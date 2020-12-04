A Tweet About Bodegas That Broke The Internet, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's main characters include a standup comic who loves bodegas a little too much, a literature professor who hates classic literature, a Glamour writer with a hilariously obvious observation, a journalist who doesn't think New York gets enough credit, a former baseball player who thinks guys who date women with kids are chumps and an Intercept reporter with a very dumb analogy.
Monday
Alison Leiby
The character: Alison Leiby, writer for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and standup comic.
The plot: On Monday, Leiby wrote a tweet asking where non-New Yorkers shop without the existence of bodegas.
The repercussion: Leiby's tweet created a massive schism, with die-hard New Yorkers taking her side on the importance of bodegas and others being rubbed the wrong way by her perceived elitist solipsism.
It even sparked a NY1 roundtable debate, with many of the morning anchors taking Leiby's side.
Dishonorable Mentions
David Bowles
The character: David Bowles, young adult author and literature professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The plot: Bowles jumped into the fray set in motion by author Ellen Oh, who was arguing in favor of diversifying books taught in schools. Oh's tweets sparked a debate about whether teachers should continue assigning the classics. Bowles take: hard no.
"Nobody with a s****y, reactionary, regressive take on the classics in the classroom today...actually knows a G*DDAMN THING about literacy or the point to English instruction in public schools," he wrote.
He also claimed there was "NOTHING INHERENTLY IMPORTANT" about classic literature.
The repercussion: Bowles's take on literature was roundly ratioed on Twitter, with many saying he was having a "meltdown."
His tweetstorm even earned a mention from the account behind the very notion of "One Main Character".
Glamour Magazine
The character: Glamour magazine, an online women's publication and George Costanza's favorite magazine.
The plot: The magazine tweeted an article expressing shock that Catherine O'Hara starred in both "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek." That's it. That's the tweet.
The repercussion: The sudden realization by a Glamour writer that O'Hara had played both roles drew mockery all across the internet.
Following the outcry, the publication deleted the tweet and tweaked the headline of the article.
Tuesday
Lux Alptraum
The character: Lux Alptraum, writer and former editor of Fleshbot.
The plot: As the fallout from Monday's nuclear bodega tweet continued to rain down on Twitter, Alptraum made the observation that New York pays more in taxes than it gets in federal funding.
The repercussion: Alptraum's tweet blew up, but not in the way she had intended, and was soon ratioed at historic levels, with many people accusing her of being classist.
After receiving a considerable drubbing, Alptraum locked her account and told her tormenters to "get a life." She also continued to staunchly defend her original tweet.
Wednesday
Melissa Carone
The character: Melissa Carone, a freelance IT employee who worked at a vote-counting center in Detroit and the star witness for Donald Trump's legal team.
The plot: Carone was called upon to testify before the state's House Oversight Committee as part of the Trump campaign's effort to block the certification of Michigan's election results. According to the Washington Post, Carone "loudly insisted, without proof, that tens of thousands of votes had been counted twice." At one point, Rudy Giuliani leaned over and attempted to restrain Carone as she badgered representatives with her claims.
The repercussion: The internet exploded at Carone's theatrics.
Her testimony was so over the top that some people on Twitter speculated that she was intoxicated.
Others felt Carone's histrionics would make a perfect "SNL" sketch.
Dishonorable Mentions
Aubrey Huff
The character: Aubrey Huff, former San Francisco Giants player, frequent sayer of controversial things.
The plot: Huff opined his incredulity at men with no children of their own who date single mothers. "Seems to me he doesn't feel he has options or doesn't value himself as a man," he wrote.
The repercussion: Huff's assertion that there was something wrong with men who date women with kids was met with widespread derision.
Some men in the relationships described by Huff posted photos of their family in defiance.
Huff didn't back down from his reviled tweet and called his critics "Captain save a hoe's."
Lee Fang
The character: Lee Fang, investigative reporter at The Intercept.
The plot: Fang posted a tweet asking his readers to imagine a scenario in which teachers' criminal conduct would spark riots and calls to defund public education.
The repercussion: Fang's hot take received a significant ratio, with many people observing that conservatives have indeed called for defunding public education.
