing monograms? https://t.co/t6j5XAzQJQ — Jessica Welman (@jesswelman) October 27, 2020

this tweet is basically as powerful as shutting down the Senate https://t.co/OSSe9Q4fpc — mother uranus (@acony_belle) October 27, 2020

Tuesday

Kim Kardashian

The character: Kim Kardashian, socialite, television personality and entrepreneur.

The plot: Kardashian trumpeted the details of her over-the-top 40th birthday festivities wherein she and her closest friends and family celebrated the occasion on a tropical island "where (they) could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The repercussion: Many netizens felt Kardashian's boasts about her extravagant frivolities during a global pandemic lacked sensitivity, especially as people continue to suffer.

Happy birthday. I hope someone got you an alphabet book as a gift, so you can learn to read the room. ✨ — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) October 27, 2020

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

Nothing about this seems humbled. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 27, 2020

Are you that insensitive you don't realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 27, 2020

Kardashian's much-derided explanation instantly went viral and the copypasta of her tweet was shared by countless celebrities, brands and even museums.

It also earned her the distinction of being Digg's meme of the week.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/27WFsdkaVx — New Jersey (@NJGov) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/aUmU87W8Px — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) October 28, 2020

The backlash got so intense that Khloé Kardashian went on Ellen DeGeneres to defend her beleaguered sister.

Thursday

Glenn Greenwald

The character: Glenn Greenwald, co-founding editor of The Intercept, constitutional lawyer and journalist who helped break the Edward Snowden whistleblower story in 2013.

The plot: On Thursday, Greenwald resigned (some would say self-yeeted) from The Intercept, the publication he helped found, claiming an article he was writing about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had been "censored."

"The Intercept's editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the candidate vehemently supported by all New-York-based Intercept editors involved in this effort at suppression," Greenwald wrote on his Substack.

My Resignation From The Intercept



The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have engulfed the media outlet I co-founded, culminating in censorship of my own articles.https://t.co/dZrlYGfEBf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020

The repercussion: Greenwald's claim that he was censored did not find much sympathy on Twitter, with many reaching for the popcorn as the messy media drama unfolded.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

I don't think I'll ever be white enough to retire to substack because my editors demanded actual facts in a column I wanted to publish a few days before an election, but technology is pretty amazing so I guess you never know. — MALICE AFORETHOUGHT Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 29, 2020

Glenn Greenwald lives in a mansion in South America and has drawn a salary as high as half-a-million dollars a year at The Intercept, which is truly unbelievable wealth in the land of my ancestors, but yes please tell us more about working class detachment. https://t.co/HIiByvi5Ro — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) October 29, 2020

The Intercept responded to Greenwald's claims, calling them "preposterous."

"It is Glenn who has strayed from his original journalistic roots, not The Intercept," the publication wrote.

Glenn Greenwald's decision to resign from The Intercept stems from a fundamental disagreement over the role of editors in the production of journalism and the nature of censorship. https://t.co/ehBZlN019e — The Intercept (@theintercept) October 29, 2020

Greenwald's self-demotion to Substack drew many guffaws from media Twitter.

substack is only fans for men who wear fedoras — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 29, 2020

Greenwald defended his resignation by saying that Intercept editors "outlined what the publication would allow and not allow in his article," but that explanation didn't elicit much rapport among his media compatriots.

It's amazing that Greenwald thinks that releasing the email conversation he had with editors makes him look good. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 29, 2020

And the coup de grace was that Greenwald decided to cap his night off with an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show.

Friday

Kirstie Alley

The character: Kirstie Alley, actor and star of the show "Cheers."

The plot: Alley criticized CNN's coverage of the coronavirus, saying her "personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers."

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

The repercussion: Alley's tweet earned one of the sickest burns of all time from CNN's PR department.

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time "Veronica's Closet" came on TV. But don't downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

