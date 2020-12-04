A Tweet About Bodegas That Broke The Internet, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a standup comic who loves bodegas a little too much, a literature professor who hates classic literature, a Glamour writer with a hilariously obvious observation, a journalist who doesn't think New York gets enough credit, a former baseball player who thinks guys who date women with kids are chumps and an Intercept reporter with a very dumb analogy.

Monday

Alison Leiby

The character: Alison Leiby, writer for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and standup comic.

The plot: On Monday, Leiby wrote a tweet asking where non-New Yorkers shop without the existence of bodegas.

People who live outside of NYC and don't have bodegas: where do you go to buy two Diet Cokes, a roll of paper towels, and oh also lemme get some peanut butter m&ms since I'm here, why not — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) November 30, 2020

The repercussion: Leiby's tweet created a massive schism, with die-hard New Yorkers taking her side on the importance of bodegas and others being rubbed the wrong way by her perceived elitist solipsism.

I simply drive to NYC each time I need a diet coke https://t.co/feKsmVEk9C — Dustin (@junk_dustin) December 1, 2020

a good question, thank you for asking — first I have to go to the fields and prepare my gentle, hard-working oxen to ford the river, which is hard after heavy rain. then it's 12 hard miles on foot, sometimes stepping over the bones of unlucky souls who never got their diet cokes https://t.co/BVkMvS7I0O — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) December 1, 2020

It even sparked a NY1 roundtable debate, with many of the morning anchors taking Leiby's side.

Dishonorable Mentions

David Bowles

The character: David Bowles, young adult author and literature professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The plot: Bowles jumped into the fray set in motion by author Ellen Oh, who was arguing in favor of diversifying books taught in schools. Oh's tweets sparked a debate about whether teachers should continue assigning the classics. Bowles take: hard no.

"Nobody with a s****y, reactionary, regressive take on the classics in the classroom today...actually knows a G*DDAMN THING about literacy or the point to English instruction in public schools," he wrote.

He also claimed there was "NOTHING INHERENTLY IMPORTANT" about classic literature.

The repercussion: Bowles's take on literature was roundly ratioed on Twitter, with many saying he was having a "meltdown."

people getting mad at that YA lady's "worst classic lit ever" list inspired one of the greatest thread meltdowns i've seen in months pic.twitter.com/gPy7mhNAkB — SLUG (@generalslug) December 1, 2020

Who wouldn't want to take advice on literature from somebody who writes like this? pic.twitter.com/YuHSoQtWD0 — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) December 1, 2020

His tweetstorm even earned a mention from the account behind the very notion of "One Main Character".

Can we fucking get a couple of days off from having so many Main Characters on here. It's almost Christmas, give me some reprieve https://t.co/3VXhfHBNgn — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) December 1, 2020

Glamour Magazine

The character: Glamour magazine, an online women's publication and George Costanza's favorite magazine.

The plot: The magazine tweeted an article expressing shock that Catherine O'Hara starred in both "Home Alone" and "Schitt's Creek." That's it. That's the tweet.

The repercussion: The sudden realization by a Glamour writer that O'Hara had played both roles drew mockery all across the internet.

How long were they hoping to keep that under wrap? — Scott Roper (@KGACommander) December 1, 2020

I'd like to think that this tweet self-destructed due to embarrassment pic.twitter.com/S3O9sJgeDl — Adam Molloy (@adamjmolloy) December 1, 2020

Story's still up. They removed "um" from the headline but it's still in the url. Also, I guess "people" is one way of saying "our junior staffers." https://t.co/on9NMZxekB — Sharilyn Johnson (@sharilynj) December 1, 2020

Wait til y'all hear about all actors over 40 pic.twitter.com/MhOU9jTN16 — Marion Teniade (@mariontjohnson) December 1, 2020

Following the outcry, the publication deleted the tweet and tweaked the headline of the article.

Tuesday

Lux Alptraum

The character: Lux Alptraum, writer and former editor of Fleshbot.

The plot: As the fallout from Monday's nuclear bodega tweet continued to rain down on Twitter, Alptraum made the observation that New York pays more in taxes than it gets in federal funding.

The repercussion: Alptraum's tweet blew up, but not in the way she had intended, and was soon ratioed at historic levels, with many people accusing her of being classist.

hey just fyi this kind of classist bullshit is the actual reason people hate NYC and other cities, I am begging you to gain even an ounce of self awareness — aaron (@AaronCampeau) December 1, 2020

Thank you writer lady for funding my glamorous grocery store employee lifestyle — @KedgeOnline (@KedgeOnline) December 1, 2020

Making us look bad when you ain't even from here https://t.co/p7s07cPOmw pic.twitter.com/Xq9cGu88nJ — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) December 1, 2020

okay i'll bite. what is new york https://t.co/NgesghJ3SR — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) December 1, 2020

I love this website because every day has a new main character and it's never me. — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) December 1, 2020

After receiving a considerable drubbing, Alptraum locked her account and told her tormenters to "get a life." She also continued to staunchly defend her original tweet.

Wednesday

Melissa Carone

The character: Melissa Carone, a freelance IT employee who worked at a vote-counting center in Detroit and the star witness for Donald Trump's legal team.

The plot: Carone was called upon to testify before the state's House Oversight Committee as part of the Trump campaign's effort to block the certification of Michigan's election results. According to the Washington Post, Carone "loudly insisted, without proof, that tens of thousands of votes had been counted twice." At one point, Rudy Giuliani leaned over and attempted to restrain Carone as she badgered representatives with her claims.

The repercussion: The internet exploded at Carone's theatrics.

Her testimony was so over the top that some people on Twitter speculated that she was intoxicated.

a drunk woman is trump team's star witness in michigan pic.twitter.com/qGxEI3hp2G — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 3, 2020

Others felt Carone's histrionics would make a perfect "SNL" sketch.

at this point the only question is whether she's going to be played by Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong or Chloe Fineman https://t.co/nydZuPl6H6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 3, 2020

Glad to see that Victoria Jackson has been keeping busy lately. pic.twitter.com/UrkUw7mH9J — Soros-Funded Deep State Operative (@ExGOPer) December 3, 2020

Is this Liz Lemon trying to get out of jury duty? https://t.co/eybhBAag1T — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) December 3, 2020

Dishonorable Mentions

Aubrey Huff

The character: Aubrey Huff, former San Francisco Giants player, frequent sayer of controversial things.

The plot: Huff opined his incredulity at men with no children of their own who date single mothers. "Seems to me he doesn't feel he has options or doesn't value himself as a man," he wrote.

I've never understood as a man why you would date, or marry a single mother if you're single with no kids of your own.



Seems to me he doesn't feel he has options or doesn't value himself as a man.



I'd feel like I was a backup plan helping raise another man's kids. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) December 2, 2020

The repercussion: Huff's assertion that there was something wrong with men who date women with kids was met with widespread derision.

A HUGE thank you to all the men who would date a single mother, like the man who became my dad. Whether he has other kids or not, it's a life-changing decision for many kids who need dads in their lives. https://t.co/nNUBRCEmTd — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) December 3, 2020

Some men in the relationships described by Huff posted photos of their family in defiance.

Meet my stepdad Joe. He married a single mom with three kids. Ensured all of us had every opportunity, sacrificing his own comfort – and built a relationship with my father so the kids would always come first. I loved my Dad to death, but Joe is finest person I've ever known. https://t.co/FigiGX9btS pic.twitter.com/LYlXJjn2w0 — Steve Schale 🇺🇸 (@steveschale) December 3, 2020

Huff didn't back down from his reviled tweet and called his critics "Captain save a hoe's."

There's a lot of Captain save a hoe's mad today. — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) December 2, 2020

Lee Fang

The character: Lee Fang, investigative reporter at The Intercept.

The plot: Fang posted a tweet asking his readers to imagine a scenario in which teachers' criminal conduct would spark riots and calls to defund public education.

Public school teachers occasionally engage in predatory behavior like molesting kids. Imagine if in reaction to these isolated scandals, the far right burned down schools, called for defunding/abolishing public education, leading GOP officials endorsed that movement. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 2, 2020

The repercussion: Fang's hot take received a significant ratio, with many people observing that conservatives have indeed called for defunding public education.

Imagine if the far right called for defunding public education https://t.co/Ac8Pl2sR04 — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) December 2, 2020

Hi! Education reporter here. Minus the arson, they have *literally* done that. https://t.co/9eWv452JlK — Moriah Balingit (@ByMoriah) December 2, 2020

Okay so



1. Teachers who do that get fired



2. The far right and leading GOP officials routinely try to defund public education (vouchers, baby)



3. Policing is inherently violent, unlike education. https://t.co/GDzxGSdNz4 — Jabari Brisport🌹 (@JabariBrisport) December 3, 2020

Lee Fang at 4:39pm on December 2, 2020 https://t.co/KVO1rqAhXR pic.twitter.com/ALnR1hBRZC — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) December 3, 2020

